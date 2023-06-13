Todd & Ashlie, Married high school sweethearts

Andrea & Malaina, College friends

Morgan & Lena, Sisters

Rob & Corey, Father and son. The dad, Rob, is deaf

Joel & Garrett, Best friends who met while in the military

Joe & Ian, Engaged

Jocely & Victor, Married Entrepreneurs

Elizabeth & Iliana, Mother and daughter

Alexandra & Sheridan, Siblings and roommates

Liam & Yeremi, Brothers

Greg & John, Brothers and computer scientists

Robbin & Chelsea, Childhood friends

Steve & Anna Leigh, Father and daughter

Quote

ROUTE INFO



Drive to the historic

Biltmore in

downtown Los Angeles

to find your next clue.



You have $120 for this

leg of the race.



1(+0) Greg* & John (1-0) 2(+4) Rob* & Corey (1-0) 3(+5) Jocely & Victor* (0-1) 4(-2) Joe* & Ian (1-0) 5(+0) Todd* & Ashlie (1-0) 6(+4) Steve & Anna Leigh* (0-1) 7(-4) Andrea* & Malaina (1-0) 8(-4) Robbin & Chelsea* (0-1) 9(+3) Alexandra & Sheridan* (0-1) 10(-3) Morgan* & Lena (1-0) 11(+2) Elizabeth & Iliana* (0-1) 12(-3) Liam* & Yeremi (1-0) 13(-2) Joel* & Garrett (1-0)



CAL7 LAX-TPE 00:33 - 05:04+1 (scheduled 00:05 - 05:00)

CAL833 TPE-BKK 07:14 - 09:48 (scheduled 07:10 - 09:45)



EVA11 LAX-TPE 00:27 - 05:04+1 (scheduled 00:25 - 05:10)

EVA75 TPE-BKK 08:36 - 11:21 (scheduled 08:20 - 11:15)

Quote

Each of you must eat

one plate of exotic

fried insects. You may

not help your partner.



