This thread will contain my racing reports where I try to describe in detail what happened on each leg. I try to give as much details about clue wordings etc as possible.

At the start of each leg, if we are given start times, I list them and how long after the first team each team is. For example:
Teams are released in the following order:
1.Leo & Jamal      00:42
2.Colin & Christie 00:45+0:03
3.Tyler & Korey    00:54+0:12
From this table we can see that Colin & Christie started 3 minutes after Leo & Jamal and that Tyler & Korey started 12 minutes after Leo & Jamal.

I will also give the order teams arrive to or finish tasks. Whenever I do this I also try to give the placement changes. For example:
  1(+3) Jocely & Victor
  2(+1) Rob & Corey
  3(-2) Morgan & Lena
This means that Jocely & Victor have climbed three spots since the last time we got an order (when they were 4th). Morgan & Lena have however dropped two spots (i.e. they were the first team at the last location).

I also try to give distances to locations in parentheses like: "race to LAX (23km)". Which mean that it was 23km to LAX from where the racers were.

I should also state that for some information I rely a lot of what people have written in other threads on this site.

I hope this makes it easier to read the reports. Happy racing...
Racing report
Amazing Race Season 35, Episode 1, "The Amazing Race Is Back!"
Film date: 2023-06-13 - 2023-06-15

The episode starts with Phil saying that the race is back and this time they will circle the globe in the old school way.

The starting line for this 35th season is by the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles. We call it the 35th season because it is the 35th season to air. They did actually film another season before this which for unknown reasons have not been aired yet. So while it is officially the 35th season it is actually the 36th season to film. Are you confused yet? In any way we will refer to this season as the 35th.

The teams in this season are:
  • Todd & Ashlie, Married high school sweethearts
  • Andrea & Malaina, College friends
  • Morgan & Lena, Sisters
  • Rob & Corey, Father and son. The dad, Rob, is deaf
  • Joel & Garrett, Best friends who met while in the military
  • Joe & Ian, Engaged
  • Jocely & Victor, Married Entrepreneurs
  • Elizabeth & Iliana, Mother and daughter
  • Alexandra & Sheridan, Siblings and roommates
  • Liam & Yeremi, Brothers
  • Greg & John, Brothers and computer scientists
  • Robbin & Chelsea, Childhood friends
  • Steve & Anna Leigh, Father and daughter

On the starting line Phil asks some teams to tell the others a little bit about themselves. We only see him ask a few teams but I get the impression that all of them got to present themselves. This is usually the first time teams may speak to each other so I am sure they were listening carefully to gauge the opposition.

Phil then tells them that every leg will be an elimination leg, there will be an express pass and a mandatory voting U-turn.

The starting line was at the start of Mt Lee Dr. The cars are parked on N Beachwood Dr just south of Temple Hill Dr, which is 2.5km from the start. All teams run up to the cars together, and there is no way that would have happened if there had been a race from the starting line. So I assume that they had a second start closer to the cars. That way there is no rush getting down from the sign and there is much less of a risk of somebody injuring themselves running downhill (think of the camera teams).

From a comment by one of the racers it seemed that you claimed a car by grabbing the clue on it.

Quote
ROUTE INFO

Drive to the historic
Biltmore in
downtown Los Angeles
to find your next clue.

You have $120 for this
leg of the race.

Everybody starts looking for directions, a bunch of teams descend on one guy who is walking his dog close to the cars. Alexandra & Sheridan spend the most time looking at the map on his phone, so long that they are the last team to leave.

 "I am a CODA, which stands for Child Of Deaf Adult", Corey had two deaf parents

Teams reach the clue box outside the Biltmore Hotel (11km) in the following order:
  1. Greg & John
  2. Joe & Ian
  3. Andrea & Malaina
  4. Robbin & Chelsea
  5. Todd & Ashlie
  6. Rob & Corey
  7. Morgan & Lena
  8. Jocely & Victor
  9. Liam & Yeremi
 10. Steve & Anna Leigh
 11. Joel & Garrett
 12. Alexandra & Sheridan
 13. Elizabeth & Iliana

The clue box has number tags on the front and each team grabs a number. This also lets every team know which position they are in.

