Amazing Race Season 35, Episode 6, "Driving head on into scooters"
Film date: 2023-06-24
The last pit stop was at Gatore Ki Chhatriyan in Jaipur, India. During the pit stop teams get to vote for the upcoming U-turn. The vote is anonymous and at this time we only get to see what a few of the teams voted for. We will get to see the results later.
"I can't see them as a team that's gonna be willing to help us in the future
", Yeremi about Robbin & Chelsea
"A better long term plan is somebody who's gonna hurt us in the finale
", Joel
"Initially I wanted to U-turn Greg & John, but they are too likable and we don't want to disappoint their mother
", Chelsea
Teams are released from Gatore Ki Chhatriyan in the following order:
|1.
|Steve & Anna Leigh
|08:48
|2.
|Greg & John
|09:45
|+0:57
|3.
|Joel & Garrett
|09:55
|+1:07
|4.
|Andrea & Malaina
|09:58
|+1:10
|5.
|Todd & Ashlie
|10:03
|+1:15
|6.
|Rob & Corey
|10:09
|+1:21
|7.
|Robbin & Chelsea
|10:29
|+1:41
|8.
|Liam & Yeremi
|10:42
|+1:54
|9.
|Morgan & Lena
|10:44
|+1:56
Route info: "Race by taxi to Famous Nagra Shoe store #32 on Hawa Mahal road road and ask the shop owner for a clue. You have a thousand Indian rupees for this leg"
The clue also points out that the store is located opposite the Hawa Mahal, which is a very famous palace. This palace has been used in the race before.
"Andrea doesn't snore so I'm getting my sleep
", Malaina
Steve & Anna Leigh get dropped off at the wrong location so they have to run for more than half a kilometer to get to the shoe store.
Teams arrive to the shoe store in the following order:
1(+0) Steve & Anna Leigh
2(+0) Greg & John
3(+1) Andrea & Malaina
4(-1) Joel & Garrett, just after #3
5(+0) Todd & Ashlie, before #4 has left
6(+0) Rob & Corey
7(+0) Robbin & Chelsea
8(+0) Liam & Yeremi
9(+0) Morgan & Lena, just after #8
Route info: "Use a telescoping monocular to search the windows of the Hawa Mahal for your next location."
Teams will get one telescoping monocular (aka spyglass) from the shop owner and must then search the windows of Hawa Mahal, which is right across the street, for their next location. The Hawa Mahal is a very famous palace which has 953 windows. One of the windows holds a discrete sign which reads "Udai poll no2 at Jalebi Chowk". The sign is actually very easy to spot but you must use the telescope to be able to read it.
The telescoping monocular is hard to use, some teams need to figure out which end to look in and some take a while to realize you can extend it. The hardest part is to get the text into focus, which you do by extending the front part a bit.
"Give it to me, we're wasting time
", Anna Leigh
Even if it looks complicated to operate the spyglass all teams figure it out pretty quickly, so teams find the text in the same order they arrived.
The clue told teams that when they think they have found their next destination they need to make their way there on foot. The location is 500m away and teams reach it in the following order:
1(+0) Steve & Anna Leigh
2(+0) Greg & John
3(+0) Andrea & Malaina
4(+0) Joel & Garrett
5(+1) Rob & Corey
6(-1) Todd & Ashlie, just after #5
7(+0) Robbin & Chelsea
8(+0) Liam & Yeremi
9(+0) Morgan & Lena
The clue here is a route info which tells teams to find a marked electric rickshaw in the parking. The rickshaws they need to find are from the Pink City Rickshaw company which only employs women. The rickshaws are parked within a giant mess of rickshaws and racers must manually push other rickshaws to the side so that their rickshaw can exit the mess. Once the rickshaw is free teams must use it to travel to the SD Masala Spice Shop no 49 where they will find their next clue.
There are only 9 marked rickshaws so the latter teams will have a harder time to find one. And teams may not know it yet but they will have to keep their chosen rickshaw for the rest of the day. This will frustrate some of the teams since some drivers drive very slowly and also have a very hard time finding the locations.
Rob & Corey decide to work together with Todd & Ashlie to release their rickshaws. This leads to a fun scene where Corey and Todd both try to push the same rickshaw in opposite directions.
