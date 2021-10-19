« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)  (Read 2356 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5580
TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« on: October 19, 2021, 09:10:08 PM »

Network 10 had their annual Upfronts today and I'm so excited to break the news to you all that TAR Australia will return in 2022 for Season 6!  :conf: :cheer: :woohoo:

« Last Edit: October 19, 2021, 09:45:08 PM by BourkieBoy »
Logged

Offline H_E_L_L_O

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 78
Re: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #1 on: October 20, 2021, 08:47:50 AM »
As expected they will also be doing an international route this time.

https://tvtonight.com.au/2021/10/upfronts-2022-10.html
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 887
Re: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #2 on: October 20, 2021, 09:07:41 AM »
https://www.smh.com.au/culture/tv-and-radio/ten-counts-on-lockdown-ending-for-good-with-a-2022-line-up-on-the-move-20211020-p591ls.html

Quote
We really want to make the Amazing Race again, but we wont film it in Australia again, weve done that, said McGarvey. Noting that the US version is currently in production internationally, she added, it is our strong ambition to film it outside Australia next year and our feeling is we will be able to do it.
Logged

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3112
Re: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #3 on: October 20, 2021, 02:57:21 PM »
Happy to see those words! One domestic season per franchise is enough, unless the franchise is Canada.
Logged

Offline Declive

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2489
  • Winners!
Re: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #4 on: October 20, 2021, 05:49:42 PM »
On Facebook, Beau added that the season will visit Lebanon.
Logged
100% commitment makes everything easy
99% commitment makes everything hard

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Admin
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 52462
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #5 on: October 20, 2021, 06:45:24 PM »
Quote from: Declive on October 20, 2021, 05:49:42 PM
On Facebook, Beau added that the season will visit Lebanon.

Quote please and a link?
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline redskevin88

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2168
Re: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #6 on: October 20, 2021, 06:48:24 PM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on October 20, 2021, 06:45:24 PM
Quote from: Declive on October 20, 2021, 05:49:42 PM
On Facebook, Beau added that the season will visit Lebanon.

Quote please and a link?


Quote
The Amazing Race back in 2022. Filming commencing in the new year, and yep, overseas. Ive seen the route, its crazy.
Casting will begin very soon. Follow The Amazing Race AU for casting dates and updates.
Its gonna be the biggest season yet. So start working out who you are gonna to do it with, and Ill see you in Lebanon.

It's on his official Facebook page.
Logged

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5580
Re: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #7 on: October 20, 2021, 07:10:10 PM »
Quote
The Amazing Race Australia heads back overseas?

We hope so. Obviously, were talking to all our partners at the minute. We certainly would like to get amazing.

I think theres a massive appetite for people to see the rest of the world and we would love to be able to bring them that. So were just working through all of that at the moment.

We would love to get around the world or certainly, a bit of the world!

It certainly wont be in the first half. Just realistically, its going to take a bit of time to pull it all together.

https://tvtonight.com.au/2021/10/10-pins-hopes-on-strong-first-half-in-2022.html
Logged

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3112
Re: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #8 on: October 20, 2021, 08:36:48 PM »
If he just gave away a country, Lebanon sounds interesting. No TAR's gone there. Australia 1 went to Israel.
Logged

Offline OMGitsGARRET

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 158
Re: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #9 on: October 20, 2021, 10:31:37 PM »
Logged

Offline H_E_L_L_O

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 78
Re: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #10 on: October 20, 2021, 11:32:32 PM »
I find it intriguing that he describes the route as crazy. I wonder what would constitute as crazy for TAR AU.
Logged

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3112
Re: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #11 on: October 21, 2021, 12:14:10 AM »
Quote from: H_E_L_L_O on October 20, 2021, 11:32:32 PM
I find it intriguing that he describes the route as crazy. I wonder what would constitute as crazy for TAR AU.

