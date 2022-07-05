« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS

Joberio

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 290
  • CONGRATULATIONS TO AMY & MAYA, WINNERS OF TAR25!
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #200 on: July 05, 2022, 09:29:44 PM
Quote from: OMGitsGARRET on July 05, 2022, 09:07:36 PM
So ummm... Jully and Kathy being eliminated first creates a giant wrinkle in everything.  :funny:



Do they get brought back later on in the season like Dwes and Katherine from TARAUS5?
Where was that taped?  Are those really Jully & Kathy?
Logged

redskevin88

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2237
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #201 on: July 05, 2022, 09:31:21 PM
Quote from: OMGitsGARRET on July 05, 2022, 09:07:36 PM
So ummm... Jully and Kathy being eliminated first creates a giant wrinkle in everything.  :funny:

TAR Canada 8 has just pioneered a new innovation. Instead of an Elimination Station, decoy racers beginning from Leg 1.  :funny:
Logged

Leafsfan

  • TAR Detective
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3788
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #202 on: July 05, 2022, 09:39:03 PM
lol no Elimination Station?? Or maybe a team got Covid and they came back in ("wait till you watch the season")??
Logged

OMGitsGARRET

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 294
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #203 on: July 05, 2022, 09:50:56 PM
Quote from: Leafsfan on July 05, 2022, 09:39:03 PM
lol no Elimination Station?? Or maybe a team got Covid and they came back in ("wait till you watch the season")??

That TARCAN interview did say that:
"Whether any of the cast or crew came down with COVID during the run of the series is something viewers will have to discover for themselves."

My cracked theory is a team is going to test positive for COVID (probably a false positive) and get removed from the season so they bring back Jully and Kathy to replace them.
Logged

Leafsfan

  • TAR Detective
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3788
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #204 on: July 05, 2022, 09:51:57 PM
Yea that makes the most logical sense ATP. I wonder which team will have this unlucky fate?
Logged

Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 335
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #205 on: July 05, 2022, 09:56:23 PM
^

One of the other early boots, e.g. the Whistler couple or the Uncle/Nephew.
Logged

Joberio

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 290
  • CONGRATULATIONS TO AMY & MAYA, WINNERS OF TAR25!
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #206 on: July 05, 2022, 10:28:49 PM
Quote from: Leafsfan on July 05, 2022, 09:51:57 PM
Yea that makes the most logical sense ATP. I wonder which team will have this unlucky fate?
Dennis & Durrell or Ali & Court, most likely, since they're looking like the early boots of this season, since the other teams have evidence of going much farther in the race.
Logged

stunami

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 933
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #207 on: July 06, 2022, 01:22:35 AM
Maybe this is as something to do with Craig and Catherine being the only team missing from the Kelowna airport?

If not than, I think leg 2 is non elimination, and that two teama gets covid after leg 3, which would explain why they bring the girls back for leg 4 or 5?
Logged

TARUSAFan

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1157
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #208 on: July 06, 2022, 08:38:16 AM
Quote from: redskevin88 on July 05, 2022, 09:31:21 PM
Quote from: OMGitsGARRET on July 05, 2022, 09:07:36 PM
So ummm... Jully and Kathy being eliminated first creates a giant wrinkle in everything.  :funny:

TAR Canada 8 has just pioneered a new innovation. Instead of an Elimination Station, decoy racers beginning from Leg 1.  :funny:

I got confused as well, but that theory, made my day  :funny:
Logged

Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 335
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #209 on: July 06, 2022, 11:34:01 AM
Quote from: stunami on July 06, 2022, 01:22:35 AM
Maybe this is as something to do with Craig and Catherine being the only team missing from the Kelowna airport?

If not than, I think leg 2 is non elimination, and that two teama gets covid after leg 3, which would explain why they bring the girls back for leg 4 or 5?

The latter has precedents not only with Kate & Kelly, but also Zainab & Monica.
Logged

I ♥ TAR

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 795
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #210 on: July 20, 2022, 06:28:54 AM
Hmm, so no signs of Dennis & Durrell, Court & Alli and Catherine & Craig in the promo for next episode. These 3 teams were only teams missing in Leg 5 Kelowna as well - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dilNC9CVSAw (7 cars only). So did TARCAN really have covid outbreak? It looks like they brought back Jully & Kathy and Cassie & Jahmeek as replacements for these teams... And we have evidence of at least 1 of these "positive" teams (Catherine & Cragi) rejoining the race in the later leg. Well this just got super confusing...



Logged

Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 335
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #211 on: July 20, 2022, 03:42:31 PM
There's always the chance that C & C were simply unseen in Vernon and/or won a Fast Forward.
Logged

stunami

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 933
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #212 on: July 20, 2022, 10:15:43 PM
So are they bringing back eliminated team one at a time?