Road block: "Who wants to be above it all?"

In this road block contestants must cross between two wings of the hotel on a tightrope and then they must unscramble a word puzzle.

The word puzzle consists of 12 characters. There are empty lines are arranged to form three words: _ _ _ _   _ _   _ _ _ _ _ _. The letters listed under are ACEFGILNOSTY. Teams must unscramble this into "City of Angels" and tell that to the task judges, Derek & Claire (the winners of the last season).

Phil also tells us that there are two flights available and the first flight has room for six teams. Teams who get tickets for the first flight, by arriving first at the ticket counter, will get a 90 minutes head start.

There are five tightropes available so there should not be much of a queue. Specially as it seems the actual tightrope part of the task is fairly quick. Nobody is shown struggling. The hard part of this task turns out to be the word scramble. Contestants are full of adrenaline so it is hard to concentrate and they have no pen and paper so they have to do it all in their heads.

Liam & Yeremi play rock, paper, scissors about who should do the road block. And Alexandra & Sheridan seem to have a hard time deciding who should do it.
 "You pick", Alexandra
 "I don't care", Sheridan
Eventually they decide that Sheridan will do this task.

Everybody but the first two teams are stumped by the puzzle. At one point we get told that 50 minutes have elapsed. We also get to see lots of people making guesses in front of the judges. Eventually Victor gets it and he tells Joe.

We also get something as unusual as a glimpse of the line where teams are waiting to go in front of the judges. Todd is pretty sure that he got the correct response and he promises to tell the others if he can move to the head if the line. This was not a smart move.

When Rob get to the judges there is an ASL interpreter following him.

Teams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the roadblock):
1(+0)Greg* & John         (1-0)
2(+4)Rob* & Corey         (1-0)
3(+5)Jocely & Victor*     (0-1)
4(-2)Joe* & Ian           (1-0)
5(+0)Todd* & Ashlie       (1-0)
6(+4)Steve & Anna Leigh*  (0-1)
7(-4)Andrea* & Malaina    (1-0)
8(-4)Robbin & Chelsea*    (0-1)
9(+3)Alexandra & Sheridan*(0-1)
10(-3)Morgan* & Lena       (1-0)
11(+2)Elizabeth & Iliana*  (0-1)
12(-3)Liam* & Yeremi       (1-0)
13(-2)Joel* & Garrett      (1-0)
           

The next clue is a route info which tells them to race to LAX (23km) and then fly to the other "City of Angels", Bangkok Thailand. The first flight is operated by China Airways so all teams queue up at the marked ticket counter there. Teams only know that there is a limited number of seats on this plane but do not know how many will fit.

At the airport we learn that John has been practicing ASL so he can talk to Rob.

All teams reach the ticket counter before it even opens so we have a long line of teams. In the end teams end up on these flights:

Flight #1:
  CAL7   LAX-TPE  00:33 - 05:04+1  (scheduled 00:05 - 05:00)
  CAL833 TPE-BKK  07:14 - 09:48    (scheduled 07:10 - 09:45)
This carries:
  1(+0) Greg & John
  2(+0) Rob & Corey
  3(+0) Jocely & Victor
  4(+1) Todd & Ashlie
  5(+2) Andrea & Malaina
  6(+4) Morgan & Lena


Flight #2:
  EVA11  LAX-TPE  00:27 - 05:04+1  (scheduled 00:25 - 05:10)
  EVA75  TPE-BKK  08:36 - 11:21    (scheduled 08:20 - 11:15)
This carries:
  7(+6) Joel & Garrett
  8(-2) Steve & Anna Leigh
  9(-1) Robbin & Chelsea
 10(+1) Elizabeth & Iliana
 11(+1) Liam & Yeremi
 12(-3) Alexandra & Sheridan
 13(-9) Joe & Ian (got lost on the way to the airport)

I note that in the episode we get a sign that the first flight departs at 12:05 am and the second flight at 01:30. Which is not correct but I guess a simpler way of showing that the second flight will arrive 90 minutes after the first when teams arrive in Bangkok.

