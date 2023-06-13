1. Greg & John 06:42 2. Rob & Corey 07:25 +0:43 3. Joel & Garrett 07:28 +0:46 4. Morgan & Lena 07:36 +0:54 5. Todd & Ashlie 07:54 +1:12 6. Andrea & Malaina 08:02 +1:20 7. Steve & Anna Leigh 08:03 +1:21 8. Robbin & Chelsea 09:18 +2:36

1(+3) Morgan* & Lena (3-3) 2(+1) Steve & Anna Leigh* (2-4) 3(-1) Joel & Garrett* (3-3) 4(-3) Todd* & Ashlie (4-2) 5(+1) Rob & Corey* (3-3) 6(-1) Greg & John* (3-3) 7(+0) Robbin & Chelsea* (2-4) 8(+0) Andrea* & Malaina (4-2)

1(+0) Greg* & John (4-3) 2(+0) Robbin* & Chelsea (3-4) 3(+0) Todd & Ashlie* (4-3) 4(+0) Rob* & Corey (4-3) 5(+0) Steve* & Anna Leigh (3-4) 6(+0) Morgan & Lena* (3-4) 7(+0) Joel* & Garrett (3-4)

Racing reportAmazing Race Season 35, Episode 7, "Like two cats fighting in a car"Film date: 2023-06-26 - 2023-06-27The last pit stop was in a traffic circle named Badi Chaupar in Jaipur, India. Teams are released from the same place in the following order:The first clue tells them to fly to Frankfurt, Germany. Teams must first go to a travel agency to pick up their tickets. Which means that production has arranged the tickets."Everybody is on the same flight to Germany, which means that our first place is kaputt. And that's okay as we'll just gonna have to earn it back.", JohnTeams also learn that they will need to self drive on this leg."I'm so excited to drive", RobOn the way to the airport we learn that Todd & Ashlie have lived in Germany. Robbin also lived there for three years and going back brings up some memories of her deceased husband, she thinks this is the best country they could go to right now."Now the claws are out", Steve & Anna Leigh did not appreciate being U-turned in the last legOnce they land in Frankfurt teams run to the cars, which turn out to be automatics. They must now drive themselves 73km to Fähre-Kaub. Here they must use the ferry to cross the Rhine, and while on the ferry they must exchange 5 for a bag of historical coins. Once on the other side they must drive themselves to Burg Rheinsten (13km).Corey explains that they have a system where he writes down two copies of the step by step directions. One set he gives to his dad, who is driving, and one he keeps for himself to assist with the navigating.This is the first time teams get to self drive in this season, which causes some friction within some teams."I'm just trying to have you not snap at me right now", Chelsea"I'm just trying to have you give me the directions", RobbinTodd & Ashlie, Joel & Garrett, Lena & Morgan and Steve & Anna Leigh all make the first ferry. Shortly after this departs Robbin & Chelsea pass it but fails to realize that this is the ferry they need to be on. Then Greg & John arrive and notice Todd & Ashlie on the ferry."I don't know where I'm going", Malaina is lostRobbin & Chelsea gets on the wrong ferry, once on the ferry they ask and realize their mistake. They travel back to the east side of the Rhine and get directions to the place they need to be at. Once they are on the right ferry and are exchanging their euros for Witten Robbin tries to peek into the money changer's purse to see how many bags of Witten he has left.Andrea & Malaina get lost on the way to the ferry. And once they get on a ferry it is the wrong one. But they still manage to exchange a 5 notes for 5 in coins so they happily proceed to the castle.Teams reach the clue box at Burg Rheinstein in the following order:1. Todd & Ashlie2. Joel & Garrett3. Steve & Anna Leigh4. Morgan & Lena5. Greg & John6. Rob & Corey7. Robbin & Chelsea8. Andrea & MalainaRoad block: Who's ready for change?In this road block teams must pay off a robber baron with some of the Wittens they got on the ferry. Once they have paid the correct amount they can enter the castle and then rappel down to their partner and continue racing.The trick here is to figure out how much to pay the robber baron. He wants 5 Groschen and on the ferry teams got a bunch of Wittens. The following exchange rates are posted on a sign:1 Groschen = 24 Heller4 Heller = 1 Rappen2 Rappen = 1 WittenThis is fairly simple math, 1 Groschen = 24 Heller = 6 (24/4) Rappen = 3 (6/2) Witten. And as the he wants 5 Groschen they need to pay 15 (5*3) Wittens."The math was kind of difficult", ToddThe first four teams arrive more or less simultaneously. Morgan blows through the task and then Todd, Garrett and Anna Leigh start working together on the math part."I didn't have the time or energy to figure out that math puzzle", ChelseaChelsea is the only one at the robber baron task when she gets there so she decides to use brute force. She starts with three Wittens and then just add one after another. She has to run