So interesting to watch this episode under the lens of knowing the city so well.



A couple of comments:



a) I am guessing that a lot of the Caro & Ray getting lost and having difficulty with the navigation is not in the real sequence of events. There was a few times when they were meant to be going to the west end of the city (for oran mor) that you see them in the east end, so this would fit better with when they were on their way to Alexandra Park in Dennistoun.



b) Obviously we are aware there was a luss task that's not been shown. Could have this been arranged for the next leg and maybe they just let them do it anyway before they flew home or do we think its just been cut to allow for covid?



c) Luss aside.... They really were evil to them with the routing! They had them zig zag from one side of the city to the other! They went from the city centre to west end (Oran Mor)- then they sent them right back across the full city to the east end (Alexandra Park), the barrel detour was also in the east end so would have been the quickest to get to from Alexandra Park, the singing challenge was in the town centre (but on the east side) so would have taken them about 10/15 minutes longer to get to and parking would have been difficult at the singing challenge. Then they sent them right back to the cloisters at Glasgow University which is in the west end again (in fact not far from oran mor so back to where they started basically).



d) Akbar and Sheridan were in the Gorbals when they ask for directions to Glasgow University - that is the north of the city. So they have left the singing task and headed across the river to the other side before deciding to get directions.. Its not too much of a detour but it definitely would have wasted their time.



e) So we don't see Caro & Ray (understandable, they broke up), Anthony & Spencer or Taylor & Issiah. Or Connie & Sam? If there were 7 teams restarting, they brought both eliminated teams or did an amalgamation of teams?? I hope its Arun & Natalia, since they are superfans!









