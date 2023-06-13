1. Robbin & Chelsea 07:00 2. Steve & Anna Leigh 07:01 +0:01 3. Todd & Ashlie 07:02 +0:02 4. Joe & Ian 07:03 +0:03 5. Rob & Corey 07:09 +0:09 6. Liam & Yeremi 07:17 +0:17 7. Andrea & Malaina 07:18 +0:18 8. Greg & John 07:19 +0:19 9. Joel & Garrett 07:24 +0:24 10. Morgan & Lena 07:36 +0:36

1(+4) Steve & Anna Leigh* (1-3) On her 3rd attempt 2(+8) Greg & John* (2-2) On his 2nd attempt 3(+5) Morgan* & Lena (2-2) On her 2nd attempt 4(+3) Andrea* & Malaina (3-1) On her 6th attempt 5(-2) Robbin & Chelsea* (1-3) On her 3rd attempt 6(+3) Liam & Yeremi* (2-2) On his 5th attempt 7(-5) Todd & Ashlie* (2-2) On her 3rd attempt 8(-7) Joe & Ian* (2-2) On his 4th attempt 9(-3) Joel & Garrett* (2-2) On his 7th attempt 10(-6) Rob & Corey* (2-2) On his 15th attempt

Racing reportAmazing Race Season 35, Episode 5, "Yessir, The Pink City"Film date: 2023-06-21 - 2023-06-22The last pit stop was at the Đền thờ các vua Hùng temple outside Can Tho in Vietnam. This leg starts on the street outside Sheraton Can Tho. Teams depart in the following order:The first clue is a route info which tells them to fly to the Pink City Jaipur, India. For some reason racers are told to enter through gate D1 of the international terminal of Ho Chi Minh city (they travel there by taxi, 165km).All teams are on the same flight (and they are seen on an Malaysian Airways plane). Once they land in Jaipur they are all released form the airport at the same time. For some no so mysterious reason there is just the right number of marked taxis lined up on the street outside the airport. Teams jump into them and tell the drivers to drive them to the Amber Palace."Yessir, he pink city", Liam gets the quote while on the planeThis is the first time since the start of the race that all teams have been equalized. A bunch of them feel stressed as they have no buffer at the moment."Neither of us have been to India before", Morgan"But we do like Indian food", Lena tries to come up with something positiveAt the palace teams will need to pick up a bundle of sugar cane and carry it up to the palace courtyard where they need to hand it to a Mahout (elephant handler) to receive their next clue.Teams will pick up their sugar cane from the Ram Bagh Garden. Then they have to make their way on foot to the actual fort. The bundles of sugar cane are not that big so the do not really hinder the racers. A bigger obstacle is the rather steep path up to the palace. This is about 550m long and has an elevation gain of 55m."The "run" up that hill started as a run, then quickly turned into a speed walk and then ultimately fell into a regular walk", JoeTeams deliver their sugar cane in the following order:1. Joe & Ian2. Todd & Ashlie3. Robbin & Chelsea4. Rob & Corey5. Steve & Anna Leigh6. Joel & Garrett7. Andrea & Malaina8. Morgan & Lena9. Liam & Yeremi10. Greg & JohnRoad block: Who's feeling balanced?In this road block contestants must learn a short choreographed routine. The tricky part is that they must performing it while balancing three pots on their heads. They will do the dance together with four locals who make it look easy while balancing 5-6 pots on their heads.Memorizing the steps and hand movements seems to be fairly simple, it is performing it while balancing three pots on the head which is difficult. Specially as the last part includes a step where they have to lower themselves a bit. The road block takes place in a pavilion in the Amber fort so it is close.I am not sure what the pots were made of but they do not break when the racers drop them. Which is good because otherwise they would have needed an awful lot of spare pots."If you're not first you're last", Anna LeighAnna Leigh quickly learns the dance and then goes up to the judging area. She manages to make two attempts in a row before Andrea arrives. Soon more teams start making attempts and a line forms.John forget two of the pots when making his first attempt so he gets stopped immediately. Ashlie spends a lot of time practicing and Todd can't see why she doesn't make any attempts. But she may be on to something, she can spend her time practicing rather than waiting in line."My head, I think, is a little funny shape", Ian on why he struggledWhen he gets approved Garrett twists his mustache and the judge, who has an even more impressive mustache, also twists his. I.e. they are having a small moment together here.We learn that Rob used to be head coach for a football team for the deaf. There he learned to stay optimistic in front of the players, to show them that anything is possible. He uses the same technique in front of Corey as he struggles at this task.Teams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the roadblock):The next clue send teams to Panna Meena Ka Kund where they can find they next clue. This is a famous well where there are lots of stairs leading down to the water (it has been used in other iterations of the race). It seems as if teams make their way there on foot.Todd & Ashlie are trying to find the clue box when Robbin & Chelsea ride past in their rickshaw."Don't say anything", RobbinTodd asks if this is this way but gets no response."Ohh, they didn't help", Todd is not happyTeams arrive to Panna Meena Ka Kund (900m) in the following order:1(+0) Steve & Anna Leigh2(+0) Greg & John3(+0) Morgan & Lena4(+0) Andrea & Malaina5(+0) Robbin & Chelsea6(+0) Liam & Yeremi7(+0) Todd & Ashlie8(+0) Joe & Ian9(+0) Joel & Garrett10(+0) Rob & CoreyDetour: All Dolled Up or The Big PictureIn All Dolled Up teams must build two marionette dolls. The dolls are made up of a wooden torso, arms filled with straw, decorative robes and head wear. All the needed materials is provided buts teams will have to do some hammering and a little bit of sewing (which turns out to be unexpectedly dangerous). Once their dolls have been approved they