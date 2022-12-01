Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
Good job, Rachel! I don't often make it into the live streams as they are happening, but I usually read them later on after I've watched the episode. Thanks for all the effort you put in during the live airing when you'd probably prefer to give your full concentration to the episode.
Have they ever given away a trip to the continental US? Different!