Well, the third Australian season was the only route other than US season 5 to ever go to all 6 continents. They could do great things with the right budget. But after the previous seasons, I have a gut feeling this is more referring to their newfound affinity for unique twists.
Logged

Offline H_E_L_L_O

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 78
Re: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #12 on: October 26, 2021, 02:19:51 AM »
The US is reopening its borders to fully vaccinated travelers (including those from countries with a travel ban) on November 8th as long as proof of full vaccination and a negative COVID test are presented before your flight.

Could we possibly get a US leg or legs this season?
Logged

Offline redskevin88

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2168
Re: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #13 on: October 26, 2021, 08:48:54 PM »
Quote from: Maanca on October 20, 2021, 08:36:48 PM
If he just gave away a country, Lebanon sounds interesting. No TAR's gone there. Australia 1 went to Israel.

They might want to reconsider visiting Lebanon. The place is quite messed up at the moment.

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/how-bad-is-crisis-lebanon-2021-09-10/

https://www.marketplace.org/2021/09/16/what-happened-to-lebanons-economy/
Logged

Offline H_E_L_L_O

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 78
Re: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #14 on: October 27, 2021, 06:20:42 PM »
Logged

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5580
Re: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #15 on: November 05, 2021, 01:20:02 AM »
Applications are now open for Season 6 of TAR Australia!  :conf: :cheer: :woohoo:

Please head over to the Application/Casting News Thread, but here are a couple of key points:

You need to be 18+
You need to be teams of two people
You must be fully vaccinated to travel
You must be available for filming approx. Feb 2022 for a minimum of 4 weeks up to 7 weeks (if you go on to win)

https://go.mycastingnet.com/Apply/Show/ATC2022
Logged

Offline fossil-racer

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3166
Re: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #16 on: November 05, 2021, 11:17:00 AM »
Quote from: H_E_L_L_O on October 20, 2021, 11:32:32 PM
I find it intriguing that he describes the route as crazy. I wonder what would constitute as crazy for TAR AU.

24 legs of international travel :funny:
Logged
Unearthing Prehistoric Spoilers since TAR Canada 2

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5580
Re: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #17 on: November 30, 2021, 08:09:21 PM »
A update from Beau...

Logged

Offline Plaidmoon

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2222
Re: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #18 on: December 01, 2021, 09:58:48 PM »
Quote from: BourkieBoy on November 30, 2021, 08:09:21 PM
A update from Beau...



Beau could be swerving us. He could mean the USA. Lebanon, PA is right in the middle of Amish country and I'm sure they could find interesting things to to do there. It's also not too far from Philadelphia and the Hershey's chocolate factory/Hersheyland amusement park.

There's also a Lebanon in Oregon but it's a small town and I'm not sure what you would do there except go to other nearby cities. However, it is close enough for me to go to try to watch the filming, but I don't think the TAR Australia production staff would take that into consideration.

Me trying to report on the filming:  :didimiss:
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Admin
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 52462
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #19 on: December 02, 2021, 09:29:33 AM »
Quote from: Plaidmoon on December 01, 2021, 09:58:48 PM
Quote from: BourkieBoy on November 30, 2021, 08:09:21 PM
A update from Beau...



Beau could be swerving us. He could mean the USA. Lebanon, PA is right in the middle of Amish country and I'm sure they could find interesting things to to do there. It's also not too far from Philadelphia and the Hershey's chocolate factory/Hersheyland amusement park.

There's also a Lebanon in Oregon but it's a small town and I'm not sure what you would do there except go to other nearby cities. However, it is close enough for me to go to try to watch the filming, but I don't think the TAR Australia production staff would take that into consideration.

Me trying to report on the filming:  :didimiss:

Good thoughts. Lebanon (country)  seems unlikely so like your ideas! Highly doubt they would advertise the first leg. You have to watch out for those SPOILER people!  :funny:
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline H_E_L_L_O

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 78
Re: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 05:06:33 PM »
Do they still plan on filming in February?
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 