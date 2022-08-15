Tuesday 8/16:TEAM SOLEDAD:
Yhosva Montoya - Song performed: Mi estrella predilecta (Los Huayra)
Nicolás Olivieri - Song performed: Aire de nostalgia (Kantores)
WINNER: Yhosva Montoya
ELIMINATED: Nicolás Olivieri
TEAM LALI:
Florencia Bonavida - Song performed: All about that bass (Meghan Trainor)
Estef Figueroa - Song performed: Oh Pretty woman (Ray Orbison)
WINNER: Florencia Bonavida
ELIMINATED: Estef Figueroa
TEAM MAU & RICKY:
Micaela Sotera - Song performed: Tú me dejaste de querer (C. Tangana ft. La Húngara & Niño de Elche)
Florencia & Verónica Soaje - Song performed: Amapola (Juan Luis Guerra)
WINNER: Micaela Sotera
ELIMINATED: Florencia & Verónica Soaje
TEAM RICARDO:
Dandara Guinaraes - Song performed: Stone cold (Demi Lovato)
Olivia Cuan - Song performed: How deep is your love (Bee Gees)
WINNER: Dandara Guinaraes
Olivia Cuan was stolen by Mau & Ricky, becoming part of their team and advancing to the Playoffs round.