Author Topic: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*  (Read 4795 times)

2 Members and 4 Guests are viewing this topic.

Online Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3895
Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #75 on: Today at 01:05:54 PM »
Unused spots and regions. No GTA legs (I have a hunch they'd eye Brampton for a leg one day). After 9 seasons, Labrador is definitely the big oversight, considering it makes up half the province and is literally in the name.

Also, for some reason production only sees Manitoba as Winnipeg for 3 out of 3 visits now. Lake Winnipeg, Brandon, Thompson, Churchill?
Offline TARstorian

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 152
    • TARstorian.
Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #76 on: Today at 02:12:13 PM »
Quote from: Brannockdevice on Today at 12:50:01 PM
For those that truly hate this route, I have a genuine question. What would production have to do at this point to make this a worthwhile season? Skip Ontario? Visit Nunavut or Labrador or Nova Scotia? Im genuinely curious what you would want at this point to be pleased with the route.

That's actually a good question.

Before answering the question, hate isn't the word I'd use at this point in the franchise. We stopped podcasting at the end of season five (Gord and Wayne stopped doing blogs and podcasts at the end of season five too). I think it turned into comedy since season six when they decreased it to two international legs, and then my jaw dropped when they had the season seven premiere in Kamloops. The jokes wrote themselves. If the audience is upset with this season's route, they were about six years too late to complain. The peak of battling TAR Canada to race outside of Canada happened in season four. Michael wrote an article at the end of season four advocating for improved routes, and the showrunner at the time (Mike Bickerton) responded to his article saying "I hear what you're saying, but we believe this series belongs in Canada as much as possible." I think everyone was allotted that season five window to be disappointed and/or annoyed.

Then you have to accept it as a form of parody and intrigue seeing what they chose for the route from season six onwards.

I'd say skipping Ontario would genuinely impress me. Filming a full domestic season without touching Ontario is something I have never considered would happen especially in a domestic season. If they can avoid Ontario and random college campuses and a Marshall's store that shuts down by the time the episode airs, that'd be a net positive compared to last season. Legs in the Maritimes in the early years were always the most boring legs of each season. Now that we'll have approximately 40 legs in BC and Ontario through nine seasons, the pendulum has swung back to Maritimes legs as being perceived interesting again just because it has become such a rarity.

I have been to 63 countries. I have met Phil Keoghan, Jon Montgomery, Allan Wu, Elise and Bertram in person. I visited Joe & Bill in Hawaii, JK & Mike in Singapore, and Rovilson in Manila.

Online Jjw26

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 974
Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #77 on: Today at 02:33:51 PM »
First time they've flown in over a week is crazy.
Offline sveped

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 90
Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #78 on: Today at 03:51:09 PM »
Quote from: Brannockdevice on Today at 06:46:02 AM
I get the sentiment but I think we should be wary comparing Canada and Australia. For one Canada has more provinces and territories than Australia does. Plus, when we talk specifically of Queensland, it is probably the most geographically diverse state down there. Sure the first 6 legs of TARAUS5 were located there, but they included visits to a tropical rainforest, an urban metropolis, the outback, an island known for its indigenous history, and the Great Barrier Reef. British Columbia is easily the most geographically diverse province in Canada, but I feel like comparing British Columbia and Queensland is like comparing apples and oranges.

I give TAR Australia 5 slack, because it was a one off with traveling around in Australia and it was also filmed during COVID. And with 24 legs, and also the borders of Western Australia being closed, some states and/or territories had to have more legs than others. Imagine having 6 legs in Australian Capital Territory  :lol:

Quote from: Brannockdevice on Today at 12:50:01 PM
For those that truly hate this route, I have a genuine question. What would production have to do at this point to make this a worthwhile season? Skip Ontario? Visit Nunavut or Labrador or Nova Scotia? Im genuinely curious what you would want at this point to be pleased with the route.

Visit Nunavut, Yukon  and/or Northwest Territories would be awesome. Visit St. Pierre and Miquelon would also be a bonus point to the season.
