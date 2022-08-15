« previous next »
LA VOZ ARGENTINA (THE VOICE ARGENTINA) 2022 - PLAYOFFS ROUND

Re: LA VOZ ARGENTINA (THE VOICE ARGENTINA) 2022 - KNOCKOUTS ROUND
August 15, 2022, 09:55:28 AM
Thursday 8/11:

TEAM MAU & RICKY:


Jazmín Sparta - Song performed: Hurt (Christina Aguilera)
Juan Manuel González Mir - Song performed: Oleo de una mujer sin dinero (Silvio Rodriguez)

WINNER: Jazmín Sparta

Juan Manuel González Mir was stolen by Soledad Pastorutti, becoming part of her team and advancing to the Playoffs  round.


TEAM SOLEDAD:


Martín Ronconi - Song performed: El arriero (Divididos)
Marco Díaz - Song performed: Sola (Tiago PZK)

WINNER: Martín Ronconi 
ELIMINATED: Marco Díaz


TEAM LALI:


Vanesa Magnago - Song performed: Listen to your heart (Roxette)
Lucía Gutiérrez Escribano - Song performed: Que lloro (Sin Bandera)

WINNER: Vanesa Magnago 
ELIMINATED: Lucía Gutiérrez Escribano
Re: LA VOZ ARGENTINA (THE VOICE ARGENTINA) 2022 - KNOCKOUTS ROUND
August 15, 2022, 04:23:51 PM
Sunday 8/14:

TEAM LALI:


Thomas Spagnol - Song performed: Mi soledad y yo (Alejandro Sanz)
Lucas Bongiovanni - Song performed: Entre dos tierras (Héroes del silencio)

WINNER: Thomas Spagnol   
ELIMINATED: Lucas Bongiovanni


TEAM RICARDO:


Aneley Mattei - Song performed: A un milímetro de tí (Antonio José)
Alejo Alvarez - Song performed: Amigos con derechos (Reik ft. Maluma)

WINNER: Alejo Alvarez
ELIMINATED: Aneley Mattei


TEAM MAU & RICKY:


Morena López Díaz - Song performed: Stay (Rihanna)
Daiana Carrizo - Song performed: Lay me down (Sam Smith)

WINNER: Morena López Díaz
ELIMINATED: Daiana Carrizo
Re: LA VOZ ARGENTINA (THE VOICE ARGENTINA) 2022 - KNOCKOUTS ROUND
August 17, 2022, 11:05:47 AM
Monday 8/15:

TEAM RICARDO:


Leonardo Jurado - Song performed: Lucía (Joan Manuel Serrat)
Andrés Cantos - Song performed: Entre dos tierras (Héroes del silencio)

WINNER: Leonardo Jurado

Andrés Cantos was stolen by Lali Espósito, becoming part of her team and advancing to the Playoffs round.


TEAM SOLEDAD:


Andrea Guasch - Song performed: En cambio no (Laura Pausini)
Santiago Quiroz - Song performed: Vuelve (Sebastián Yatra ft. Beret)

WINNER: Santiago Quiroz
ELIMINATED: Andrea Guasch


TEAM LALI:


Tomás Sagués - Song performed: Beautiful girls (Sean Kingston)
Yanela Toscano - Song performed: High (Remix) (María Becerra, Tini & Lola Índigo)

WINNER: Tomás Sagués   
ELIMINATED: Yanela Toscano
Re: LA VOZ ARGENTINA (THE VOICE ARGENTINA) 2022 - KNOCKOUTS ROUND
August 17, 2022, 11:07:21 AM
Lali Espósito has completed her team, therefore is not allowed to stole members from the other teams.
Re: LA VOZ ARGENTINA (THE VOICE ARGENTINA) 2022 - KNOCKOUTS ROUND
August 21, 2022, 09:51:08 AM
Tuesday 8/16:

TEAM SOLEDAD:


Yhosva Montoya - Song performed: Mi estrella predilecta (Los Huayra)
Nicolás Olivieri - Song performed: Aire de nostalgia (Kantores)

WINNER: Yhosva Montoya
ELIMINATED: Nicolás Olivieri


TEAM LALI:


Florencia Bonavida - Song performed: All about that bass (Meghan Trainor)
Estef Figueroa - Song performed: Oh Pretty woman (Ray Orbison)

WINNER: Florencia Bonavida   
ELIMINATED: Estef Figueroa


TEAM MAU & RICKY:


Micaela Sotera - Song performed: Tú me dejaste de querer (C. Tangana ft. La Húngara & Niño de Elche)
Florencia & Verónica Soaje - Song performed: Amapola (Juan Luis Guerra)

WINNER: Micaela Sotera   
ELIMINATED: Florencia & Verónica Soaje


TEAM RICARDO:


Dandara Guinaraes - Song performed: Stone cold (Demi Lovato)
Olivia Cuan  - Song performed: How deep is your love (Bee Gees)

WINNER: Dandara Guinaraes

Olivia Cuan was stolen by Mau & Ricky, becoming part of their team and advancing to the Playoffs round.




