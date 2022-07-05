That's very true!! Maybe the other teams do return, and that's why we have a final 4?
Maybe from now on we have no more NEL?
We know Kathy and Jully are eliminated leg 5 (unless it's back to back NEL, but I doubt)
We know the other 6 teams survived leg 6
We know Craig and Catherine are back at least on leg 7 (maybe even leg 6)
Leg 4 started somewhere around May 3rd-5th while leg 6 was around May 11th, so it gives time for those 3 teams to test negative again (I think the measures at that time was that once you tested positive, you had to stay in isolation for like 5 days? and test twice negative)
So maybe something like this:
Leg 5 in Vernon: K&J eliminated, 6 teams remain
Leg 6 in London: All 3? (depending on when they test negative again) return we go from 9 teams to 8
Leg 7 in P.E.County: 8 teams to 7
Leg 8 in Ottawa: 7 teams to 6
Leg 9 in rural Qc?: 6 teams to 5
Leg 10 in Owen Sound: 5 teams to 4
Finale with 4 teams: That would explain why we have 4 teams!
Then if it's just Craig and Catherine that returns then we have a lot of NEL coming up