TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 3 1/12/2022 9-10 PM EST

3 Members and 20 Guests are viewing this topic.

Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 3 1/12/2022 9-10 PM EST
Reply #75 on: Today at 09:22:22 PM
Quote from: Plaidmoon on Today at 09:19:14 PM
Good job, Rachel! I don't often make it into the live streams as they are happening, but I usually read them later on after I've watched the episode. Thanks for all the effort you put in during the live airing when you'd probably prefer to give your full concentration to the episode.  :clap2:
Thank you so much! I actually focus more on the episodes whenever I'm typing out updates. A party is more fun when shared. :woohoo:
Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 3 1/12/2022 9-10 PM EST
Reply #76 on: Today at 09:22:48 PM
Quote from: Plaidmoon on Today at 09:14:05 PM
Quote from: alecbaldwin on Today at 08:51:54 PM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on Today at 08:48:32 PM
Quote from: Plaidmoon on Today at 08:41:56 PM
Have they ever given away a trip to the continental US? Different!
I think they gave away a Vail, Colorado trip in season 15.
In season 8, the Linzies won a trip for four to the Teton Mountain Lodge in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on the Arizona-Utah leg.

Good point. I didn't think about the Family Edition, but it makes sense that they would pick more family friendly trip locations.  in addition to the trip to Jackson Hole, Wikipedia says that in leg 4 the Bransen family won a trip to Universal Orlando Resort. I'm surprised it was only 2 trips within the US that season.
I remember laughing so hard at that because someone made a joke about how much of a bore the Wyoming leg was and the trip was not much of a prize when they handed out some of the best prizes through out the entire franchise that season.
Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 3 1/12/2022 9-10 PM EST
Reply #77 on: Today at 09:31:25 PM
An emotional end to the episode. The rest of it was pretty fun albeit a little rushed to add in that ending. Think people in Scotland would say that there is more to it than bagpipes, kilts, and whiskey, but the tasks were enjoyable enough. The self-drive brought a lot to this episode and this season already.

It was sad to see Arun & Natalia go.
Though we might see them again.


Also, yay at the casting announcement in the episode.
Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 3 1/12/2022 9-10 PM EST
Reply #78 on: Today at 09:39:48 PM
yeah i feel like this episode was too on the nose of the typical scottish culture (kilt, bagpipes, and whiskey), so i was expecting a bit more of that from a scotland leg, nevertheless the tasks were decent, and overall a decent leg
Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 3 1/12/2022 9-10 PM EST
Reply #79 on: Today at 10:10:13 PM
It's tough to see Arun & Natalia eliminated after tough sledding at the Detour, but their never-give-up attitude was inspirational. :)
