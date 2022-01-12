I'm Scottish, and I was borderline offended by this episode.
That's two visits to Scotland where they've had tasks involving whisky barrels and bagpipes. I've never played bagpipes in my life, and I would probably struggle to find somebody that had done so more than once. That Roadblock seemed very easy. I've never worn a kilt, and a challenge being singing a novelty song from years ago that's probably used more often to ridicule Scottish people than anything else was odd. We can take a joke but that entire leg was pushing it for me. I love TAR though so I'll forgive them this time.
I grew up just outside Glasgow and went to university there, and it was utterly bizarre to see places that I used to go to every day being in the show. I could see where teams were miles off-course just from the pictures of the roads, it was interesting. I used to live about 5 minutes away from the theatre where the detour took place, and I bought the laptop I'm using right now in the shop that Arun and Natalia were crying in.
I think the hardest challenge the teams had this leg was driving around Glasgow. It's a nightmare at the best of times, and the locations they were being sent to kind of criss-crossed the city in quite awkward places, so I appreciated the leg from that perspective. The pit stop is a lovely place too.
Not sure I'll be hoping for a return to Scotland from TAR any time soon though.
The teams aren't making much of an impression on me. Hopefully that improves as the race returns.