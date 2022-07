Hmm, so no signs of Dennis & Durrell, Court & Alli and Catherine & Craig in the promo for next episode. These 3 teams were only teams missing in Leg 5 Kelowna as well - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dilNC9CVSAw (7 cars only). So did TARCAN really have covid outbreak? It looks like they brought back Jully & Kathy and Cassie & Jahmeek as replacements for these teams... And we have evidence of at least 1 of these "positive" teams (Catherine & Cragi) rejoining the race in the later leg. Well this just got super confusing...