Teams leave in rickshaws in the following order:
1(+0) Steve & Anna Leigh
2(+0) Greg & John
3(+1) Joel & Garrett
4(-1) Andrea & Malaina
5(+1) Todd & Ashlie
6(-1) Rob & Corey, just after #5
7(+0) Robbin & Chelsea
8(+1) Morgan & Lena
9(-1) Liam & Yeremi
"Out of towners
", a phrase much used by Andrea & Malaina during this leg
"This rickshaw goes like 2-3 mph
", Yeremi
"This is soo not the rickshaw we need to be doing this in
", Liam
Liam & Yeremi draw the short straw when it comes to rickshaws. Their driver is slow and has a very hard time finding things. As they are on their way to the spice shop they are passed by Andrea & Malaina who are halfway through their flower detour.
Teams reach the spice shop (1.8km) in the following order:
1(+0) Steve & Anna Leigh
2(+0) Greg & John
3(+0) Joel & Garrett
4(+0) Andrea & Malaina
5(+0) Todd & Ashlie
6(+0) Rob & Corey, just after #5
7(+1) Morgan & Lena
8(+0) Robbin & Chelsea
9(+0) Liam & Yeremi
Here teams find a sign saying that Steve & Anna Leigh have been U-turned. We as viewer get to see how the teams voted:
Steve & Anna Leigh voted for Robbin & Chelsea
Greg & John voted for Steve & Anna Leigh
Joel & Garrett voted for Steve & Anna Leigh
Andrea & Malaina voted for Steve & Anna Leigh
Todd & Ashlie voted for Robbin & Chelsea
Rob & Corey voted for Steve & Anna Leigh
Robbin & Chelsea voted for Steve & Anna Leigh
Liam & Yeremi voted for Robbin & Chelsea
Morgan & Lena voted for Robbin & Chelsea
So the end result was five votes for Steve & Anna Leigh and four for Robbin & Chelsea. Word is that if there had been a tie production would have U-turned all the "winning" teams. This could in theory have lead to a situation where everybody is U-turned (if everybody voted for a different team). Steve & Anna Leigh are not surprised to see themselves on the board but both Greg & Jon and Robbin & Chelsea are relieved that they are not on the board as both teams seemed to suspect they might.
Detour: Bundles or Bricks
In Bundles teams must bundle up flowers like the locals do. The flowers have already been placed in big pieces of cloth and the racers just need to do is tie them correctly. Then they need to load them into their rickshaws and transport them to two temples. They need to collect a receipt from each temple and then go back to the flower market and give the receipts to the flower vendor get their next clue.
In Bricks teams must pick up 50 bricks, a bag of sand and two bags of gravel. This must be loaded onto a cycle rickshaw and delivered to a nearby construction site. Teams must then return with their receipt to the brick supplier to get their next clue.
The flowers detour starts at Janta Bazaar by Sanipul Bandar no79 (2.3km). The bundles of flowers are heavy (approximately 60lb each) and they do fill up the rickshaw. The second temple they need to deliver flowers too is hard to find as it looks like a bus stop in the middle of the road.
"I had been hoping for a cycling related challenge
", Joel choose bricks as it involved a bicycle
As Steve & Anna Leigh are one their way to do their first flower delivery we see them pass the shoe store and Robbin & Chelsea are there, and they started 1 hour and 41 minutes after them.
Steve & Anna Leigh start by doing the flower detour. But once they have delivered their flowers they decide that as they have to do the other detour as well they do not need the next clue yet so they skip going back with the receipts (apparently she did ask a producer if this was ok). But when they arrive at the brick detour (just after Rob & Corey) a man comes up and say that they must complete the other detour first. As the detours are a bit apart this costs them extra travel time.
The bricks detour starts at Vivek Enterprises on Shiv Marg.
"Those streets were hectic
", Greg & John about pushing their bicycle
"There is a stark difference between my road bike and that rickshaw bike
", Joel
"Right, she's slow as hell
", Andrea about their rickshaw driver
"Lena, let me watch
", Lena is frantic at the flowers detour and just wants to get it done while Morgan wants to watch the demonstration
Joel & Garrett have a hard time finding the place where they are supposed to drop off their building supplies.
"I'm so thirsty and I'm so hot and I don't know where I'm going
", Joel
Joel realize he is getting dehydrated so they take time to stop and buy a couple of bottles of water.
"It was almost an immediate relief, the tunnel vision stopped and my spirits started lifting
", Joel about drinking that water
On their way from the brick detour Anna Leigh is pedaling the rickshaw while her dad rides in the back. You can also see two bricks, which means that they brought extra bricks, which probably was a smart thing to do if allowed.
As Andrea & Malaina return their receipts after the flower detour they see Liam & Yeremi studying how to tie their bundles. The boys asks them if they have any tips on how to tie the knots. They get a couple of not so helpful responses like "Follow them" and "Criss cross".
The boys then have a really hard time getting to the temples where they need to deliver their flowers. According to interviews this took hours, mostly because their driver drove really slow and kept getting lost.
