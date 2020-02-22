Quote

ROUTE INFO



Travel by train to

Glasgow, Scotland.



When you arrive at

Glasgow Central Station

find your next clue on

the windshield of any of

the marked cars located

in NCP Car Park.



You have £100 for this

leg of the Race.



1(+0) Kim* & Penn (1-1) 2(+1) Ryan & Dusty* (1-1) 3(-1) Anthony & Spencer* (1-1) 4(+1) Arun & Natalia* (1-1) 5(-1) Lulu & Lala* (1-1) Just after #4 6(+1) Connie & Sam* (1-1) Just after #5 7(-1) Raquel* & Cayla (2-0) Just after #6 8(+0) Caro* & Ray (1-1) 9(+1) Akbar* & Sheri (1-1) 10(-1) Taylor & Isaiah* (1-1)

DETOUR



Detour: 'Kilt' or 'Rebuilt'



Kilt: Perform a children's

song, and dance the

traditional Scottish way

to receive your next clue.



Rebuilt: Pop off and

replace the heads of

whiskey barrels to receive

your next clue.



Racing reportAmazing Race Season 33, Episode 3, "Who has this one in the bag"Film date: 2020-02-24 - 2022-02-25The previous episode ended with a keep on racing pit stop in a double decker bus outside the Russel Square Metro Station in London, England. Teams get their clue here in the following order (no departure times are given).1. Ryan & Dusty2. Connie & Sam3. Arun & Natalia4. Raquel & Cayla5. Kim & Penn6. Caro & Ray7. Anthony & Spencer8. Akbar & Sheri9. Taylor & Isaiah10. Lulu & LalaThe train departs from Euston station and each team get a sleeper cabin. In the extra scenes we get to see that Lala is claustrophobic and has a very hard time with the rather small cabin. She says she is going to stand up the entire trip (7h), keep the door open and the lights on. Lulu is not thrilled by this.We also get some more background on Arun & Natalia."I wanted to do this with Natalia because we have watched the Amazing Race all our lives", ArunOnce in Glasgow teams leave the train and start running. They reach the cars at the top floor of the parking garage in the following order:1. Taylor & Isaiah2. Connie & Sam3. Kim & Penn4. Anthony & Spencer5. Ryan & Dusty?. Akbar & Sheri?. Raquel & Cayla?. Caro & Ray?. Arun & Natalia?. Lulu & LalaThe clue on the cars probably told teams to drive to Culag Guest House near Luss lake. Here they had to "Pop a bung". There are press pics from this task which seems to have involved hitting barrels with large hammers. This was cut from the episode.The cars have manual transmission and as people drive on the left here they have right hand steering. As expected a number of teams really struggle with the cars. In one extra scene we see that Cayla can not figure out how to put the car in reverse so she uses gravity to back. Later Raquel has to go out and push. They laugh uncontrollably during this."I think our biggest strength is trust between the two of us", Cayla"It's a new drivers worst nightmare, to be in stop and go traffic", Akbar is struggling with the carRay is also struggling with the car, and he is getting even more stressed out by Caros comments form the back. Eventually he just stops the car and gets out."I'm sorry for crying", Caro apologizes and gives him a hug"Please get off me, chill, relax", Ray does not want a hugThe rest of this leg is going to be self driving. And besides having issues driving the cars many teams also have a hard time navigating. So the order between the teams change a lot as teams get lost on the way.Next teams must drive themselves to Òran Mór and look for their next clue.There seems to be at least three places in Glasgow called Òran Mór. Most teams go to a pub which is 10 miles from the church they are supposed to go to. Some teams are very lucky and pass the church on their way to the pub and spot the clue box. Others are not.Teams arrive here in the following order:1. Kim & Penn, find it by accident2. Anthony & Spencer, while #1 is still doing the road block3. Ryan & Dusty, seconds after #24. Lulu & Lala5. Arun & Natalia6. Raquel & Cayla7. Connie & Sam8. Caro & Ray, after the previous teams have left, but they are happy that there are two more clues left in the box9. Taylor & Isaiah10. Akbar & Sheri, while the previous two teams are still hereRoad block: "Who thinks they have this one in the bag?"In this road block contestants must first correctly assemble a bagpipe. Once approved they must play a continuous note while the band plays a traditional Scottish Anthem.Assembling the bagpipes is not easy and we get to see the judge telling a lot of teams that they are not done. This time they do not get any help as to what the problem is. There seems to be one bagpipe check judge per team so they do not have to wait for each other at this step.Playing the continuous note seems to be