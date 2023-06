Does anyone know if the Vietnamese government gives out film and/or travel subsidies?

It seems as if nearly every iteration of TAR has filmed there multiple times in the past several years. It's all but replaced Thailand as the go-to SEA country, with franchises planning for return visits despite seasons being filmed once per year (or even less often)



Since 2015:

TAR 29, 31, and the original 33

HaMerotz 5 and now 9

Australia 4 (after visiting in the inaugural season)

Canada 4