Once they land teams make their way to Wat Paknam, a temple know for housing an enormous golden Buddha statue. Almost every team has the address of the temple written down so I assume they got this info in the clue back in Los Angeles and they have had time to research it.

On the way to the temple we learn that Victor understands Thai since he speak Laotian which is a very similar language.

Todd talks to Ashlie that she is fantastic but need to work on not freaking out about things they can not control. This as they are in a slow taxi and getting passed by the other teams.

Teams reach the clue box in front of the giant golden Buddha (46km, ~90min) in the following order:
  1. Morgan & Lena
  2. Andrea & Malaina
  3. Rob & Corey
  4. Jocely & Victor
  5. Todd & Ashlie
  6. Greg & John
  7. Robbin & Chelsea
  8. Joel & Garrett
  9. Joe & Ian
 10. Steve & Anna Leigh
 11. Alexandra & Sheridan
 12. Elizabeth & Iliana
 13. Liam & Yeremi

Route info: "Travel by Long-tail boat and and then by Tuc-Tuc to Wat Suthat. When you arrive, search the temple grounds to find your next clue."

The envelope also contains a separate sheet with instructions for how to win the express pass. To get it teams must find a marked vendor in the garden behind the Buddha and complete a task. At the stall they find a sign:
Quote
Each of you must eat
one plate of exotic
fried insects. You may
not help your partner.


Each plate contains a fairly large serving of worms, crickets and the piece de resistance is a fried tarantula. Morgan & Lena go for this
 "I'm grossed out for the crickets", Morgan
Morgan & Lena have made a fairly sizable dent in the servings when the next team arrive.
 "Welcome to hell", Lena
Andrea & Malaina take one look at the plates they would have to eat and Morgan & Lena and decide to skip this task.
 "We're not eating no bugs", Malaina
I wonder if they would have reacted differently if there was not already a team there? In any case I think they made the right decision as they would probably not have beaten Morgan & Lena.

The next team to reach the marked vendor is Jocely & Victor (Rob & Corey got lost) and as they arrive Morgan & Lena are just getting approved and are about to get the express pass.

After reading the clue teams need to make their way to the temple pier. Here they must pick up named life vests and then jump into one of the provided long-tail boats (one team per boat).
 "This is what makes the race amazing", Ashlie find the boat trip amazing

After the boat drops them off teams must ride a Tuc-tuc to their next destination. These are not provided so teams must find them themselves. I wonder if teams had to get one for their camera crew as well or if that one was provided.

Teams reach the clue box in Wat Suthat in the following order:
  1(+3) Jocely & Victor
  2(+1) Rob & Corey
  3(-2) Morgan & Lena
  4(+1) Todd & Ashlie
  5(+1) Greg & John
  6(-4) Andrea & Malaina
  7(+1) Joel & Garrett
  8(+1) Joe & Ian
  9(+1) Steve & Anna Leigh
 10(-3) Robbin & Chelsea
 11(+0) Alexandra & Sheridan
 12(+0) Elizabeth & Iliana
 13(+0) Liam & Yeremi

Detour: Sword Play or Spa Day

In Sword Play teams must learn a 30 second sword routine. This takes place in Saranrom Park (800m). First they get to train with wooden sticks but when it is time to perform they are given real swords. These have a different weight distribution to the practice sticks and this makes the task harder. It is made even harder by the strict judge.

In Spa Day teams make their way to Putthinan Thai massage parlor (650m). Here they will have to endure a 30 minute painful massage. If they stop the massage along the way they loose their spot and their time is reset (for both team members). The massage parlor only has room for 5 teams at a time.

The massage seems really painful and we get to hear lots of groans from the contestants.
 "Oh my god, please just don't break my back", Jocely

Todd did not read the clue completely so when they are almost halfway through the massage it gets a  bit too intense so he says "Oh, wait, wait, wait". When he does this their masseuses immediately stop the massage. Fortunately for them there are no teams waiting so they can resume immediately, but their timer is reset so they will have to endure 30 more minutes.