much easier as we are not shown anybody failing at this. However only one contestant at a time is allowed to do this step so teams may have to wait in line.Also here we see that Anthony & Spencer are working together with Ryan & Dusty. This intimidates the other teams as all know these are two very strong teams.Teams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the roadblock):After she is done Natalia helps Sam and Raquel by telling them some of the tricky details regarding assembling the bagpipes."I thought, good karma, we're gonna help them out", NataliaRoute info: "Drive to Walter McFarland Saracen Fountain in Alexandra Park to find your next clue"As Arun & Natalia are getting directions in a shop they see Raquel & Cayla walking by outside, so they know they have caught up already.Teams reach the fountain (4.2miles) in the following order:1(+0) Kim & Penn2(+1) Anthony & Spencer3(-1) Ryan & Dusty4(+3) Raquel & Cayla5(+1) Connie & Sam6(+2) Caro & Ray7(-2) Lulu & Lala8(-4) Arun & Natalia9(+1) Taylor & Isaiah10(-1) Akbar & SheriThe kilt detour takes place at the Panopticon theater (2.2miles away). Teams must dress up in kilts and perform a song. On stage they are joined by an accordion player and two extremely cute kids.In rebuilt teams must rebuild the ends of two barrels. This involves removing two hoops, redoing the seam around the head and then replace the hoops. This takes place at Fishers Cooperage (1.3miles) and each player get a leather apron to put on.All teams keep the detour clothes on until they reach the pit stop, so we can assume the clue told them to do so.Kim & Penn are very excited to get a song and dance challenge since that is what they do in their daily lives. But they probably skimped a bit on the rehearsing because Penn missed that there was a four bar bridge before he should start singing his verse. On stage he starts complaining about this but in a later interview he admits to acting like a diva.Arun & Natalia go to repair but they struggle and after a while Natalia wants to switch"I won't be able to memorize the song", ArunArun does not feel comfortable with singing and dancing but agrees to switch. When they arrive to the Kilt detour there are still two teams who have not arrived yet, so they have a chance. Unfortunately for them Arun is no singer, he just can not seem to get the rhythm of the song. So they have to try many times until at last the judges approves them. But he is still terrible so I would not be surprised if the judges were told that all other teams have checked in now so please just approve him."Dad, you didn't fail me', Natalia as they are getting directions after the taskTeams complete the detour in the following order:1(+0) Kim & Penn, kilt2(+1) Ryan & Dusty, repair3(-1) Anthony & Spencer, repair4(+1) Connie & Sam, repair5(-1) Raquel & Cayla, repair6(+0) Caro & Ray, repair7(+0) Lulu & Lala, kilt8(+1) Taylor & Isaiah9(+1) Akbar & Sheri, kilt10(-2) Arun & Natalia, started repair but switched to kiltLulu & Lala though they were last but feel energized when Arun & Natalia arrive to the detour as they are leaving.Route info: "Drive to the University of Glasgow and search the Cloisters for Phil at your next Pit Stop".The clue also says that the last team to check in will be eliminated. The cloister is 5.0 miles from the repair detour and 2.8 from the Kilt detour.Teams reach Phil in the following order:1(+0) Kim & Penn, win a trip to Cape Cod, they arrive in daylight2(+0) Ryan & Dusty3(+0) Anthony & Spencer, just after #24(+0) Connie & Sam, around 17:105(+1) Caro & Ray, just after #46(-1) Raquel & Cayla7(+0) Lulu & Lala, and now it has gone dark8(+0) Taylor & Isaiah9(+0) Akbar & Sheri10(+0) Arun & Natalia, are eliminatedThis time there is a greeter with Phil. A local strong man holding a 100lb pet rock on his shoulder."This is the best experience any father could have hoped for", ArunAnd this is where these episodes normally end. But not this one. The next thing we are shown is a scene three days later where Phil has gathered everybody for an announcement. He tells them that they are suspending the race due to the Corona virus.Then we get a sign that it is 19 months later in St Gallen, Switzerland. Five teams jog up to Phil. They are:Akbar & SheriRaquel & CaylaRyan & DustyKim & PennLulu & LalaThese are the only teams of the 9 teams which remained in the race who could make it to the restart. Phil points out that some teams are missing, but they have some familiar faces taking their place. Who is not said but from press pics etc we can say that the two eliminated teams, Michael & Moe and Arun & Natalia are coming backThe preview ends with Phil saying GO to restart the race.