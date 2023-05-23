« previous next »
Quote from: Kiwi Jay on May 23, 2023, 03:51:34 PM
Quote from: dryedmangoez on May 23, 2023, 02:32:53 PM
I thought this thread was specifically so people can Bitch as much as they want without cluttering the other threads? 🤔

That's the theory, not that it doesn't stop some from 'cluttering the other threads'. But it's also a squeal thread, and that tends to be forgotten among the 'bitch and moan' on here sometimes.

Sounds like an excellent route to me - Israel, Iceland, Spain, Morocco and Zambia - very cool!

Definitely better than the route TARCan 9 has   :funny:
Quote from: dryedmangoez on May 23, 2023, 02:32:53 PM
I thought this thread was specifically so people can Bitch as much as they want without cluttering the other threads? 🤔

Yeah. I just hit my quoto on bitching for the day! lol

Throw a lady a smile here and there please!




 :2hearts: :luvya: :2hearts:
After looking at Yehudas instagram, are we even sure that Victoria Falls is confirmed? For all we know they could have done a safari leg.

Something worth noting is that as often as its been visited, no season has actually been to Lusaka, the capital city. Maybe they could be the first!
Love everything am seeing
Who knows, they could surprise us with a Harare/Lusaka/Maputo leg, or possibly even a different country
Yay, Austria! A new state the US hasn't been to.
Better than (German-speaking) Switzerland at least.
Now Austria is a destination I can "squeal" about! Well done HaMerotz LaMillion on showing us how a franchise-first visit to a place should be done!
Loving THE route
I feel the route is very TAR30 atm