Andrea & Malaina make one attempt at the sword routine before they decide to switch to the spa task

Elizabeth & Iliana are the last to arrive to the massage parlor and by that time all the masseuses are busy. They now have to choose if they want to stay and wait or switch to doing sword play. It is not a trivial decision, they assume that they are last and waiting for another team to be done will put them further behind, and sitting around doing nothing but waiting feels the worst on the race. On the other hand if they switch they have to make their way to the sword play detour (1.4km), get changed and learn the routine. Eventually they decide to stay, which probably was the best decision.

 "I had two babies, I can deal with this", Elizabeth
 
Teams complete the detour in the following order:
  1(+0) Jocely & Victor, spa day
  2(+0) Rob & Corey, spa day
  3(+0) Morgan & Lena, spa day, almost15 minutes after #2
  4(+1) Greg & John, spa day
  5(-1) Todd & Ashlie, spa day, after having to restart their treatment
  6(+3) Steve & Anna Leigh , spa day
  7(+0) Joel & Garrett, spa day
  8(-2) Andrea & Malaina, started sword play but switched to spa day
  9(+1) Robbin & Chelsea, spa day
 10(+3) Liam & Yeremi, spa day
 11(-3) Joe & Ian, sword play on their 1st attempt
 12(+0) Elizabeth & Iliana, spa day
 13(+0) Alexandra & Sheridan, sword play on their 9th attempt

The next clue tells teams to race to the Pit Stop at Wat Chaloem Phra Kiat Worawihan.

Teams reach the mat (20km) in the following order:
  1(+0) Jocely & Victor, win enough Expedia points for a trip to Patagonia, Chile
  2(+0) Rob & Corey
  3(+1) Greg & John
  4(-1) Morgan & Lena
  5(+0) Todd & Ashlie
  6(+0) Steve & Anna Leigh
  7(+0) Joel & Garrett
  8(+2) Liam & Yeremi
  9(+2) Joe & Ian
 10(-2) Andrea & Malaina
 11(-2) Robbin & Chelsea
 12(+0) Elizabeth & Iliana
 13(+0) Alexandra & Sheridan, are eliminated

At the mat Phil totally fools Elizabeth & Iliana with his expression. They are convinced they will get eliminated.
 "You have the best poker face ever", Elizabeth

 "I'm also really happy to have had this incredible opportunity to go on a race that we've watched since we was little, and to have done it with my sister", Sheridan
Racing report
Amazing Race Season 35, Episode 2, "You don't see that at home"
Film date: 2023-06-16

The last Pit Stop was at Wat Chaloem Phra Kiat Worawihan in Bangkok and this leg starts from the same temple. Teams are released in the following order:
1.Jocelyn & Victor  08:26
2.Rob & Corey       08:34+0:08
3.Greg & John       08:44+0:18
4.Morgan & Lena     08:55+0:29
5.Todd & Ashlie     09:01+0:35
6.Steve & Anna Leigh10:23+1:57
7.Joel & Garrett    10:28+2:02
8.Liam & Yeremi     10:36+2:10
9.Joe & Ian         10:39+2:13
10.Andrea & Malaina  10:44+2:18
11.Robbin & Chelsea  10:45+2:19
12.Elizabeth & Iliana11:09+2:43

Route info: "Travel by taxi to Wat Suwannaram in Salaya to find your next clue."

Production has helpfully made sure a suitable number of taxis are waiting outside the temple so teams jump into them.

On the way we learn that Jocelyn & Victor are celebrating their 20th anniversary today. Morgan & Lena say that they must use their express pass by the end of leg #4. We also learn that Robbin & Chelsea had a rocky start of their friendship. It started with Robbin and her friends more or less bullying Chelsea. But a couple of weeks later they saw each other on Soccer practice and ended up working together and became friends. And now 30 years later they are here.

Greg & John and Liam & Yeremi learn that there are two temples called Wat Suwannaram and that they forgot to say the Salaya part of the clue which tells them apart. Fortunately for them they only loose a couple of placements due to this (their route is 14km longer).

