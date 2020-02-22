1(+0) Kim* & Penn (3-4) 2(+2) Ryan & Dusty* (4-3) 3(+0) Lulu & Lala* (3-4) 4(+1) Arun* & Natalia (4-3) 5(-3) Raquel* & Cayla (5-2)

1(+0) Kim & Penn* (3-5) On his first attempt 2(+0) Ryan* & Dusty (5-3) On his second attempt 3(+0) Raquel & Cayla* (5-3) On her first attempt 4(+0) Arun & Natalia* (4-4) On her second attempt 5(+0) Lulu* & Lala (4-4) On her second or third attempt

Racing reportAmazing Race Season 33, Episode 8, "Souvlaki"Film date: Probably 2021-09-27The last leg was in Corsica, France, and during the pit stop teams are transported to Thessaloníki, Greece. It might be worth noting that as they are flying in a charter plane teams do not really know even which country the are going to.Phil say teams are released from Peraia beach but it seems they are actually at the nearby Neoi Epivates beach. They are released in the following groups:Group #1 at 09:001. Kim & Penn1. Raquel & CaylaGroup #2 at 09:153. Ryan & Dusty3. Lulu & LalaGroup #3 at 09:305. Arun & NataliaRoute info: "Welcome to Greece. Drive yourself to the Konstantinos Olive Grove in the countryside near the village of Nea Gonia. Search among the olive trees for your next clue."Teams must now run a few hundred meters along the beach to where the cars are parked. These turn out to have manual transmission. But at least they drive on the right side of the road on Greece so the five remaining teams do not have any major issues with this (Raquel and Arun have some minor issues initially). The extra information contains directions for how to get to the olive grove.Yet again we get to hear comments from Raquel & Cayla that they really want to win a leg.Teams arrive at the olive grove (27km) in the following order:1(+0) Kim & Penn1(+0) Raquel & Cayla,3(+0) Ryan & Dusty4(+0) Lulu & Lala5(+0) Arun & NataliaTeams are only told to look for clues among the olive trees so they have no idea if they are looking for a clue box or something else. The correct alternative turns out to be something else as the clues can be found tied to branches up in the trees. There are different strategies for getting the clue. The younger males can just jump up and grab it. Raquel gets up on Cayla's shoulders (there is a lot of laughter involved in this). Some teams use the ladders which are strategically placed through the grove.Teams get their clue form the olive grove in the following order:1(+0) Kim & Penn2(-1) Raquel & Cayla3(+0) Lulu & Lala4(-1) Ryan & Dusty5(+0) Arun & NataliaRoute info: "Drive to Marianna's in Nea Gonia to find your next clue"The extra information includes directions so nobody gets lost of the way to Mariana's (4km). This pattern continues through the day, that is most clues include directions to the next location. But these directions seem to be a bit on the sparse side so they can be hard to follow,Road block: Who likes to wrap?In this road block teams must use a provided rice mixture mixture and grape leaves to prepare 60 Dolmades (basically rice mixture wrapped in grape leaves). One of the tricky parts of this task is that the veins of the leaf must be facing inwards. Dusty and Arun seem to be the only ones noticing this directly.Lulu & Lala seem to arrive around 10:20. Making the Dolmades takes a while so all teams catch up with each other here.The non participating team members get to sit at a table eating grapes while their team mates toil away in the sun."Babe, I'm just down here loving you", Penn"Thank you Penn, I'm loving you too", Raquel (who probably was not the intended recipient of Penn's comment)"Miss Marianna is a little picky", Kim after realizing she has placed her Dolmades the wrong way on the trayRaquel is the one who struggles the most with this task. She is the first to go to get her Dolmades judged but get half of them rejected. It takes her a few more tries before she realizes that she needs to play attention to the veins."I'm obviously doing not great on this challenge", RaquelTeams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the roadblock):Dusty is extremely loud when he gets his Dolmades approved. This may because he is excited to have advanced a few positions or that he wants to do some psychological warfare on the remaining teams."Half of Greece knew i was ecstatic when I finished this Roadblock', DustyLulu & Lala have a hard time finding this place. On their way there they see cameras out on a pier. They go out there and find Phil and the Pit Stop. What is worse, but not shown in the episode is that they see that the