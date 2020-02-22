1(+0) Ryan* & Dusty (2-1) 2(+3) Kim & Penn* (1-2) 3(+0) Arun* & Natalia (2-1) 4(-2) Lulu* & Lala (2-1) 5(-1) Raquel* & Cayla (3-0) 6(+0) Michael & Moe* (0-1) 7(+0) Akbar & Sheri* (1-2)

Racing reportAmazing Race Season 33, Episode 4, "Ready to restart the race"Film date: 2021-09-19The last episode was filmed just as the pandemic was rearing up, so production had to suspend filming for 19 months. Now the situation has improved slightly and they have a plan for how to film the rest of the season safely.This episode starts in St. Gallen, Switzerland. More precisely in the courtyard of the Abbey of St Gall. Of the 9 teams remaining after the last leg only five teams were able to come back. They are:Akbar & SheriRaquel & CaylaRyan & DustyKim & PennLulu & LalaTo fill out the ranks production have brought back some familiar faces, namely the two previously eliminated teams:Arun & NataliaMichael & MoeThe episode only lists the teams which did not come back, but the reasons were:Connie & Sam, Connie was pregnantTaylor & Isaiah, Taylor's brother died of Covid just before the race startedAnthony & Spencer, Anthony got a new job and could not take time offCaro & Ray, Caro had visa issuesPhil talks to some of the teams about what they have done during the extra long pit stop. He then talks a bit about the safety measures in place. For example that they will always fly charter planes, no public transportation and more self driving.He then tells teams that when he says GO then will have to find Museumstrasse. Here they will find three buses, first come first served. There is a typical start of the race and everybody starts running.Teams reach the buses (500m) in the following order:Bus #1:Ryan & DustyRaquel & CaylaKim & PennBus #2:Michael & MoeArun & NataliaBus #3:Akbar & SheriLulu & LalaThe buses are old school and each has a sign telling how many teams it can hold (2 or 3). The driver hands each team a clue as they board the bus.Route info: "Make your way to Schwägalp and take a cable car 8000ft above sea level to the top of the Säntis to find your next clue.""We needed to become jack of all trades", Dusty on how they have prepared"This definitely has jumping off something written all over it", Akbar guesses what the upcoming task will beIt turns out to not matter which bus teams got on. They all depart together and all teams end up on the same cable car gondola."I'm very afraid of heights", Sheri does not want to look out of the gondolaOnce the gondola reaches the top there is a rush to the clue box. It is easy to find so all teams get there within seconds of each other. Teams get their next clue in the following order:1. Ryan & Dusty2. Lulu & Lala3. Arun & Natalia4. Raquel & Cayla5. Kim & Penn6. Michael & Moe7. Akbar & SheriRoad block: "Who wants to take in the view?"In this road block contestants must walk along a via ferrata down a ridge to a clue box where they can pick up their next clue. This is high up on a mountain and for large portions the path is very narrow. So people are wearing harnesses and have to be secured to the ropes. Each contestant is also tied to a guide who will follow them.In Kim & Penn's podcast they say that production counted the order teams opened their clues, not when they grabbed it from the box. This was then the order teams started the road block.Sheri is terrified but she thinks Akbar would be too big so she will do the road block."I was all for letting him do this thing. But this is like, Akbar is too big for this one", SheriYou can not really pass anybody on the sections of the path where you are clipped in. But there are stretches without any ropes and here it is possible to pass other teams."This is so much fun", Raquel"I don't like heights, I'll tel you that", MoeIt is immediately clear that Sheri is a lot more scared than the others so she walks slowly which means she is falling behind big time. It seems as if she is about halfway to the clue box when the other teams pass her on their way back. A nice gesture is that many of the returning racers say something encouraging to her.Teams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the roadblock):Route info: "Drive yourself to Gasthaus Sonne in the town of Urnäsch."First teams must ride