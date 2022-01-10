« previous next »
TAR33 Ep. 3 - "Who Has This One in the Bag?" (1/12/2022)

georgiapeach

Re: TAR33 Ep. 3 - "Who Has This One in the Bag?" (1/12/2022)
January 10, 2022, 07:27:58 PM
Try this one kshel:

https://youtu.be/UwifTIzA3zI
ovalorange

Re: TAR33 Ep. 3 - "Who Has This One in the Bag?" (1/12/2022)
January 10, 2022, 10:47:54 PM
Thanks peach - the video clearly gives us the Detour locations as Fishers Cooperage and Britannia Panopticon.

I think the only thing missing at this point is the Detour Decision Point? ??? Would be strange if it's the clue directly after the Luss bung popping but I don't think we've seen anything else otherwise.

Worth noting the Press Pics also show Arun/Natalia at the performance Detour too, so they appear to swap and that is probably what does them in
kshel

Re: TAR33 Ep. 3 - "Who Has This One in the Bag?" (1/12/2022)
January 11, 2022, 02:24:12 AM
Quote from: georgiapeach on January 10, 2022, 07:27:58 PM
Try this one kshel:

https://youtu.be/UwifTIzA3zI

Thankyou!
Both in Glasgow.

And the music hall is in the trongate in the city centre its not the easiest to find and not well known. (I only know of it because of a annual thing called glasgow doors open day where they open historic buildings to public ) you enter via a little side street. So if they were asking for directions this could have been difficult to find.

If they got this detour direct from the car park after arriving, then the music hall is walkable (about 10 mins or less if running & is basically a straight road) but the cooperage is not. However, it would have been much much easier to park at the cooperage (& no one way systems)  which would have made up any driving or walking time. This might also explain why we see the love island couple in Montrose street, as this is not too far from the music hall (if they got a wee bit lost the one way system could have sent them in that direction)


These photos show the entrance to the music hall & the distance between the train station (ref dot is where car park is) and the music hall & also where we see love island struggling in their car.

This area is a big one way area with limited parking. Going by what Ive read they arrived at early commuting time (about 8am?) so parking & traffic could have no doubt been an issue
georgiapeach

Re: TAR33 Ep. 3 - "Who Has This One in the Bag?" (1/12/2022)
January 11, 2022, 08:05:08 AM
 :tu Kshel!

Loving all your local knowledge  help!
kshel

Re: TAR33 Ep. 3 - "Who Has This One in the Bag?" (1/12/2022)
January 11, 2022, 10:16:33 AM
So, I managed to find the sneak peak 1 on bing that I could watch. https://www.bing.com/videos/search?q=The+Amazing+Race+-+Who+Has+This+One+in+the+Bag+(Sneak+Peek+2)&docid=20691119476717&mid=C83CA4AF8FD034F1E196C83CA4AF8FD034F1E196&view=detail&FORM=VIRE

The car park exit the teams came out of is on Oswald Street. See: https://goo.gl/maps/x4hjUbB9MNCBV6tW8

You can access that carpark directly from inside of the train station, so they will have exited platform 2, (where they're seen running along platform in the preview) and then entered platform 15 to get to the car park. I'm guessing there will have been a clue box somewhere in the train station concourse, they could have then asked people in the train station how to get to Luss before finding their car.

In the previews/sneak peaks, you see a good few of the cars exiting the car park on to Oswald street towards argyle street, and then along argyle street (https://goo.gl/maps/uYv2D2r6ctkDebFj9) towards the M8 turnoff. (The M8 is a major motorway which runs right through the city going to other major cities etc) Which would be the correct thing to do to go out towards Luss. 

The Love Island Couple look to be on the m8 clydeside express way in the sneak peek (at the 'i just want to stay safe' clip) - which would kind of make sense for going to Oran Mor from town but not the most direct route, so I think this will be following the singing detour. (By the way - the accordion player was playing 'donald wheres your trousers' so I wonder if that's the tune they have to learn), but they could have taken a wrong turn and got on to here when trying to get on to the M8 to go to Luss. 

 
You see the Holderness' also finding signs for the M8, and you see them passing the famous Lauriston Pub which would make sense after exiting either of the detours. Again, from where they were they could find the M8 to get them to Oran Mor.