first team has already checked in. And as they leave they see the second team on their way to the Pit Stop. This is where they realize that they are not doing well.Teams arrive at the kantina stand (11km) in the following order:1(+0) Kim & Penn2(+0) Ryan & Dusty3(+2) Raquel & Cayla4(+0) Arun & Natalia, as #3 are trying to figure out how to get their next clue5(-2) Lulu & LalaDimitra tells teams that the dish of the day is Souvlaki. But before they can order they must spell it for her.The first three teams have no trouble spelling Souvlaki while the final two struggle. We get to see a few fanciful spellings like Schulaki and Shovlikie. If you do not know how it is spelled it is hard to figure out how. It is not listed on the menu and it is hard to find people who speak English (or have a phone with an English keyboard) nearby.Once teams spell it they can order it (they get to choose pork or chicken). They must eat the entire Souvlaki between them before leaving the stand.When they are done eating Kim & Penn throw the wrapping paper in the trashcan next to the stand. They they ask Dimitra for their next clue and she just stares back at them."Oh, did we eat the clue?', KimAnd that is when Penn realizes that the clue may have been printed on the wrapping paper. After some quick dumpster diving they retrieve it and find the clue "Saint George's Church, Heraklea" printed on it.The same pattern then repeats for most teams. The one team which stands out is Lulu & Lala. They assume they did something wrong and order a second Souvlaki. This is a bit surprising since they had a hard time eating the first one. In their podcast they admit to being picky eaters with the palate of a 6 year old.A small side note is that next to the Kantina somebody has parked a pickup loaded with water melons. In one of the extra scenes Dusty & Ryan talk about that they feared there would be a task involving the melons. They talk about the girl (Clarie) who got hit with one in the face during season 17.Teams figure out what is their next clue in the same order they arrive. And Lulu & Lala does so after 13:11.Teams arrive at St George's Church (1km) in the following order:1(+0) Kim & Penn2(+0) Ryan & Dusty3(+0) Raquel & Cayla, probably about 15 minutes after #24(+0) Arun & Natalia, while the previous two teams are still there5(+0) Lulu & Lala, after all other teams have leftHere teams find another road block: Who wants to be iconic?The person who did not perform the previous road block must perform this one. They need to listen carefully to a lecture by a local "priest" (probably an actor) where he talks about 10 saints in the Greek orthodox church. After the lecture there is a quiz where they will be asked questions like: "Which saint was put to death on Christmas Day, December 25th?". They must pick the icon depicting the correct saint for each of the five questions and there are about 20 icons to choose from. There is more than one place where teams can take the quiz so at least two teams can do it at the same time.The priest is not a fast talker and the entire lecture lasts 15 minutes."Can you go back? Or you just go forward, right?", Penn"Don't talk to the priest", The priestIn an interview later Penn explains that his ADHD gives him a kind of superpower where he can get into a hyper focus state for a short while. This helped a lot during this task.The next person doing this task is Ryan and he listens to the priest describe the first five saints and then he takes off to do the quiz. He fails and goes back. After a minute he is joined by Cayla. Ryan starts to leave the lecture again after five saints when the priest says "The next one...""Why is such a hurry?", The priest to RyanIt seems both Ryan & Cayla stays and listens to the entire lecture one more time after this."You got this Lulu. Don't panic, okay? Don't act like me", LalaTeams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the roadblock):The next clue is a route info which tells teams to drive themselves to the next Pit Stop at the fishing port pier in Nea Kallikrateia.As usual the very last team is shown blazing through the last road block while the next to last team is show struggling on their way to the pit stop. But we are not fooled. And looking at the shadows it looks like the last team is way behind.Teams arrive to the pit stop (6km) in the following order:1(+0) Kim & Penn, win $7,500 each2(+1) Raquel & Cayla3(-1) Ryan & Dusty4(+0) Arun & Natalia5(+0) Lulu & Lala, are eliminated"Well, it was a nice run", Lulu & LalaLulu & Lala make a grand exit by jumping into the water.