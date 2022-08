Thursday 8/11:Jazmín Sparta - Song performed: Hurt (Christina Aguilera)Juan Manuel González Mir - Song performed: Oleo de una mujer sin dinero (Silvio Rodriguez)WINNER: Jazmín SpartaJuan Manuel González Mir was stolen by Soledad Pastorutti, becoming part of her team and advancing to the Playoffs round.Martín Ronconi - Song performed: El arriero (Divididos)Marco Díaz - Song performed: Sola (Tiago PZK)WINNER: Martín RonconiELIMINATED: Marco DíazVanesa Magnago - Song performed: Listen to your heart (Roxette)Lucía Gutiérrez Escribano - Song performed: Que lloro (Sin Bandera)WINNER: Vanesa MagnagoELIMINATED: Lucía Gutiérrez Escribano

"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle



"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez