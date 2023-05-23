Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
Quote from: dryedmangoez on May 23, 2023, 02:32:53 PMI thought this thread was specifically so people can Bitch as much as they want without cluttering the other threads? 🤔That's the theory, not that it doesn't stop some from 'cluttering the other threads'. But it's also a squeal thread, and that tends to be forgotten among the 'bitch and moan' on here sometimes. Sounds like an excellent route to me - Israel, Iceland, Spain, Morocco and Zambia - very cool!
I thought this thread was specifically so people can Bitch as much as they want without cluttering the other threads? 🤔
Yay, Austria! A new state the US hasn't been to.
Quote from: Maanca on May 25, 2023, 07:09:01 PMYay, Austria! A new state the US hasn't been to.Maybe I'm reading this wrong, but the American version has been to Austria numerous times?
I feel the route is very TAR30 atm
Seoul is us.https://twitter.com/michaelcollado/status/1664958785801314305