back a few meters before she can try again but it is still a fairly quick process.Once confronted with the task Andrea realize she have the wrong coins. They go back the same ferry and complain to the fare taker that he gave them the wrong coins. Eventually they figure out that they are on the wrong ferry. They are about 10km away from where they need to be, of course they start driving in the wrong way so when they stop to ask for directions again they are even further away from where they need to be.Teams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the roadblock):"Before they could read what they were supposed to do I was gone", Morgan was really quick"I'm not sure what rappelling is supposed to look like, but she is doing something", Lena about her sister"Was it that easy?", Lena after Morgan completed the task"Lena, I went to the number one MBA school in the world. I know how to do math", MorganThe next clue tells teams to drive to the city of Cologne (aka Köln) and find their next clue at Gürzenich Köln.As Robbin & Chelsea leave the castle they see that Greg & John just finished getting directions so they simply decide to follow the boys.Teams are instructed to park their cars in Parkhaus am Gürzenich in Cologne, and this turns out to be hard to find."I though that with self driving driving we would be lost less, but we've been lost quite a bit", JoelMorgan gets frustrated with Lena when she turns right when Morgan asked her to go left. And after this continues for a while Morgan decides to drive instead."You can't read a map and drive and I can't read a map", Lena is very stressedAnd Steve & Anna Leigh also get spicy with each other."I'm sorry for being so passive listening to your smart ass mouth", Steve has reached his limitLater when they reach the parking garage they are still not really on the same level"Dad, are you running or are you walking?", Anna Leigh"I'm trying to get my backpack on, don't freaking talk to be like that no more", SteveTeams reach Gürzenich Köln (164km) in the following order:1(+5) Greg & John2(+5) Robbin & Chelsea3(+1) Todd & Ashlie4(+1) Rob & Corey, get to the task as #3 is leaving5(-3) Steve & Anna Leigh6(-5) Morgan & Lena7(-4) Joel & Garrett, just as #6 have completed the task8(+0) Andrea & Malaina, long after all others are goneRoute info: It's time to horse around.Here teams must join a local carnival. They must dress up and one of them must ride a bicycle which looks faintly like a horse along a marked course while the other team member walks behind them and throws roses to the crowds. Phil calls it a short obstacle course but nobody has any problems with this.This task seems to be very fun and no problem at all so teams really enjoy themselves here."It was a fever dream, but one that I'd like to dream again", GregThis is a good break for Steve & Anna Leigh where she has time to actually look at her dad and realize that things are not going well when they are both stressed."When I get stressed at home, he's the one I call to like calm me down. And so, when we are on a level playing field and he is just as stressed as I am and we start like bickering back and forth then it goes absolutely nowhere", Anna Leigh"For 90% of our drive today we were like two cats fighting in a car and then it was you're gonna get on this giant bike and smile and have a good time", Lena gets the titleTeams complete this task in the following order:1(+1) Robbin & Chelsea2(-1) Greg & John, just after after #13(+0) Todd & Ashlie4(+0) Rob & Corey5(+0) Steve & Anna Leigh6(+0) Morgan & Lena7(+0) Joel & GarrettRoute info: Make your way on foot to the Hohenzollernbrücke to find your next clue.Teams reach the clue box by the bridge (900m) in the following order:1(+1) Greg & John2(-1) Robbin & Chelsea3(+0) Todd & Ashlie, while #2 are still doing the task4(+0) Rob & Corey5(+0) Steve & Anna Leigh6(+0) Morgan & Lena7(+0) Joel & Garrett, just as #6 are leavingRoad block: Who's feeling locked in?This road block takes place at one of those bridges where couple put locks to symbolize their love for each other, and also their complete faith in bridge engineers (do you know what a bunch of padlocks weigh?). Contestants much each must find a marked lock among hundreds of thousands of lock on the bridge. The locks are combination locks and the combination is the name of the oldest Cologne produced in Cologne. The answer, 4711, seems to be easy to google for any passers by which the racers ask.The locks teams have to find are fairly large and clearly marked. But things get a little bit harder by the fact that the German flag includes the colors black, red and yellow.The clue also says that whoever did not do the previous road block must do this one.When Robbin