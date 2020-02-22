Caro & Ray, dating, met on Love island

Akbar & Sheri, married educators, opened up their school to kids in the evening to keep them safe

Kim & Penn, married parents, internet personalities

Taylor & Isaiah, married, YouTube sensations

Connie & Sam, married, took in a kid who was in a bad spot and helped him achieve greatness

Raquel & Cayla, flight attendants

Lulu & Lala, twins, radio hosts

Arun & Natalia, father/daughter

Anthony & Spencer, friends, stopped a terrorist attack on a train in France

Ryan & Dusty, best friends , Ryan was wrongfully convicted and spent 10 years in prison

Michael & Moe, singing police officers

Racing reportAmazing Race Season 33, Episode 1, "We're Back!"Film date: 2020-02-22 - 2020-02-23Our favorite race is back again. The episode starts with Phil explaining that due to the onset of Covid they had to suspend shooting after the third leg. But eventually they managed to complete the season.This season starts with all the racers at home packing for the trip, in many cases surrounded by family, when they suddenly get a video message from Phil. He tells them that their first clue is hidden at Trafalgar Square in London, England. He then says go and tells them to make their way to London as quickly as possible.The 11 teams are:It seems production transported teams to one of four cities (Los Angeles, Chicago, Charlotte and New York). Then they flew from there to London. Teams met up at Heathrow and were released close to the Envoy Roundabout which is next to the Hilton Garden Inn just outside the airport. Production has arranged for a bunch of taxis to wait in a parking lot outside the hotel.Teams must now travel by taxi to Trafalgar square and look for men in Bowler hats dressed up as the iconic London red phone boxes.Around Trafalgar square teams find a bunch of men dressed up as phone boxes. Each of them has two clues so teams arriving later may have to ask around a bit to find one who still have a clue to give."I'm afraid I don't", the clue givers are extremely polite when teams asks if they have a clueTeams get their clues here in the following order:1. Raquel & Cayla2. Kim & Penn3. Caro & Ray4. Lulu & Lala5. Anthony & Spencer6. Ryan & Dusty7. Taylor & Isaiah8. Michael & Moe9. Arun & Natalia10. Akbar & Sheri11. Connie & Sam, their taxi took a different routeConnie & Sam are the last to arrive and it seems they spent a while searching for a clue here. Eventually they find one though.Route info: "Travel on foot to the Buckingham Palace and find your clue next to the Canada gate".This is fairly easy to find. There are even street signs showing the way. Basically there is just one road you need to run down along for about 1.1km. This does not however stop some teams from struggling."We are dumb-asses for not asking before", Lala when they get lost on the way to Buckingham palaceTeams reach the clue box outside Buckingham palace in the following order:1(+0) Raquel & Cayla2(+4) Ryan & Dusty3(+0) Caro & Ray4(+1) Anthony & Spencer5(-3) Kim & Penn6(+2) Michael & Moe7(+3) Akbar & Sheri8(-1) Taylor & Isaiah9(+0) Arun & Natalia10(+1) Connie & Sam11(-7) Lulu & LalaDetour: Artist den or DigibenIn artists den teams must make their way to the mess hall (1.2km) where they must glue an piece or artwork to a wall.The trick is that the artwork is given to them in the form of 4x9 panels. They must first figure out which panels go where. I.e. this is a puzzle. Apparently this detour only had room for 6 teams.In Digiben teams must visit three places in London. They must first make their way on foot to Parliament Square (1.3km) where the Bobby will hand them their next clue. It helps to know that a Bobby is an English policeman.""Look for the Bobby", so that has to be a thing", Raquel reads the clue carefullyThe clue they get from the Bobby says: "Travel on foot to Little Ben near Victoria station and find the promoter". This is another 1.2km jog for the teams.The promoter gives teams another clue which reads: "Travel on foot, or by taxi, to the Piccadilly tube station to find Digiben". All teams seem to take a taxi and that is probably the right choice as it is 2.1km to this station on foot.Digiben turns out to be a DJ who is playing music in the hallways of the tube station. He seems not to be particularly hard to find.At the artist den most teams quickly realize it is a puzzle and solve the puzzle on the floor before they start gluing the pieces to the wall. But some do not, for example Michael & Moe who just start to paste their panels to the wall."I feel like it is the flag of London", Lulu about their puzzle (which is a bunch of UK flags)The judge turns out to be fairly strict about cracks between the panels. So a bunch of teams have to improve their artwork.Michael & Moe and Lulu & Lala both shown struggling at the artist detour. Michael & Moe are told that they need to fix the ripped pieces but then the judge comes with a stack of new panels so they can pick the pieces they need from it.Teams complete the detour in the following order:1(+3) Anthony & Spencer, Digiben, at 19:142(+0) Ryan & Dusty, Digiben, as #1 is leaving3(-2) Raquel & Cayla, Digiben, at 19:244(+1) Kim & Penn, Artist den5(-2) Caro & Ray, Artist den6(+1) Akbar & Sheri, Digiben, at 19:447(+3) Connie & Sam, Digiben, at 20:388(+0) Taylor & Isaiah, Artist den9(+0) Arun & Natalia, Artist den10(-4) Michael & Moe, Artist den11(+0) Lulu & Lala, Artist denRoute info: "Travel by foot or by taxi to the Chipping forecast in Soho and find the queen and Boris Jonson having a Nosh to receive your next clue".The Chipping forecast turns out to be a Fish & Chips restaurant (at 58 Greek street). Most teams take a taxi but Ryan & Dusty foot it and arrive at the same time as Anthony & Spencer. Here they find the Queen and Boris, or at least actors pretending to be them, eating Fish & Chips.Teams get the next clue from the "Queen" in the following order:1(+1) Ryan & Dusty2(-1) Anthony & Spencer, just after #13(+0) Raquel & Cayla4(+0) Kim & Penn5(+0) Caro & Ray6(+0) Akbar & Sheri7(+0) Connie & Sam?(+?) Taylor & Isaiah?(+?) Arun & Natalia10(+1) Lulu & Lala11(-1) Michael & Moe, are seen looking for the place as #10 leaveRoute info: "Race to you very first pit stop inside the National History museum and search for Phil". The clue also says that the last team to check in will be eliminated and that they have to travel by taxi."Sir, can we travel with you again", Anthony as they read their clue right next to their old taxiPhil is not hard to find as he stands in the enormous entrance hall under the skeleton of a Blue whale. Teams reach him in the following order:1(+1) Anthony & Spencer, win a trip to Turks and Caicos2(-1) Ryan & Dusty3(-1) Raquel & Cayla4(+0) Kim & Penn5(+0) Caro & Ray6(+0) Akbar & Sheri7(+0) Connie & Sam8(+?) Taylor & Isaiah9(+?) Arun & Natalia10(+0) Lulu & Lala11(+0) Michael & Moe, are eliminated"Please kick some ass because we just can not have all the young people win all the time", Phil to Kim & Penn"We had a wonderful time being here", Michael