Racing reportAmazing Race Season 35, Episode 1, "The Amazing Race Is Back!"Film date: 2023-06-13 - 2023-06-15The episode starts with Phil saying that the race is back and this time they will circle the globe in the old school way.The starting line for this 35th season is by the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles. We call it the 35th season because it is the 35th season to air. They did actually film another season before this which for unknown reasons have not been aired yet. So while it is officially the 35th season it is actually the 36th season to film. Are you confused yet? In any way we will refer to this season as the 35th.The teams in this season are:On the starting line Phil asks some teams to tell the others a little bit about themselves. We only see him ask a few teams but I get the impression that all of them got to present themselves. This is usually the first time teams may speak to each other so I am sure they were listening carefully to gauge the opposition.Phil then tells them that every leg will be an elimination leg, there will be an express pass and a mandatory voting U-turn.The starting line was at the start of Mt Lee Dr. The cars are parked on N Beachwood Dr just south of Temple Hill Dr, which is 2.5km from the start. All teams run up to the cars together, and there is no way that would have happened if there had been a race from the starting line. So I assume that they had a second start closer to the cars. That way there is no rush getting down from the sign and there is much less of a risk of somebody injuring themselves running downhill (think of the camera teams).From a comment by one of the racers it seemed that you claimed a car by grabbing the clue on it.Everybody starts looking for directions, a bunch of teams descend on one guy who is walking his dog close to the cars. Alexandra & Sheridan spend the most time looking at the map on his phone, so long that they are the last team to leave."I am a CODA, which stands for Child Of Deaf Adult", Corey had two deaf parentsTeams reach the clue box outside the Biltmore Hotel (11km) in the following order:1. Greg & John2. Joe & Ian3. Andrea & Malaina4. Robbin & Chelsea5. Todd & Ashlie6. Rob & Corey7. Morgan & Lena8. Jocely & Victor9. Liam & Yeremi10. Steve & Anna Leigh11. Joel & Garrett12. Alexandra & Sheridan13. Elizabeth & IlianaThe clue box has number tags on the front and each team grabs a number. This also lets every team know which position they are in.Road block: "Who wants to be above it all?"In this road block contestants must cross between two wings of the hotel on a tightrope and then they must unscramble a word puzzle.The word puzzle consists of 12 characters. There are empty lines are arranged to form three words: _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _. The letters listed under are ACEFGILNOSTY. Teams must unscramble this into "City of Angels" and tell that to the task judges, Derek & Claire (the winners of the last season).Phil also tells us that there are two flights available and the first flight has room for six teams. Teams who get tickets for the first flight, by arriving first at the ticket counter, will get a 90 minutes head start.There are five tightropes available so there should not be much of a queue. Specially as it seems the actual tightrope part of the task is fairly quick. Nobody is shown struggling. The hard part of this task turns out to be the word scramble. Contestants are full of adrenaline so it is hard to concentrate and they have no pen and paper so they have to do it all in their heads.Liam & Yeremi play rock, paper, scissors about who should do the road block. And Alexandra & Sheridan seem to have a hard time deciding who should do it."You pick", Alexandra"I don't care", SheridanEventually they decide that Sheridan will do this task.Everybody but the first two teams are stumped by the puzzle. At one point we get told that 50 minutes have elapsed. We also get to see lots of people making guesses in front of the judges. Eventually Victor gets it and he tells Joe.We also get something as unusual as a glimpse of the line where teams are waiting to go in front of the judges. Todd is pretty sure that he got the correct response and he promises to tell the others if he can move to the head if the line. This was not a smart move.When Rob get to the judges there is an ASL interpreter following him.Teams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the roadblock):The next clue is a route info which tells them to race to LAX (23km) and then fly to the other "City of Angels", Bangkok Thailand. The first flight is operated by China Airways so all teams queue up at the marked ticket counter there. Teams only know that there is a limited number of seats on this plane but do not know how many will fit.At the airport we learn that John has been practicing ASL so he can talk to Rob.All teams reach the ticket counter before it even opens so we have a long line of teams. In the end teams end up on these flights:Flight #1:This carries:1(+0) Greg & John2(+0) Rob & Corey3(+0) Jocely & Victor4(+1) Todd & Ashlie5(+2) Andrea & Malaina6(+4) Morgan & LenaFlight #2:This carries:7(+6) Joel & Garrett8(-2) Steve & Anna Leigh9(-1) Robbin & Chelsea10(+1) Elizabeth & Iliana11(+1) Liam & Yeremi12(-3) Alexandra & Sheridan13(-9) Joe & Ian (got lost on the way to the airport)I note that in the episode we get a sign that the first flight departs at 12:05 am and the second flight at 01:30. Which is not correct but I guess a simpler way of showing that the second flight will arrive 90 minutes after the first when teams arrive in Bangkok.Once they land teams make their way to Wat Paknam, a temple know for housing an enormous golden Buddha statue. Almost every team has the address of the temple written down so I assume they got this info in the clue back in Los Angeles and they have had time to research it.On the