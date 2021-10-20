« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)  (Read 93 times)

TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Network 10 had their annual Upfronts today and I'm so excited to break the news to you all that TAR Australia will return in 2022 for Season 6!  :conf: :cheer: :woohoo:

Re: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
As expected they will also be doing an international route this time.

https://tvtonight.com.au/2021/10/upfronts-2022-10.html
Re: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
https://www.smh.com.au/culture/tv-and-radio/ten-counts-on-lockdown-ending-for-good-with-a-2022-line-up-on-the-move-20211020-p591ls.html

We really want to make the Amazing Race again, but we wont film it in Australia again, weve done that, said McGarvey. Noting that the US version is currently in production internationally, she added, it is our strong ambition to film it outside Australia next year and our feeling is we will be able to do it.
