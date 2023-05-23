« previous next »
HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR Israel) Bitch, Moan & Squal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR Israel) Bitch, Moan & Squal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Reply #25 on: May 23, 2023, 05:18:37 PM
Quote from: Kiwi Jay on May 23, 2023, 03:51:34 PM
Quote from: dryedmangoez on May 23, 2023, 02:32:53 PM
I thought this thread was specifically so people can Bitch as much as they want without cluttering the other threads? 🤔

That's the theory, not that it doesn't stop some from 'cluttering the other threads'. But it's also a squeal thread, and that tends to be forgotten among the 'bitch and moan' on here sometimes.

Sounds like an excellent route to me - Israel, Iceland, Spain, Morocco and Zambia - very cool!

Definitely better than the route TARCan 9 has   :funny:
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR Israel) Bitch, Moan & Squal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Reply #26 on: May 23, 2023, 07:47:42 PM
Quote from: dryedmangoez on May 23, 2023, 02:32:53 PM
I thought this thread was specifically so people can Bitch as much as they want without cluttering the other threads? 🤔

Yeah. I just hit my quoto on bitching for the day! lol

Throw a lady a smile here and there please!




 :2hearts: :luvya: :2hearts:
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR Israel) Bitch, Moan & Squal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Reply #27 on: May 23, 2023, 08:46:39 PM
After looking at Yehudas instagram, are we even sure that Victoria Falls is confirmed? For all we know they could have done a safari leg.

Something worth noting is that as often as its been visited, no season has actually been to Lusaka, the capital city. Maybe they could be the first!
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR Israel) Bitch, Moan & Squal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Reply #28 on: May 24, 2023, 10:33:17 AM
Love everything am seeing
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR Israel) Bitch, Moan & Squal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Reply #29 on: May 24, 2023, 04:01:40 PM
Who knows, they could surprise us with a Harare/Lusaka/Maputo leg, or possibly even a different country
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR Israel) Bitch, Moan & Squal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Reply #30 on: May 25, 2023, 07:09:01 PM
Yay, Austria! A new state the US hasn't been to.
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR Israel) Bitch, Moan & Squal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Reply #31 on: May 25, 2023, 08:29:21 PM
Better than (German-speaking) Switzerland at least.
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR Israel) Bitch, Moan & Squal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Reply #32 on: May 26, 2023, 03:50:05 AM
Now Austria is a destination I can "squeal" about! Well done HaMerotz LaMillion on showing us how a franchise-first visit to a place should be done!
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR Israel) Bitch, Moan & Squal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Reply #33 on: May 26, 2023, 02:11:15 PM
Loving THE route
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR Israel) Bitch, Moan & Squal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Reply #34 on: May 26, 2023, 03:00:44 PM
I feel the route is very TAR30 atm
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR Israel) Bitch, Moan & Squal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Reply #35 on: May 27, 2023, 01:52:08 PM
Quote from: Maanca on May 25, 2023, 07:09:01 PM
Yay, Austria! A new state the US hasn't been to.

Maybe I'm reading this wrong, but the American version has been to Austria numerous times?
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR Israel) Bitch, Moan & Squal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Reply #36 on: May 27, 2023, 04:45:45 PM
Quote from: Brannockdevice on May 27, 2023, 01:52:08 PM
Quote from: Maanca on May 25, 2023, 07:09:01 PM
Yay, Austria! A new state the US hasn't been to.

Maybe I'm reading this wrong, but the American version has been to Austria numerous times?

Yes, but not this part. Most of their visits have been around Vienna or Salzburg.
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR Israel) Bitch, Moan & Squal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Reply #37 on: May 27, 2023, 05:01:38 PM
Quote from: sveped on May 26, 2023, 03:00:44 PM
I feel the route is very TAR30 atm

Agreed, so the remaining countries visited should be ones such as Oman and Laos.
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR Israel) Bitch, Moan & Squal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Reply #38 on: June 01, 2023, 07:41:33 AM
If this new sighting in Gangnam is them, this route's really looking like a mashup of modern US legs (except the 29 racers just had to find the place. Knowing HaMerotz's style of tasks, they probably had to dress like Psy and do the dance lol)

But South Korea is a nice choice. Hopefully they're circumnavigating!
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR Israel) Bitch, Moan & Squal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Reply #39 on: Today at 07:48:56 AM
Beautiful Route!! Iceland, Spain, Morocco, Austria, South Korea with a potential Bulgaria in the mix.
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 9 (TAR Israel) Bitch, Moan & Squal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Reply #40 on: Today at 07:57:03 AM
Quote from: Xoruz on Today at 07:31:41 AM
Seoul is us.

https://twitter.com/michaelcollado/status/1664958785801314305
Lmao Mike is a fairly popular TikToker on Film/TVTok. That's crazy seeing my two words crossover like that. What a small world we live in.