Teams complete the detour in the following order:
---- Steve & Anna Leigh, flowers (just as Morgan & Lena arrive to start the task)
1(+1) Greg & John, bricks
2(+4) Rob & Corey, bricks
3(+2) Todd & Ashlie, bricks
4(-1) Joel & Garrett, bricks
5(+2) Morgan & Lena, flowers
6(-5) Steve & Anna Leigh, bricks
7(-3) Andrea & Malaina, flowers
8(+0) Robbin & Chelsea, bricks
9(+0) Liam & Yeremi, flowers
The next clue tells teams to travel by rickshaw to Garg Textile Wholesale fabric shop where they must pick up a bolt of fabric and a clue from the owner.
Teams arrive to the textile shop (~2km from the end of both detours) in the following order:
1(+0) Greg & John
2(+0) Rob & Corey, just as #1 are leaving
3(+1) Joel & Garrett
4(-1) Todd & Ashlie, just after #3
5(+0) Morgan & Lena
6(+0) Steve & Anna Leigh
7(+0) Andrea & Malaina
8(+0) Robbin & Chelsea
9(+0) Liam & Yeremi
Route info: Travel by rickshaw to Jaipur Mahal
Teams arrive to Jaipur Mahal (2.2km) in the following order:
1(+0) Greg & John
2(+0) Rob & Corey
3(+1) Todd & Ashlie
4(-1) Joel & Garrett
5(+0) Morgan & Lena
6(+0) Steve & Anna Leigh
7(+0) Andrea & Malaina
8(+0) Robbin & Chelsea
9(+0) Liam & Yeremi, after all others have left
Road block: Who likes to play with blocks?
In this road block contestants must do block printing on fabric. They must print the national bird of India, a peacock. Each print is made up of four colors which must be applied in the correct order and be perfectly aligned. They do not need to make one sheet with exact nine approved birds but can instead make many attempts per sheet and when they reach a total of nine approved prints they get their next clue. The judge has a big red X which he stamps over the rejected prints to really show that they are bad.
This task is actually fairly difficult. Not only do you need to apply the colors in the right order, and align the stamps perfectly. You must also use the right amount of ink, not too much and not too little.
"This is fun, I've never done art like this before
", Greg
"This one looks like it was murdered
", Lena about the effect when she used too much red ink
While her dad is playing with the blocks Anna Leigh asks each of the non participating team members if they U-turned them. Garret and Corey both confess to U-turning them while Andrea lies and says they did not.
"He's just X-ing one after the other. He gets done and I'm like sweet, he's done. No, he left to go re-dip his X to get more ink on it to X more
", Todd
"They don't like my murder themed one
", Lena
"Andrea's is like the positive reinforcer 'casue I can go nuts real quick
", Malaina about getting positive comments from Andrea
We also learn that Andrea was there for Malaina when her husband to be cheated on her, so they do have a strong bond.
Joel gets really happy when he gets approved so he gives the judge a big hug.
"Tough crowd
", Robbin when the judge reject all of her prints in her first check
Teams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the roadblock):
|1(+0)
|Greg* & John
|(3-2)
|After making at 25 stamps
|2(+2)
|Joel* & Garrett
|(3-2)
|After making at least 25 stamps
|3(-1)
|Rob* & Corey
|(3-2)
|After making at least 53 stamps
|4(+1)
|Morgan & Lena*
|(2-3)
|After making at least 39 stamps
|5(-2)
|Todd* & Ashlie
|(3-2)
|After making at least 35 stamps
|6(+0)
|Steve* & Anna Leigh
|(2-3)
|After making at least 50 stamps
|7(+0)
|Andrea & Malaina*
|(3-2)
|After making at least 40 stamps
|8(+0)
|Robbin* & Chelsea
|(2-3)
|After making at least 44 stamps
|9(+0)
|Liam* & Yeremi
|(3-2)
|After making at 25 stamps
The next clue is a route info which tells teams to race to the pit stop at a traffic circle named Badi Chaupar.
Teams reach Phil and the mat in the following order:
1(+0) Greg & John, win Expedia points for a trip to New Zealand
2(+1) Rob & Corey
3(-1) Joel & Garrett, just after #3
4(+0) Morgan & Lena
5(+0) Todd & Ashlie
6(+1) Andrea & Malaina
7(-1) Steve & Anna Leigh
8(+0) Robbin & Chelsea
9(+0) Liam & Yeremi, are eliminated
"This has been the toughest day so far
", Joel
"It would be an understatement to say that this was the adventure of a lifetime
", Liam