find her lock she immediately rushes to the judge. On the way she passes Ashlie who asks what the marked ones look like. Robbin is competitive and just responds "Back there". This is not really appreciated by Ashlie.Rob could have had a really hard time here as the task basically required you to ask some locals for help. But he spots Ashlie asking for help and gets over to her to ask for help. He is a bit surprised when she just gives him the answer."We just wanted the beard brothers to feel that they could not catch up with us", MorganMorgan also realize that they are towards the back of the pack so any remaining locks should be towards the far side of the bridge, which is good thinking."How do I prevent myself from getting despondent here", Joel has a hard time finding a marked lock"Many people would have gone insane by now", Joel still hasn't found a marked lockTeams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the roadblock):Detour: Just for kicks or a matter of tasteIn Just for kicks teams must play darts with velcroed footballs. They have four shots (two each) to hit a giant dart table and get exactly 66 points. There are four giant dart boards available and the task takes place on the roof of the German Sport and Olympic museum (1.2km).In Matter of taste teams must taste nine different flavors of mustard. There are signs with the names and staff which can help with the pronunciations. Once they think they know their mustards they can go to the judging table where they must taste the same nine mustards and correctly say which one is what. This task takes place at the Hafenterasse (1.2km). We see that there are four tasting tables and two judging tables.The detour locations are fairly close to each other and both detours have a limited number of stations available. But teams are so spread out that this is not a problem.The tasting task gets easier if one know German as the names are basically just the names of the tastes in German; like Knoblauch (garlic) and Honig (Honey).Todd & Ashlie initially go for the football detour. But after making a few attempts they realize that it is too hard for them and they switch. This was probably the right choice for them as the other detour is really close and there are still lots of teams behind them. Initially when Todd wanted to do this he only envisioned himself kicking the balls. He forgot that his wife had to do half of them "Husband fail" as he expressed it. When they leave they run into Rob & Corey who are arriving and when they arrive to the tasting detour they pass Robbin & Chelsea who have just completed the task.Here we also get an interview segment where Rob & Corey argue about who is the better dart player.Joel & Garrett are convinced that they are last when they get to the detour so they decide to just enjoy themselves."Knowing that we were eliminated, knowing that we were the last team out there. The stress kind of melted away and we just started having fun", JoelConsequently Joel & Garrett is the only team who actually eat their sausages before making their way to the pit stop.Teams complete this detour in the following order:1(+0) Greg & John, taste on their second shown attempt2(+0) Robbin & Chelsea, taste on their third shown attempt3(+0) Todd & Ashlie, started kicks but switched to taste which they completed on their first shown attempt4(+0) Rob & Corey, kicks on their 6th attempt5(+0) Steve & Anna Leigh, taste6(+0) Morgan & Lena, taste7(+0) Joel & Garrett, tasteWhen teams get approved on the tasting task they get a voucher which they have to exchange for their next clue and two plates of sausage in a nearby kiosk.The next clue tells teams to race to the Pit Stop at the top of the Chocolate museum (which is very close).Teams reach Phil in the following order:1(+0) Greg & John win $4,000 each2(+0) Robbin & Chelsea, as #1 are leaving the mat3(+0) Todd & Ashlie4(+0) Rob & Corey, just after #35(+0) Steve & Anna Leigh6(+0) Morgan & Lena, just after #57(+0) Joel & GarrettAt the mat Phil leans into Joel & Garrett's conviction that they are last right until he tells them that they are team #7."Are you kidding me?", Garrett"Don't mess with us", JoelBy this time the observant reader may have noticed that Andrea & Malaina have stopped appearing in the lists of teams reaching various points. That is because when they get to the carnival task the locals have left and Phil is there."Germany got us", Andrea & Malaina when Phil ask what happened to themPhil then proceeds to eliminated them on the spot. So Andrea & Malaina get to join the small and exclusive list of teams who got eliminated out on the race course."This has been an amazing journey for both of us, specially at this time of our life", Malaina