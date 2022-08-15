TEAM SOLEDAD:

Thursday 8/18:María Belén del Greco - Song performed: Over the rainbow (Judy Garland)Iván Papetti - Song performed: The way you look tonight (Frank Sinatra)WINNER: María Belén del GrecoIván Papetti was stolen by Mau & Ricky, becoming part of their team and advancing to the Playoffs round.Florencia Ronconi - Song performed: Fue amor (Fito Páez)Ángela Navarro - Song performed: You and I (Lady Gaga)WINNER: Ángela NavarroELIMINATED: Florencia RonconiStefano Marocco - Song performed: Llorar y llorar (Mau & Ricky ft. Carin León)Alfredo Oviedo - Song performed: Te soñé (Jay Wheeler)WINNER: Stefano MaroccoAlfredo Oviedo was stolen by Soledad Pastorutti, becoming part of her team and advancing to the Playoffs round.