You see them cross this bridge on Great Western Road near Oran Mor - https://goo.gl/maps/PkDPX3evddaU9yhE9 - just next to Kelvinbridge tube station. But its weird because when they find Oran Mor accidently, they're coming from the opposite direction from where they've crossed the bridge (this is where she says "holy crap!") https://goo.gl/maps/RA4euVEy2p3rmEgUA , so I wonder if they've overshot and turned around.
« Last Edit: January 11, 2022, 10:44:11 AM by kshel »
theschnauzers

Re: TAR33 Ep. 3 - "Who Has This One in the Bag?" (1/12/2022)
January 11, 2022, 11:05:56 AM
Weve had something like that wood barrel building task before. But when?
kshel

Re: TAR33 Ep. 3 - "Who Has This One in the Bag?" (1/12/2022)
January 11, 2022, 03:39:27 PM
The holderness have done an Instagram IGTV post with clips from the singing task and it is indeed Donald wheres your trousers that they need to sing!
https://www.instagram.com/tv/CYmqYqfM96a/?utm_medium=copy_link
georgiapeach

Re: TAR33 Ep. 3 - "Who Has This One in the Bag?" (1/12/2022)
Today at 12:25:41 AM
We also had very good reason to believe that there was another task (or another leg?)  planned in LUSS SCOTLAND (about 22 miles from Glasgow by Loch Lomond).I think there was to be some sort of a cultural dance task. And it is not known for sure if this was a "keep on racing" leg but seems very possible.

However there was severe flooding in the area that day and apparently it was not possible to get there. :groan: This was Feb 25 I think??
« Last Edit: Today at 12:50:37 AM by georgiapeach »
OMGitsGARRET

Re: TAR33 Ep. 3 - "Who Has This One in the Bag?" (1/12/2022)
Today at 12:28:58 AM
Quote from: georgiapeach on Today at 12:25:41 AM
We also had very good reason to believe that there was another task (or another leg?)  planned in LUSS SCOTLAND (about 22 miles from Glasgow by Loch Lomand).I think there was to be some sort of a cultural dance task. And it is not known for sure if this was a "keep on racing" leg but seems very possible.

However there was severe flooding in the area that day and apparently it was not possible to get there. :groan:

Did it include this cut task?

https://www.reddit.com/r/TheAmazingRace/comments/s2ql6p/an_unaired_cut_task_from_this_episode/
georgiapeach

Re: TAR33 Ep. 3 - "Who Has This One in the Bag?" (1/12/2022)
Today at 12:49:51 AM
Don't know? Didn't we have something like that in a promo??
Maanca

Re: TAR33 Ep. 3 - "Who Has This One in the Bag?" (1/12/2022)
Today at 12:53:58 AM
Quote from: georgiapeach on Today at 12:49:51 AM
Don't know? Didn't we have something like that in a promo??

There were the promo shots of teams hammering a barrel out by the lake. That task never appeared in the episode.
georgiapeach

Re: TAR33 Ep. 3 - "Who Has This One in the Bag?" (1/12/2022)
Today at 01:00:49 AM
Quote from: Maanca on Today at 12:53:58 AM
Quote from: georgiapeach on Today at 12:49:51 AM
Don't know? Didn't we have something like that in a promo??

 
There were the promo shots of teams hammering a barrel out by the lake. That task never appeared in the episode.
If we could get the date of that photo taken that would help.

It does look more likely for Luss than Glasgow.  More rural?
OMGitsGARRET

Re: TAR33 Ep. 3 - "Who Has This One in the Bag?" (1/12/2022)
Today at 01:03:05 AM
Quote from: georgiapeach on Today at 01:00:49 AM
Quote from: Maanca on Today at 12:53:58 AM
Quote from: georgiapeach on Today at 12:49:51 AM
Don't know? Didn't we have something like that in a promo??

 
There were the promo shots of teams hammering a barrel out by the lake. That task never appeared in the episode.
If we could get the date of that photo taken that would help.

It does look more likely for Luss than Glasgow.  More rural?

Yes the body of water near them is Lake Luss
