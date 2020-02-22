1. Anthony & Spencer 07:46 2. Ryan & Dusty 07:48 +0:02 3. Raquel & Cayla 07:50 +0:04 4. Kim & Penn 08:03 +0:17 5. Caro & Ray 08:15 +0:29 6. Akbar & Sheri 08:17 +0:31 7. Connie & Sam 08:30 +0:44 8. Taylor & Isaiah 08:32 +0:46 9. Arun & Natalia 08:45 +0:59 10. Lulu & Lala 09:37 +1:51

1(+0) Ryan* & Dusty (1-0) Left before any other teams even arrived 2(+0) Raquel* & Cayla (1-0) Found the clue in about 15 seconds and caught the same train back 3(+0) Anthony* & Spencer (1-0) 4(+3) *Arun & Natalia (1-0) 5(+2) Connie* & Sam (1-0) Got back on the same train as #4 6(+2) Akbar & Sheri* (0-1) Got back on the same train as #4 7(-3) Kim & Penn* (0-1) Got back on the same train as #4 8(-3) Caro & Ray* (0-1) Got back on the same train as #4 9(+0) Taylor* & Isaiah (1-0) 10(+0) Lulu & Lala* (0-1)

Racing reportAmazing Race Season 33, Episode 2, "It Can't Be That Easy"Film date: 2020-02-24The last pit stop was in the evening at the London Natural History museum. After a very short break teams are released the next morning from St Mary Abbots Church in the following order:Route info: "Race to Royal Mail Central Delivery in Clerkenwell"Teams travel by taxi (22min). Unfortunately for Anthony & Spencer they have a hard time finding a taxi. One shot shows them having made their way 1 mile in the wrong direction while looking for one.Teams arrive at the postal museum in the following order:1(+1) Ryan & Dusty2(+1) Raquel & Cayla3(-1) Anthony & Spencer, just after #24(+0) Kim & Penn5(+0) Caro & Ray6(+1) Connie & Sam7(+2) Arun & Natalia8(-2) Akbar & Sheri9(-1) Taylor & Isaiah10(+0) Lulu & LalaRoad block: Who still gets the mail?In this road block contestants must ride an underground train to a loading dock. At the dock they will find marked bins containing letters and parcels. They must each pick a bin and find the clue therein. The clue turns out to be an almost normal clue envelope which is lying in the bottom of the pile. The difference from a normal clue is that this one is white instead of bright yellow.It seems the train runs on a schedule so teams may have to wait to catch one."We've gonna look for a clue, but I have no idea what I'm doing", RyanRay and Penn decide to work together. They both find the clue fairly quickly, but then they start to overthink and reason that it can not be that simple. So they continue looking."It can't be that easy? Right?", Penn when he finds the clueThey talk to Anthony and he confirms that he also found the same clue and is going with it."Are you sure?", Penn"That's what I'm doing", AnthonyAnthony gets on the train wile Ray and Penn keep looking."What if they ask us about the names when we get off it?", Penn worry there will be questions once they get back"We could also just be overthinking this, I'm a chronic over-thinker", PennIt is only when three more teams arrive, and start lining up for the return train with their clues that they realize that they probably already have what they need. In the end they waste about 30-45 minutes.Lulu & Lala has arrived and are waiting on the train when Taylor returns from the road block.Teams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the roadblock):Route info: "Take a taxi to Leicester square to find your next clue"In the taxi we get to see Caro & Ray argue. She is upset he spent an extra 30 minutes at the road block."You're so rude", Caro"I don't care, facts, it is what it is", RayAt Leicester square (15 min) teams find a normal clue box. They get here in the following order:1(+0) Ryan & Dusty2(+0) Raquel & Cayla3(+0) Anthony & Spencer4(+4) Caro & Ray5(-1) Arun & Natalia6(+1) Kim & Penn7(-2) Connie & Sam8(-2) Akbar & Sheri9(+0) Taylor & Isaiah10(+0) Lulu & LalaDetour: Bullseye, Mate or DecorateIn Bullseye, Mate teams must make their way to Flight club Victoria (7min) here they must pick up two pints of beer and six darts. Then they must take turns to throw three darts each. Once both team members hit the bullseye in the same round they will get their next clue.In Decorate teams must make their way to Mange at 61 Central St (14min). Here they must decorate two blank cakes with flags of countries which are part of the EU. There is a bunch of sample cakes and they must make copies of two of them. The sample cakes seems to show the following flags: Colombia, Brazil, Germany, Thailand, Chile, Norway, South Africa, France, Jamaica, Great Britain, Sierra Leone and Russia. Of those only France and Germany are in the EU. Great Britain left the EU a few weeks before filming and Norway has never been a member of the EU (they are in the EEA though).The extra info says that both detours have a limited number of stations available.Many teams have problems with the decorate detour because they did not know which flags to pick. A number of teams picked UK or Norway. But the judge was nice and told them that these were not in the EU."They're not in the European Union", Spencer knows about BrexitTaylor & Isaiah just look at which flags the others do and copy them.When Lulu & Lala arrive to the decorate detour there are still four other teams there, from this we can infer that this task took quite a while.I wonder what production though about the contestants cake decorating skills because I see more than 40 extra blank cakes in the area around the judge.Arun & Natalia struggle with the darts and consider switching but decide to stick with it for a few more minutes. Shortly after that they get it. When they leave Arun insists on visiting the toilet and then he forgets the fanny pack in there. He realizes this as they enter the taxi so he can rush back and pick it up.Penn has started to make a Jamaican flag when Caro & Ray point out that this is not an EU flag. It turns out he missed the EU part of the clue.Here we learn that Lala split up with her boyfriend shortly before the race and apparently it was not pretty. He seems to have said that she would not do well on the race so when she struggles she remembers him and does even worse and so on. Later they have a fight in the taxi about this.Teams complete the detour in the following order:1(+0) Ryan & Dusty, Darts2(+5) Connie & Sam, Darts3(+2) Arun & Natalia, Darts4(-2) Raquel & Cayla, Decorate, did an UK cake5(-2) Anthony & Spencer, Decorate, did a Norway cake6(+0) Kim & Penn, Decorate, did a Norway cake and had complaints about drippage on their German cake7(-3) Caro & Ray, Decorate8(+0) Akbar & Sheri, Decorate9(+0) Taylor & Isaiah, Decorate10(+0) Lulu & Lala, DecorateAfter the detour teams went to the ArcelorMittal Orbit Tower. The idea was for teams to ride the rather spectacular slide they have there. But due to inclement weather the task was reduced to taking the stairs to the top, get a clue and then take the stairs back again. This task was cut from the aired episode.The next clue is a route info which sends teams to a double decker bus parked at the Russel Square Metro Station where they can find Phil and the next Pit Stop.Teams arrive in the following order:1(+0) Ryan & Dusty (no price shown), ~12:502(+0) Connie & Sam3(+0) Arun & Natalia4(+0) Raquel & Cayla5(+1) Kim & Penn6(+1) Caro & Ray, just after #67(-2) Anthony & Spencer8(+0) Akbar & Sheri9(+0) Taylor & Isaiah10(+0) Lulu & Lala, ~15:00, saved by a KOR legThere is no greeter but there is Holly who serves tea to the teams.When Lulu & Lala check in they are not eliminated but instead given their next clue and told that they are still racing.