TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 3 1/12/2022 9-10 PM EST

Offline RachelLeVega

Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 3 1/12/2022 9-10 PM EST
January 12, 2022, 09:22:22 PM
Quote from: Plaidmoon on January 12, 2022, 09:19:14 PM
Good job, Rachel! I don't often make it into the live streams as they are happening, but I usually read them later on after I've watched the episode. Thanks for all the effort you put in during the live airing when you'd probably prefer to give your full concentration to the episode.  :clap2:
Thank you so much! I actually focus more on the episodes whenever I'm typing out updates. A party is more fun when shared. :woohoo:
Offline alecbaldwin

Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 3 1/12/2022 9-10 PM EST
January 12, 2022, 09:22:48 PM
Quote from: Plaidmoon on January 12, 2022, 09:14:05 PM
Quote from: alecbaldwin on January 12, 2022, 08:51:54 PM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on January 12, 2022, 08:48:32 PM
Quote from: Plaidmoon on January 12, 2022, 08:41:56 PM
Have they ever given away a trip to the continental US? Different!
I think they gave away a Vail, Colorado trip in season 15.
In season 8, the Linzies won a trip for four to the Teton Mountain Lodge in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on the Arizona-Utah leg.

Good point. I didn't think about the Family Edition, but it makes sense that they would pick more family friendly trip locations.  in addition to the trip to Jackson Hole, Wikipedia says that in leg 4 the Bransen family won a trip to Universal Orlando Resort. I'm surprised it was only 2 trips within the US that season.
I remember laughing so hard at that because someone made a joke about how much of a bore the Wyoming leg was and the trip was not much of a prize when they handed out some of the best prizes through out the entire franchise that season.
Online Xoruz

Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 3 1/12/2022 9-10 PM EST
January 12, 2022, 09:31:25 PM
An emotional end to the episode. The rest of it was pretty fun albeit a little rushed to add in that ending. Think people in Scotland would say that there is more to it than bagpipes, kilts, and whiskey, but the tasks were enjoyable enough. The self-drive brought a lot to this episode and this season already. Also, yay at the casting announcement in the episode.
Offline elthemagnifico

Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 3 1/12/2022 9-10 PM EST
January 12, 2022, 09:39:48 PM
yeah i feel like this episode was too on the nose of the typical scottish culture (kilt, bagpipes, and whiskey), so i was expecting a bit more of that from a scotland leg, nevertheless the tasks were decent, and overall a decent leg
Offline Pi/

Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 3 1/12/2022 9-10 PM EST
January 12, 2022, 10:10:13 PM
It's tough to see Arun & Natalia eliminated after tough sledding at the Detour, but their never-give-up attitude was inspirational. :)
Offline redskevin88

Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 3 1/12/2022 9-10 PM EST
January 12, 2022, 10:38:05 PM
Quote from: Bookworm on January 12, 2022, 09:05:57 PM
Quote from: Kiwi Jay on January 12, 2022, 08:50:13 PM
No airing of their trip to Luss to pop a bung? How sad! Was included in promos but not in the show!
And that's the part of the episode I was most looking forward to, too. It would've been cool to see the Scottish countryside and have a small, cultural task added in.
That being said, I figured they would end the episode a few minutes early to tee up the return. Still, it was a disappointing episode with lackluster tasks and severely lopsided editing.

They should have done Leg 2/part of it in the Scottish countryside.
Offline Samuel_

Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 3 1/12/2022 9-10 PM EST
Yesterday at 07:41:12 PM
I'm Scottish, and I was borderline offended by this episode. :lol: That's two visits to Scotland where they've had tasks involving whisky barrels and bagpipes. I've never played bagpipes in my life, and I would probably struggle to find somebody that had done so more than once. That Roadblock seemed very easy. I've never worn a kilt, and a challenge being singing a novelty song from years ago that's probably used more often to ridicule Scottish people than anything else was odd. We can take a joke but that entire leg was pushing it for me. I love TAR though so I'll forgive them this time.

I grew up just outside Glasgow and went to university there, and it was utterly bizarre to see places that I used to go to every day being in the show. I could see where teams were miles off-course just from the pictures of the roads, it was interesting. I used to live about 5 minutes away from the theatre where the detour took place, and I bought the laptop I'm using right now in the shop that Arun and Natalia were crying in.  :funny:

I think the hardest challenge the teams had this leg was driving around Glasgow. It's a nightmare at the best of times, and the locations they were being sent to kind of criss-crossed the city in quite awkward places, so I appreciated the leg from that perspective. The pit stop is a lovely place too.

Not sure I'll be hoping for a return to Scotland from TAR any time soon though.  :duno:

The teams aren't making much of an impression on me. Hopefully that improves as the race returns.
Offline Nyoman_SB1

Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 3 1/12/2022 9-10 PM EST
Today at 09:54:08 AM
Quote from: Samuel_ on Yesterday at 07:41:12 PM
I'm Scottish, and I was borderline offended by this episode. :lol: That's two visits to Scotland where they've had tasks involving whisky barrels and bagpipes. I've never played bagpipes in my life, and I would probably struggle to find somebody that had done so more than once. That Roadblock seemed very easy. I've never worn a kilt, and a challenge being singing a novelty song from years ago that's probably used more often to ridicule Scottish people than anything else was odd.

I was just about to comment the same thing 😅😅😅 I understand that Bagpipe & Kilt are popular & unique things from Scotland. I wish that was just an extra task, not a roadblock/detour since we've had that in season 22. Or they can show it at the pit stop ( a man wearing kilt & holding bagpipe)
