For those that truly hate this route, I have a genuine question. What would production have to do at this point to make this a worthwhile season? Skip Ontario? Visit Nunavut or Labrador or Nova Scotia? Im genuinely curious what you would want at this point to be pleased with the route.



That's actually a good question.Before answering the question, hate isn't the word I'd use at this point in the franchise. We stopped podcasting at the end of season five (Gord and Wayne stopped doing blogs and podcasts at the end of season five too). I think it turned into comedy since season six when they decreased it to two international legs, and then my jaw dropped when they had the season seven premiere in Kamloops. The jokes wrote themselves. If the audience is upset with this season's route, they were about six years too late to complain. The peak of battling TAR Canada to race outside of Canada happened in season four. Michael wrote an article at the end of season four advocating for improved routes, and the showrunner at the time (Mike Bickerton) responded to his article saying "I hear what you're saying, but we believe this series belongs in Canada as much as possible." I think everyone was allotted that season five window to be disappointed and/or annoyed.Then you have to accept it as a form of parody and intrigue seeing what they chose for the route from season six onwards.I'd say skipping Ontario would genuinely impress me. Filming a full domestic season without touching Ontario is something I have never considered would happen especially in a domestic season. If they can avoid Ontario and random college campuses and a Marshall's store that shuts down by the time the episode airs, that'd be a net positive compared to last season. Legs in the Maritimes in the early years were always the most boring legs of each season. Now that we'll have approximately 40 legs in BC and Ontario through nine seasons, the pendulum has swung back to Maritimes legs as being perceived interesting again just because it has become such a rarity.