Re: LA VOZ ARGENTINA (THE VOICE ARGENTINA) 2022 - KNOCKOUTS ROUND
August 21, 2022, 10:00:03 AM
Wednesday 8/17:

TEAM SOLEDAD:


Damián Ayala - Song performed: El cielo del albañil (Teresa Parodi ft. Antonio Tarragó Ros)
Nicolás Reartes - Song performed: La pomeña (Mercedes Sosa)

WINNER: Damián Ayala
ELIMINATED: Nicolás Reartes


TEAM MAU & RICKY:


Juana Bestard Pino - Song performed: Take me to church (Hozier)
Ignacio Aguirre - Song performed: Alma dinamita (Wos)

WINNER: Juana Bestard Pino   
ELIMINATED: Ignacio Aguirre


TEAM RICARDO:


Eliana Carletta - Song performed: Inevitable (Shakira)
Julia Ferrón - Song performed: Amores extraños (Laura Pausini)

WINNER: Julia Ferrón
ELIMINATED: Eliana Carletta
Re: LA VOZ ARGENTINA (THE VOICE ARGENTINA) 2022 - KNOCKOUTS ROUND
August 21, 2022, 10:09:22 AM
Thursday 8/18:

TEAM SOLEDAD:


María Belén del Greco - Song performed: Over the rainbow (Judy Garland)
Iván Papetti - Song performed: The way you look tonight (Frank Sinatra)

WINNER: María Belén del Greco

Iván Papetti was stolen by Mau & Ricky, becoming part of their team and advancing to the Playoffs round.


TEAM LALI:


Florencia Ronconi - Song performed: Fue amor (Fito Páez)
Ángela Navarro - Song performed: You and I (Lady Gaga)

WINNER: Ángela Navarro 
ELIMINATED: Florencia Ronconi


TEAM MAU & RICKY:


Stefano Marocco - Song performed: Llorar y llorar (Mau & Ricky ft. Carin León)
Alfredo Oviedo  - Song performed: Te soñé (Jay Wheeler)

WINNER: Stefano Marocco
   
Alfredo Oviedo was stolen by Soledad Pastorutti, becoming part of her team and advancing to the Playoffs  round.
Re: LA VOZ ARGENTINA (THE VOICE ARGENTINA) 2022 - KNOCKOUTS ROUND
August 21, 2022, 10:10:42 AM
Mau & Ricky and Soledad Pastorutti have completed their teams, therefore are not allowed to stole members from the other teams.
Re: LA VOZ ARGENTINA (THE VOICE ARGENTINA) 2022 - KNOCKOUTS ROUND
August 21, 2022, 10:11:14 AM
Knockouts round is over. Playoffs round will start tonight.
Re: LA VOZ ARGENTINA (THE VOICE ARGENTINA) 2022 - PLAYOFFS ROUND
August 22, 2022, 10:53:15 AM
Rules for the Playoffs:

During each gala the members of one team will perform and only six of them are going to advance to the next round.
Re: LA VOZ ARGENTINA (THE VOICE ARGENTINA) 2022 - PLAYOFFS ROUND
August 22, 2022, 09:57:06 PM
Sunday 8/21:

TEAM RICARDO:


Elías Pardal - Song performed: Mi historia entre tus dedos (Gianluca Grignani)


Julio García Veliz - Song performed: ¿Quién te dijo eso? (Luis Fonsi)


Julieta Silberberg - Song performed: I'd rather go blind (Etta James)


Dandara Guinaraes - Song performed: ¡Corre! (Jesse & Joy)


Emanuel Cerrudo - Song performed: I have nothing (Spanish version) (Whitney Houston)


Julia Ferrón - Song performed: Without you (Spanish version) (Ricardo Montaner)


Alejo Álvarez - Song performed: Se acaba (Jesús Adrián Romero)


Julieta Celiz - Song performed: Vivir sin aire (Maná)


Leonardo Jurado - Song performed: Aprendiz (Alejandro Sanz)


Sofía Maqueira - Song performed: Ya no hay forma de pedir perdón (David Lebón & Pedro Aznar)


SAVED:
Julia Ferrón
Alejo Álvarez
Julieta Celiz
Leonardo Jurado
Re: LA VOZ ARGENTINA (THE VOICE ARGENTINA) 2022 - PLAYOFFS ROUND
Today at 06:01:23 PM
Monday 8/22:

TEAM LALI:


Juan Manuel Godoy - Song performed: Nunca voy a olvidarte (Cristian Castro)


Emilia Soler - Song performed: Good woman (La'Porsha Renae)


Thomas Spagnol - Song performed: Crimen (Gustavo Ceratti)


Ángela Navarro - Song performed: Me quedo contigo (Manu Chao)


Renato Barbieri - Song performed: Sugar (Maroon 5)


Tomás Sagués - Song performed: Shape Of My Heart (Sting)


Andrés Cantos - Song performed: Mucho más allá (Carmen Sarahì & Aurora)


Luzía Cavallini - Song performed: It's a Man's Man's Man's World (James Brown)


Florencia Bonavida - Song performed: Baby one more time (Britney Spears)


Vanesa Magnago - Song performed: Yo vengo a ofrecer my corazón (Fito Páez)


SAVED:
Emilia Soler
Ángela Navarro
Tomás Sagués
Luzía Cavallini