must help the puppeteer to dangle two existing dolls for a short while (this is just as simple as it sounds).In The Big Picture teams must help bring a life sized mural to life. They must dress up in costumes, pick the right accessories and take the correct stances. The murals are also missing a bunch of secondary characters and they must pick the right cutouts for these and hang at the appropriate places. This is way trickier than it sounds as there are a bunch cutouts to choose from for each character and they all have minute differences. There is a small version of the picture which shows teams what it is supposed to look like, so this is basically a game of spot the differences.Both detours take place at the Jaighar Fort (8km), to get there teams must use one of the marked rickshaws parked outside. Even if the locations are both within the fort they are sufficiently apart that teams have no idea what is happening at the other detour.For the mural task there are multiple places where teams can find cutouts and it takes a while for some teams to realize this. Teams are also only allowed to bring one cutout or prop at a time.For the dolls there is an ongoing demonstration."I haven't done any arts & crafts in a log time", Steve"Your hitting it awfully hard, I really don't want you to break him", Anna Leigh is anxious while her dad is hammering in nailsThe hammering ends with him hitting her thumb.There are only six stations available for the mural task. There is a footrace between Todd & Ashlie and Joe & Ian for the last station. The men are about equally fast but Ashlie quickly falls behind. In the end Joe & Ian claims the last station and Todd & Ashlie have to do the dolls instead (which turns out to be a blessing in disguise)."Augh, son of a biscuit", Ashlie when the last mural gets takenAs they have to build two puppets most team split so they did one each. Joel & Garrett did the opposite and worked together on both of them. Some steps of the making did benefit from an extra hand or two so this may have helped them.We learn that Morgan & Lena have made a rule to not spend more than 25 minutes at a detour before switching. Here they break it by staying for over two hours but then they make one last check and when the judge said no they switch to the dolls detour. I have seen a lot of race episodes and this did feel like a really bad decision, switching detours when you are among the last and have already spent 2+ hours on one side is rarely a good idea.At the dolls detour Morgan completes her doll first and then leans it to help Lena. This is just as Lena is sewing the clothes so she almost pokes Morgans eye with the needle. Fortunately she hits the forehead instead."You can't help somebody who has a huge needle and thread", Lena"Well, you're sewing in a stupid way Lena", Morgan brings out the really good arguments(tm) against her sister.And after that the camera cuts to showing some quarreling monkeys.The doll detour seems to be much quicker than the murals. The only team shown getting their dolls rejected is Morgan & Lena and they are shown what is wrong and can go back and fix just that detail.Teams complete the detour in the following order:1(+0) Steve & Anna Leigh, dolls2(+0) Greg & John, mural3(+6) Joel & Garrett, dolls4(+0) Andrea & Malaina, mural5(+2) Todd & Ashlie, wanted to do mural but had to do dolls6(+4) Rob & Corey, dolls7(-2) Robbin & Chelsea, mural8(-2) Liam & Yeremi, mural9(-1) Joe & Ian, mural10(-7) Morgan & Lena, started mural but switched to dollsRoute info: Take your rickshaw to your next pit stop at Gatore Ki Chhatriyan. The clue also states that the last team to arrive will be eliminated.Normally the editors try to make it look like it is a close race between the two last teams while they ate making their way to the Pit Stop. This time it actually is a close race and we do get to see both teams in the same shot multiple times. Morgan & Lena have reached their rickshaw and are convinced that they are last when they see Joe & Ian emerge from the fort."We're not last, go, go", Lena turns franticInitially the road is narrow so it is hard to pass but once they get down into the city Joe & Ian's driver manages to pass the girls. The race is then decided when the girl's driver turns into a side street which he claims is a shortcut. Meanwhile the boys get caught behind a red light for close to two minutes.Teams reach Phil and the mat (9km) in the following order:1(+0) Steve & Anna Leigh, win $3,000 each2(+0) Greg & John3(+0) Joel & Garrett4(+0) Andrea & Malaina, just after #35(+0) Todd & Ashlie, just after #46(+0) Rob & Corey, just after #57(+0) Robbin & Chelsea8(+0) Liam & Yeremi9(+1) Morgan & Lena, while #8 are still on the mat10(-1) Joe & Ian, are eliminated"I do need to tell you that sometime before the next leg of the race, there's going to be that U-turn vote", Phil to the teamsIt will be mandatory to vote and the votes will be anonymous."We know it's coming", Anna Leigh is sure they will get some votesAs they did not see the other detour many teams have no idea what position they are in when they reach the mat. Joel & Garrett were pretty sure to be at the end of the pack so they are surprised when Phil tells them they are #3. And Todd & Ashlie are certain they will be eliminated."Don't do it Phil, don't do it to us", Todd does not want to be eliminatedPhil has fun with the teams and asks Joel & Garrett to tell Andrea & Malaina which place they are and so on for the teams arriving close to each other in the middle. Eventually teams #3-5 gets to tell Rob & Corey that they are #6.Phil also tells the last three teams that they all arrived within seconds of each other. I am not sure that actually says that much, you can be 3600 seconds behind and that is only seconds but is also still an hour."I couldn't ask for something more fun, more amazing, more incredible to do, specially with Ian, it was so cool", Joe