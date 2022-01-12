I'm Scottish, and I was borderline offended by this episode.That's two visits to Scotland where they've had tasks involving whisky barrels and bagpipes. I've never played bagpipes in my life, and I would probably struggle to find somebody that had done so more than once. That Roadblock seemed very easy. I've never worn a kilt, and a challenge being singing a novelty song from years ago that's probably used more often to ridicule Scottish people than anything else was odd. We can take a joke but that entire leg was pushing it for me. I love TAR though so I'll forgive them this time.I grew up just outside Glasgow and went to university there, and it was utterly bizarre to see places that I used to go to every day being in the show. I could see where teams were miles off-course just from the pictures of the roads, it was interesting. I used to live about 5 minutes away from the theatre where the detour took place, and I bought the laptop I'm using right now in the shop that Arun and Natalia were crying in.I think the hardest challenge the teams had this leg was driving around Glasgow. It's a nightmare at the best of times, and the locations they were being sent to kind of criss-crossed the city in quite awkward places, so I appreciated the leg from that perspective. The pit stop is a lovely place too.Not sure I'll be hoping for a return to Scotland from TAR any time soon though.The teams aren't making much of an impression on me. Hopefully that improves as the race returns.