way to the temple we learn that Victor understands Thai since he speak Laotian which is a very similar language.Todd talks to Ashlie that she is fantastic but need to work on not freaking out about things they can not control. This as they are in a slow taxi and getting passed by the other teams.Teams reach the clue box in front of the giant golden Buddha (46km, ~90min) in the following order:1. Morgan & Lena2. Andrea & Malaina3. Rob & Corey4. Jocely & Victor5. Todd & Ashlie6. Greg & John7. Robbin & Chelsea8. Joel & Garrett9. Joe & Ian10. Steve & Anna Leigh11. Alexandra & Sheridan12. Elizabeth & Iliana13. Liam & YeremiRoute info: "Travel by Long-tail boat and and then by Tuc-Tuc to Wat Suthat. When you arrive, search the temple grounds to find your next clue."The envelope also contains a separate sheet with instructions for how to win the express pass. To get it teams must find a marked vendor in the garden behind the Buddha and complete a task. At the stall they find a sign:Each plate contains a fairly large serving of worms, crickets and the piece de resistance is a fried tarantula. Morgan & Lena go for this"I'm grossed out for the crickets", MorganMorgan & Lena have made a fairly sizable dent in the servings when the next team arrive."Welcome to hell", LenaAndrea & Malaina take one look at the plates they would have to eat and Morgan & Lena and decide to skip this task."We're not eating no bugs", MalainaI wonder if they would have reacted differently if there was not already a team there? In any case I think they made the right decision as they would probably not have beaten Morgan & Lena.The next team to reach the marked vendor is Jocely & Victor (Rob & Corey got lost) and as they arrive Morgan & Lena are just getting approved and are about to get the express pass.After reading the clue teams need to make their way to the temple pier. Here they must pick up named life vests and then jump into one of the provided long-tail boats (one team per boat)."This is what makes the race amazing", Ashlie find the boat trip amazingAfter the boat drops them off teams must ride a Tuc-tuc to their next destination. These are not provided so teams must find them themselves. I wonder if teams had to get one for their camera crew as well or if that one was provided.Teams reach the clue box in Wat Suthat in the following order:1(+3) Jocely & Victor2(+1) Rob & Corey3(-2) Morgan & Lena4(+1) Todd & Ashlie5(+1) Greg & John6(-4) Andrea & Malaina7(+1) Joel & Garrett8(+1) Joe & Ian9(+1) Steve & Anna Leigh10(-3) Robbin & Chelsea11(+0) Alexandra & Sheridan12(+0) Elizabeth & Iliana13(+0) Liam & YeremiDetour: Sword Play or Spa DayIn Sword Play teams must learn a 30 second sword routine. This takes place in Saranrom Park (800m). First they get to train with wooden sticks but when it is time to perform they are given real swords. These have a different weight distribution to the practice sticks and this makes the task harder. It is made even harder by the strict judge.In Spa Day teams make their way to Putthinan Thai massage parlor (650m). Here they will have to endure a 30 minute painful massage. If they stop the massage along the way they loose their spot and their time is reset (for both team members). The massage parlor only has room for 5 teams at a time.The massage seems really painful and we get to hear lots of groans from the contestants."Oh my god, please just don't break my back", JocelyTodd did not read the clue completely so when they are almost halfway through the massage it gets a bit too intense so he says "Oh, wait, wait, wait". When he does this their masseuses immediately stop the massage. Fortunately for them there are no teams waiting so they can resume immediately, but their timer is reset so they will have to endure 30 more minutes.Andrea & Malaina make one attempt at the sword routine before they decide to switch to the spa taskElizabeth & Iliana are the last to arrive to the massage parlor and by that time all the masseuses are busy. They now have to choose if they want to stay and wait or switch to doing sword play. It is not a trivial decision, they assume that they are last and waiting for another team to be done will put them further behind, and sitting around doing nothing but waiting feels the worst on the race. On the other hand if they switch they have to make their way to the sword play detour (1.4km), get changed and learn the routine. Eventually they decide to stay, which probably was the best decision."I had two babies, I can deal with this", ElizabethTeams complete the detour in the following order:1(+0) Jocely & Victor, spa day2(+0) Rob & Corey, spa day3(+0) Morgan & Lena, spa day, almost15 minutes after #24(+1) Greg & John, spa day5(-1) Todd & Ashlie, spa day, after having to restart their treatment6(+3) Steve & Anna Leigh , spa day7(+0) Joel & Garrett, spa day8(-2) Andrea & Malaina, started sword play but switched to spa day9(+1) Robbin & Chelsea, spa day10(+3) Liam & Yeremi, spa day11(-3) Joe & Ian, sword play on their 1st attempt12(+0) Elizabeth & Iliana, spa day13(+0) Alexandra & Sheridan, sword play on their 9th attemptThe next clue tells teams to race to the Pit Stop at Wat Chaloem Phra Kiat Worawihan.Teams reach the mat (20km) in the following order:1(+0) Jocely & Victor, win enough Expedia points for a trip to Patagonia, Chile2(+0) Rob & Corey3(+1) Greg & John4(-1) Morgan & Lena5(+0) Todd & Ashlie6(+0) Steve & Anna Leigh7(+0) Joel & Garrett8(+2) Liam & Yeremi9(+2) Joe & Ian10(-2) Andrea & Malaina11(-2) Robbin & Chelsea12(+0) Elizabeth & Iliana13(+0) Alexandra & Sheridan, are eliminatedAt the mat Phil totally fools Elizabeth & Iliana with his expression. They are convinced they will get eliminated."You have the best poker face ever", Elizabeth"I'm also really happy to have had this incredible opportunity to go on a race that we've watched since we was little, and to have done it with my sister", Sheridan