TAR33 Ep. 3 - "Who Has This One in the Bag?" (1/12/2022)

Re: TAR33 Ep. 3 - "Who Has This One in the Bag?" (1/12/2022)
Try this one kshel:

https://youtu.be/UwifTIzA3zI
Re: TAR33 Ep. 3 - "Who Has This One in the Bag?" (1/12/2022)
Thanks peach - the video clearly gives us the Detour locations as Fishers Cooperage and Britannia Panopticon.

I think the only thing missing at this point is the Detour Decision Point? ??? Would be strange if it's the clue directly after the Luss bung popping but I don't think we've seen anything else otherwise.

Worth noting the Press Pics also show Arun/Natalia at the performance Detour too, so they appear to swap and that is probably what does them in
Re: TAR33 Ep. 3 - "Who Has This One in the Bag?" (1/12/2022)
Thankyou!
Both in Glasgow.

And the music hall is in the trongate in the city centre its not the easiest to find and not well known. (I only know of it because of a annual thing called glasgow doors open day where they open historic buildings to public ) you enter via a little side street. So if they were asking for directions this could have been difficult to find.

If they got this detour direct from the car park after arriving, then the music hall is walkable (about 10 mins or less if running & is basically a straight road) but the cooperage is not. However, it would have been much much easier to park at the cooperage (& no one way systems)  which would have made up any driving or walking time. This might also explain why we see the love island couple in Montrose street, as this is not too far from the music hall (if they got a wee bit lost the one way system could have sent them in that direction)


These photos show the entrance to the music hall & the distance between the train station (ref dot is where car park is) and the music hall & also where we see love island struggling in their car.

This area is a big one way area with limited parking. Going by what Ive read they arrived at early commuting time (about 8am?) so parking & traffic could have no doubt been an issue
