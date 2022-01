Thanks peach - the video clearly gives us the Detour locations as Fishers Cooperage and Britannia Panopticon.I think the only thing missing at this point is the Detour Decision Point?Would be strange if it's the clue directly after the Luss bung popping but I don't think we've seen anything else otherwise.Worth noting the Press Pics also show Arun/Natalia at the performance Detour too, so they appear to swap and that is probably what does them in