Teams reach the clue box at Wat Suwannaram (32km) in the following order:
  1(+0) Jocelyn & Victor
  2(+0) Rob & Corey
  3(+1) Morgan & Lena
  4(+1) Todd & Ashlie
  5(-2) Greg & John
  6(+0) Steve & Anna Leigh
  7(+0) Joel & Garrett
  8(+1) Joe & Ian
  9(+1) Andrea & Malaina
 10(+1) Robbin & Chelsea
 11(-3) Liam & Yeremi
 12(+0) Elizabeth & Iliana

Road block: Who has a green thumb?

In this road block one contestants must ride a boat to a Lotus pond. Once there they must pick 20 Lotus buds and a few leaves. They must then arrange these into two bundles which look like the given example.

The Lotus grows in a big pond and contestants are given plastic pants, gloves and some shoes to wear. The pants do not really help as the water is fairly deep. It is also very muddy and there are catfish swimming around in it. The bottom is so muddy that multiple racers loose at least one of the provided shoes in the mud.

The judge is very picky. The bulbs must be:
 * Of similar size
 * Placed 3-4-3
 * Wrapped in leaves
 * Tidily tied with bamboo ties

The judge tries to convey what people are getting rejected for but there is a big language barrier so this task turns out to be surprisingly difficult. For example to Rob she points to the bulbs to convey that they are not in a 3-4-3 configuration. But Rob interprets that as "So the leaves were too loose, too wobbly, so I have to make them tight and snug".

The boat trip to the task looks really amazing. But it is also a bit disconcerting as the non participating team members are left by the clue box, which means that they can not even see where the task takes place.

This is another task which gets harder for the teams towards the back of the pack as the Lotus buds close to the work area have already been picked by the time they get there so they have to walk further in the mud.

 "Let me see... Yes, you have green thumbs", Joel checks Garrett's thumbs
 "You don't see that at home", Rob gets the title when spotting a private temple in somebody's back yard along the canal

In the boat Lena talks about hoping there are no crocodiles in the water. And then we get a shot of a swimming giant lizard.

 "The water is really really muddy and I think my feet are sinking in. Alright, I think I'm stuck", Jocelyn manages to get free though

 "She will do much better than me, and she will enjoy it", Morgan on how much Lena enjoys working with flowers
 "Ohh, that's a spider", Lena looks very uncomfortable in the water picking Lotus buds
 
 "To be honest with you, I'm just kind of winging it at this moment", Ashlie has a hard time figuring out what she is doing wrong

Meanwhile back at the dock the waiting team members are given fish food and are enjoying themselves feeding the catfish and getting to know each other.

Teams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the roadblock):
1(+0)Jocelyn* & Victor    (1-1)On her 12th attempt
2(+0)Rob* & Corey         (2-0)On his 5th attempt
3(+2)Greg* & John         (2-0)On his 2nd shown attempt
4(-1)Morgan & Lena*       (1-1)
5(+1)Steve* & Anna Leigh  (1-1)On his 12th attempt
6(-2)Todd & Ashlie*       (1-1)On her 15th attempt
7(+0)Joel & Garrett*      (1-1)On his 6th  attempt
8(+0)Joe & Ian*           (1-1)On his 5th attempt
9(+2)Liam & Yeremi*       (1-1)On his 4th attempt
10(+2)Elizabeth* & Iliana  (1-1)On her 10th attempt
11(-2)Andrea & Malaina*    (1-1)On her 11th attempt
12(-2)Robbin* & Chelsea    (1-1)On her 16th attempt
           

Route info: "Travel by taxi to Wat Rai Khing. When you arrive find the marked elephant and place one coin into the coin slot. Then walk under the elephant three times for good luck to receive your next clue."

After having ridden for a while Joel & Garrett realize they do not have their fanny pack.
 "Where is the fanny pack?", Garrett
 "I am supposed to be wearing it, but I'm not", Joel
They manage to get their driver, who does not speak English, to turn around and have no problems finding the pack once they get back. But they did loose some time. Apparently Iliana noticed that they forgot their fanny pack but she choose to not say anything, which is smart.

