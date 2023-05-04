« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*  (Read 5777 times)

1 Member and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Online Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3907
Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #75 on: May 04, 2023, 01:05:54 PM »
Unused spots and regions. No GTA legs (I have a hunch they'd eye Brampton for a leg one day). After 9 seasons, Labrador is definitely the big oversight, considering it makes up half the province and is literally in the name.

Also, for some reason production only sees Manitoba as Winnipeg for 3 out of 3 visits now. Lake Winnipeg, Brandon, Thompson, Churchill?
Logged

Offline TARstorian

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 152
    • TARstorian.
Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #76 on: May 04, 2023, 02:12:13 PM »
Quote from: Brannockdevice on May 04, 2023, 12:50:01 PM
For those that truly hate this route, I have a genuine question. What would production have to do at this point to make this a worthwhile season? Skip Ontario? Visit Nunavut or Labrador or Nova Scotia? Im genuinely curious what you would want at this point to be pleased with the route.

That's actually a good question.

Before answering the question, hate isn't the word I'd use at this point in the franchise. We stopped podcasting at the end of season five (Gord and Wayne stopped doing blogs and podcasts at the end of season five too). I think it turned into comedy since season six when they decreased it to two international legs, and then my jaw dropped when they had the season seven premiere in Kamloops. The jokes wrote themselves. If the audience is upset with this season's route, they were about six years too late to complain. The peak of battling TAR Canada to race outside of Canada happened in season four. Michael wrote an article at the end of season four advocating for improved routes, and the showrunner at the time (Mike Bickerton) responded to his article saying "I hear what you're saying, but we believe this series belongs in Canada as much as possible." I think everyone was allotted that season five window to be disappointed and/or annoyed.

Then you have to accept it as a form of parody and intrigue seeing what they chose for the route from season six onwards.

I'd say skipping Ontario would genuinely impress me. Filming a full domestic season without touching Ontario is something I have never considered would happen especially in a domestic season. If they can avoid Ontario and random college campuses and a Marshall's store that shuts down by the time the episode airs, that'd be a net positive compared to last season. Legs in the Maritimes in the early years were always the most boring legs of each season. Now that we'll have approximately 40 legs in BC and Ontario through nine seasons, the pendulum has swung back to Maritimes legs as being perceived interesting again just because it has become such a rarity.

Logged
I have been to 63 countries. I have met Phil Keoghan, Jon Montgomery, Allan Wu, Elise and Bertram in person. I visited Joe & Bill in Hawaii, JK & Mike in Singapore, and Rovilson in Manila. I attended the TAR 28, 29, and 34 finales.

Online Jjw26

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1011
Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #77 on: May 04, 2023, 02:33:51 PM »
First time they've flown in over a week is crazy.
Logged

Offline sveped

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 90
Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #78 on: May 04, 2023, 03:51:09 PM »
Quote from: Brannockdevice on May 04, 2023, 06:46:02 AM
I get the sentiment but I think we should be wary comparing Canada and Australia. For one Canada has more provinces and territories than Australia does. Plus, when we talk specifically of Queensland, it is probably the most geographically diverse state down there. Sure the first 6 legs of TARAUS5 were located there, but they included visits to a tropical rainforest, an urban metropolis, the outback, an island known for its indigenous history, and the Great Barrier Reef. British Columbia is easily the most geographically diverse province in Canada, but I feel like comparing British Columbia and Queensland is like comparing apples and oranges.

I give TAR Australia 5 slack, because it was a one off with traveling around in Australia and it was also filmed during COVID. And with 24 legs, and also the borders of Western Australia being closed, some states and/or territories had to have more legs than others. Imagine having 6 legs in Australian Capital Territory  :lol:

Quote from: Brannockdevice on May 04, 2023, 12:50:01 PM
For those that truly hate this route, I have a genuine question. What would production have to do at this point to make this a worthwhile season? Skip Ontario? Visit Nunavut or Labrador or Nova Scotia? Im genuinely curious what you would want at this point to be pleased with the route.

Visit Nunavut, Yukon  and/or Northwest Territories would be awesome. Visit St. Pierre and Miquelon would also be a bonus point to the season.
Logged

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5708
  • I'm a Reality Television Nerd!
Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #79 on: May 04, 2023, 04:30:01 PM »
Skipping Ontario? It was wishful thinking, but alas, it's just not to be!

At least we are seeing Niagara Falls again, for the first time since Season One! It'll be nice for the Racers to explore the town and do some tasks around town, since we didn't get a very good go at that in Season One...
Logged

Online Leafsfan

  • TAR Detective
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4056
Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #80 on: May 04, 2023, 04:55:00 PM »
Niagara-on-the-Lake IS NOT Niagara Falls fwiw
Logged

Online Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3907
Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #81 on: May 04, 2023, 04:58:53 PM »
Yeah, but they're only about 10 miles apart. They could easily be featured in the same leg.
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1319
Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #82 on: May 04, 2023, 05:03:01 PM »
The focus will probably be on wine rather than water.
Logged

Offline Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 568
Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #83 on: May 04, 2023, 06:05:50 PM »
Quote from: Brannockdevice on May 04, 2023, 12:50:01 PM
For those that truly hate this route, I have a genuine question. What would production have to do at this point to make this a worthwhile season? Skip Ontario? Visit Nunavut or Labrador or Nova Scotia? Im genuinely curious what you would want at this point to be pleased with the route.

