Perhaps C & C won a haMerotz-style competition over C & A and D & D to reenter the race. /s



I know there's an /s there but I almost feel like that would be the best way to handle the situation lol?Since they are basically one team short in the season schedule, it would make sense that once the three COVID removed teams finally start testing negative, at least one of them would return. It would be random and kind of unfair if the producers just randomly picked Craig and Catherine to return over the other two. There has to be a reason why Craig and Catherine specifically were the ones to return.Then again, just because we didn't see Court & Ali and Dennis & Durrell after this doesn't necessarily mean they never came back? Just speculation but maybe once all three teams test negative, they'd all compete in a regular leg with the others as 'Second Chance' teams but only racing against each other and the team that finishes that leg first is the one that returns, and it ends up being Craig and Catherine. Either that or maybe they just won a random competition? Or the producers really did just randomly bring them back.