Teams find the elephant (17km) in the following order:
  1(+0) Jocelyn & Victor
  2(+0) Rob & Corey
  3(+0) Greg & John
  4(+0) Morgan & Lena
  5(+0) Steve & Anna Leigh
  6(+0) Todd & Ashlie
  7(+1) Joe & Ian
  8(-1) Joel & Garrett
  9(+0) Liam & Yeremi
 10(+0) Elizabeth & Iliana
 11(+0) Andrea & Malaina
 12(+0) Robbin & Chelsea, saw the two teams in front of them here so they are not far behind

Quote
Detour: Stock Up or
Scoop Up

Stock Up: Shop at a
market for food items
needed by a local
restaurant to receive
your next clue.

Scoop Up: Retrieve
pomelos from the
irrigation canals of a
local orchard to receive
your next clue.

In Stock Up teams receive a shopping lists which reads:
  • 12 khai bpet
  • 2  luuk kha noon
  • 1  khaa muu thawwt
  • 1  braawk khoh lee
  • 2  sap pba roht
  • 1  luuk thoo riian
  • 1  ped yang
  • 2  nam tarn ma frow 1kg

The shopping detour takes place at the Donwal market.
 "Is it just that easy?", Todd realizes that "braawk khoh lee" means Broccoli

In Scoop Up teams must ride a boat and collect enough pomelos to fill five baskets. The boat will not fit that much fruit so they will have to make multiple trips. This task takes place at Ton Som O Farm 3.

Steve & Anna Leigh are a bit too optimistic about how many pomelos they can fit in their boat so their boat sink and all the fruit floats away.
 "This is not good... we're going down", Anna Leigh
Luckily for them the canal is not deep so they can lift up their boat, empty it and resume the task.

Elizabeth & Iliana have seen the show before so they do not want to do shop. They show their driver the address to the pomelo detour, but he instead follows Andre & Malaina's driver to the market. After looking for the fruit task there for a short while they realize they are in the wrong location and that they do not want to waste the time to go to the other detour so they decide to do the shopping detour anyway.

Tension is high for Elizabeth & Iliana and Andrea & Malaina as they assume they are fighting to stay in the race. Elizabeth & Iliana go to get checked first but they are told their stuff is no good. They have to figure out for themselves what they are lacking which is nontrivial given that the shopping list only lists the phonetic versions of the Thai words. After a while they figure out that they did not get a Durian (Luuk thoo riian). In the meantime Andrea & Malaina get approved.

Teams complete the detour in the following order:
  1(+0) Jocelyn & Victor, shop
  2(+0) Rob & Corey, fruit
  3(+0) Greg & John, fruit
  4(+0) Morgan & Lena, fruit
  5(+1) Todd & Ashlie, shop
  6(-1) Steve & Anna Leigh, fruit
  7(+0) Joe & Ian, fruit
  8(+1) Liam & Yeremi, fruit
  9(+2) Andrea & Malaina, shop
 10(-2) Joel & Garrett, fruit
 11(+1) Robbin & Chelsea, fruit
 12(-2) Elizabeth & Iliana, wanted to do fruit but got driven to shop

Route info: "Race to your next Pit Stop at Suan Sampran. Hurry, the last team to check in will be eliminated!"

Teams reach Phil at the mat in the following order:
  1(+0) Jocelyn & Victor, win $2,000 each
  2(+0) Rob & Corey
  3(+0) Greg & John
  4(+0) Morgan & Lena
  5(+0) Todd & Ashlie
  6(+0) Steve & Anna Leigh
  7(+0) Joe & Ian
  8(+0) Liam & Yeremi
  9(+1) Joel & Garrett
 10(-1) Andrea & Malaina
 11(+0) Robbin & Chelsea
 12(+0) Elizabeth & Iliana, are eliminated

In an interview Joel & Garrett tell us that they did actually race Andrea & Malaina to the mat but this was not shown in the episode.

 "I'm just so happy that I got to do this with my mum",  Iliana