The route's a lost cause, so it all comes down to the boot order to save TARCAN9.
Logged

Offline kyleisalive

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 90
Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #84 on: May 04, 2023, 06:41:13 PM »
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on May 04, 2023, 06:05:50 PM
Quote from: Brannockdevice on May 04, 2023, 12:50:01 PM
For those that truly hate this route, I have a genuine question. What would production have to do at this point to make this a worthwhile season? Skip Ontario? Visit Nunavut or Labrador or Nova Scotia? Im genuinely curious what you would want at this point to be pleased with the route.

The route's a lost cause, so it all comes down to the boot order to save TARCAN9.

I'm going to suggest that people here had their minds made up about this season well before leg 1 finished.
Logged

Offline Brannockdevice

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 389
Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #85 on: May 05, 2023, 06:38:45 AM »
I said something similar when we found out TAR34 was going to Toulouse, but if we have to have a season based entirely in British Columbia for TARC to even happen then so be it. Remember that this is one of the most beautiful provinces up here, and honestly I would rather have a leg in British Columbia over rural Saskatchewan any day of the week.
Logged
"Exploration is really the essence of the human spirit." -Frank Borman

Offline Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 568
Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #86 on: May 05, 2023, 01:55:41 PM »
Quote from: kyleisalive on May 04, 2023, 06:41:13 PM
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on May 04, 2023, 06:05:50 PM
Quote from: Brannockdevice on May 04, 2023, 12:50:01 PM
For those that truly hate this route, I have a genuine question. What would production have to do at this point to make this a worthwhile season? Skip Ontario? Visit Nunavut or Labrador or Nova Scotia? Im genuinely curious what you would want at this point to be pleased with the route.

The route's a lost cause, so it all comes down to the boot order to save TARCAN9.

I'm going to suggest that people here had their minds made up about this season well before leg 1 finished.

Personally speaking, I was eager to see both the cast as well as the challenges.
Logged

Offline Avid

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 302
Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #87 on: May 05, 2023, 06:38:42 PM »
God work guys  :conf:
Logged

Online Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3907
Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 01:58:50 PM »
With Windsor visited, TAR Canada basically checks off the last major city in Ontario today. That and Niagara are pretty good new regions (I don't really count the latter since it was merely a starting line and one task).

Eager to see what they do now. Assuming this is leg 8, they got room for 1 Quebec and 1 Atlantic still before a big city finale. Of course they might also dwell in Ontario for a third.
Logged

Offline Avid

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 302
Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 02:31:03 PM »
Quote from: Maanca on Yesterday at 01:58:50 PM
With Windsor visited, TAR Canada basically checks off the last major city in Ontario today. That and Niagara are pretty good new regions (I don't really count the latter since it was merely a starting line and one task).

Eager to see what they do now. Assuming this is leg 8, they got room for 1 Quebec and 1 Atlantic still before a big city finale. Of course they might also dwell in Ontario for a third.
Leg 8? Yesterday was leg 6 kor or they completed it
Logged

Online Jjw26

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1011
Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 02:33:45 PM »
Quote from: Maanca on Yesterday at 01:58:50 PM
Assuming this is leg 8
If you count KOR legs are two legs, today is leg 7. If you count it as one singular leg, today is leg 6.
Logged

Online Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3907
Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 02:33:55 PM »
You're right. My bad. I counted Manitoba as a leg for some reason.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:39:42 PM by Maanca »
Logged

Online stunami

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1015
Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 02:37:53 PM »
I'm prediction 1 Quebec leg + 2 maritimes legs with finale in Ontario
or
2 Quebecs legs + 1 maritime penultimate leg and the finale in the Maritimes, maybe around Halifax?
Logged

Online Jjw26

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1011
Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 04:14:35 PM »
Craig from last season was born in Windsor so I wonder if he was involved with this leg at all. Like the pit stop greeter or something.
Logged

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5708
  • I'm a Reality Television Nerd!
Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 07:20:12 PM »
Yay! We get a new city visited! Windsor! This has been long overdue!  :conf: :cheer: :woohoo:

A massive thanks to WindsorSue for running around all day following the teams for us! What amazing sightings we got today!  :conf: :cheer: :woohoo:
Logged

Offline Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 568
Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #95 on: Today at 10:13:51 AM »
Quote from: stunami on Yesterday at 02:37:53 PM
I'm prediction 1 Quebec leg + 2 maritimes legs with finale in Ontario
or
2 Quebecs legs + 1 maritime penultimate leg and the finale in the Maritimes, maybe around Halifax?

The latter would be noticeably superior.
Logged

Offline Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 568
Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #96 on: Today at 10:14:41 AM »
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 