It kind of makes sense that they would bring back the two eliminated teams if two teams gets covid!
Logged

Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 335
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #213 on: July 21, 2022, 02:20:31 PM
Eh, it could be both simultaneously a la Season 33.
Logged

Leafsfan

  • TAR Detective
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3788
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #214 on: Yesterday at 09:28:13 PM
Since one net team was lost due to Covid, I wonder if we have 10 legs instead of 11.
Logged

Joberio

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 290
  • CONGRATULATIONS TO AMY & MAYA, WINNERS OF TAR25!
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #215 on: Yesterday at 09:53:07 PM
Quote from: Leafsfan on Yesterday at 09:28:13 PM
Since one net team was lost due to Covid, I wonder if we have 10 legs instead of 11.
And I wonder what explains Catherine & Craig being on the final leg if they were removed over COVID?
Logged

fossil-racer

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3580
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #216 on: Yesterday at 10:12:14 PM
Quote from: Joberio on Yesterday at 09:53:07 PM
Quote from: Leafsfan on Yesterday at 09:28:13 PM
Since one net team was lost due to Covid, I wonder if we have 10 legs instead of 11.
And I wonder what explains Catherine & Craig being on the final leg if they were removed over COVID?

They were sighted in Leg 7 as well, well before the finale. Odd 3 teams were pulled
Logged
Unearthing Prehistoric Spoilers since TAR Canada 2
Detail Analyst - TAR Canada is my favorite!

Jjw26

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 430
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #217 on: Yesterday at 10:12:39 PM
Quote from: Joberio on Yesterday at 09:53:07 PM
Quote from: Leafsfan on Yesterday at 09:28:13 PM
Since one net team was lost due to Covid, I wonder if we have 10 legs instead of 11.
And I wonder what explains Catherine & Craig being on the final leg if they were removed over COVID?
False positive?
Logged

stunami

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 933
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #218 on: Yesterday at 10:14:58 PM
Im not sure how I feel about Craig and Catherine having a 2 leg break (or maybe even 3)!
Kinda sucks covid ****ed everything up, I fear TARC8 will have a TAR33 vibe where things are a bit wierd
Logged

Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 335
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #219 on: Yesterday at 10:56:53 PM
Perhaps C & C won a haMerotz-style competition over C & A and D & D to reenter the race. /s
Logged

OMGitsGARRET

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 294
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #220 on: Yesterday at 11:07:50 PM
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on Yesterday at 10:56:53 PM
Perhaps C & C won a haMerotz-style competition over C & A and D & D to reenter the race. /s

I know there's an /s there but I almost feel like that would be the best way to handle the situation lol?

Since they are basically one team short in the season schedule, it would make sense that once the three COVID removed teams finally start testing negative, at least one of them would return. It would be random and kind of unfair if the producers just randomly picked Craig and Catherine to return over the other two. There has to be a reason why Craig and Catherine specifically were the ones to return.

Then again, just because we didn't see Court & Ali and Dennis & Durrell after this doesn't necessarily mean they never came back? Just speculation but maybe once all three teams test negative, they'd all compete in a regular leg with the others as 'Second Chance' teams but only racing against each other and the team that finishes that leg first is the one that returns, and it ends up being Craig and Catherine. Either that or maybe they just won a random competition? Or the producers really did just randomly bring them back.
Logged

stunami

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 933
Re: TAR CANADA 8 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #221 on: Today at 09:00:01 AM
That's very true!! Maybe the other teams do return, and that's why we have a final 4?

Maybe from now on we have no more NEL?
We know Kathy and Jully are eliminated leg 5 (unless it's back to back NEL, but I doubt)
We know the other 6 teams survived leg 6
We know Craig and Catherine are back at least on leg 7 (maybe even leg 6)

Leg 4 started somewhere around May 3rd-5th while leg 6 was around May 11th, so it gives time for those 3 teams to test negative again (I think the measures at that time was that once you tested positive, you had to stay in isolation for like 5 days? and test twice negative)

So maybe something like this:

Leg 5 in Vernon: K&J eliminated, 6 teams remain
Leg 6 in London: All 3? (depending on when they test negative again) return we go from 9 teams to 8
Leg 7 in P.E.County: 8 teams to 7
Leg 8 in Ottawa: 7 teams to 6
Leg 9 in rural Qc?: 6 teams to 5
Leg 10 in Owen Sound: 5 teams to 4
Finale with 4 teams: That would explain why we have 4 teams!

Then if it's just Craig and Catherine that returns then we have a lot of NEL coming up
Logged