the cable car down. And Ryan & Dusty miss the 09:30 departure by seconds. They have to wait for the 10:00 gondola and by that time everybody but Akbar & Sheri has joined them. Akbar & Sheri apparently took the next gondola at 10:30.Teams pick up their cars from the parking lot of the cable car."It's not stick, thank God.", Arun when he enters their car"I really wanted to showcase my hard earned stick shift skills like the bad-ass that I am", RaquelUrnäsch is easy to find. Teams passed through the town while on the buses and Gasthaus Sonne is on the main road (10km), although a little bit before the actual town. Teams arrive to the clue box here in the following order:1(+5) Michael & Moe2(+0) Kim & Penn3(-2) Ryan & Dusty4(+0) Lulu & Lala5(+0) Raquel & Cayla6(-3) Arun & Natalia7(+0) Akbar & SheriIn Toss It teams must learn a short sequence of tosses and twirls with a Swiss flag. Once they are able to perform the routine they will get their next clue.In Punch It teams are given a story and must attach the given ornaments in the correct order to the belt. There is a demonstration showing how to attach them but the demonstration belt tells a different order. The story is: "A papa cow realizes that his baby calf is missing on a very cloudy day. And now the whole farm has started to search and then the farmer and his dog search for him in the barn and the mama cow saves the day finding him playing with the goat. And then the family is reunited as the sun shines."This should give the following sequence: Papa Cow, Baby Calf, Cloud, Farmer and dog, Mama Cow, Goat and Sun.Apparently the extra information also stated that supplies were limited so if they made a mistake they may have to try to reuse the same ornaments and belt again.Both detour takes place in the vicinity of Urnäsch but not at the same place.Michael & Moe seems to have a hard time finding the detour location."This time we are focusing on our own race", Natalia does not want to help other teamsIn the end Arun & Natalia reach the Punch It detour just before Michael & Moe. So we have both teams there at the same time. And to add to the drama they have different ideas about which order the ornaments should be mounted."Is this the beginning of the story or is that the beginning of the story?", Moe points to the two ends of the beltIt seems Michael & Moe start the task around 10:50. They go to the judge just after Arun & Natalia but are rejected. The dialog makes it sound as they only mounted the ornaments in the the reverse order. But looking at the belt shown they also have the internal order wrong. So I think they had to make at least three attempts and this probably took a long time.The teams at the flag detour are also struggling"I don't think I can do this", CaylaRyan & Dusty talk about switching but decide to stick with it.Akbar & Sheri arrives at the flag detour as Raquel & Cayla are leaving. So we can assume that it took the girls around half an hour to do it.Teams complete the detour in the following order:1(+2) Ryan & Dusty, Toss It, on their first attempt2(+0) Kim & Penn, Toss It, on their third attempt3(+1) Lulu & Lala, Toss It, on their first attempt4(+1) Raquel & Cayla, Toss It, on their first attempt5(+1) Arun & Natalia, Punch It, probably at 11:306(+1) Akbar & Sheri, Toss It, on their first attempt7(-6) Michael & Moe, Punch It, after 12:25, i.e. at least an hour after #5Route info: Drive to Marktgasse in the town of Altstätten to find Phil on the Mat at your next Pit Stop.In the episode it looks like all the teams got the above clue but apparently that was not quite what was happening. It reality the two previously eliminated teams had a speed bump here. They had to make their way to a farm a bit outside Altstätten. Here one of them had to enter a giant Zorb which was made up to look like a head of cabbage. They could not see out of this so their partner had to guide them. The task was to knock down haybales. It seems the only effect of this task was to make Akbar & Sheri lose one placement.Teams reach Phil at the Pit Stop (28km) in the following order:1(+0) Ryan & Dusty, win $2,500 each2(+0) Kim & Penn, arrive while #1 are still on the mat3(+1) Raquel & Cayla4(-1) Lulu & Lala, lost a footrace against #35(+1) Akbar & Sheri6(-1) Arun & Natalia7(+0) Michael & Moe, are eliminated"We had a blast", Michael