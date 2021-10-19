« previous next »
TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)

BourkieBoy

TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
October 19, 2021, 09:10:08 PM

Network 10 had their annual Upfronts today and I'm so excited to break the news to you all that TAR Australia will return in 2022 for Season 6!  :conf: :cheer: :woohoo:

H_E_L_L_O

Re: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Reply #1 on: October 20, 2021, 08:47:50 AM
As expected they will also be doing an international route this time.

https://tvtonight.com.au/2021/10/upfronts-2022-10.html
Xoruz

Re: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Reply #2 on: October 20, 2021, 09:07:41 AM
https://www.smh.com.au/culture/tv-and-radio/ten-counts-on-lockdown-ending-for-good-with-a-2022-line-up-on-the-move-20211020-p591ls.html

Quote
We really want to make the Amazing Race again, but we wont film it in Australia again, weve done that, said McGarvey. Noting that the US version is currently in production internationally, she added, it is our strong ambition to film it outside Australia next year and our feeling is we will be able to do it.
Maanca

Re: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Reply #3 on: October 20, 2021, 02:57:21 PM
Happy to see those words! One domestic season per franchise is enough, unless the franchise is Canada.
Declive

Re: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Reply #4 on: October 20, 2021, 05:49:42 PM
On Facebook, Beau added that the season will visit Lebanon.
georgiapeach

Re: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Reply #5 on: October 20, 2021, 06:45:24 PM
Quote from: Declive on October 20, 2021, 05:49:42 PM
On Facebook, Beau added that the season will visit Lebanon.

Quote please and a link?
redskevin88

Re: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Reply #6 on: October 20, 2021, 06:48:24 PM
Quote from: georgiapeach on October 20, 2021, 06:45:24 PM
Quote from: Declive on October 20, 2021, 05:49:42 PM
On Facebook, Beau added that the season will visit Lebanon.

Quote please and a link?


Quote
The Amazing Race back in 2022. Filming commencing in the new year, and yep, overseas. Ive seen the route, its crazy.
Casting will begin very soon. Follow The Amazing Race AU for casting dates and updates.
Its gonna be the biggest season yet. So start working out who you are gonna to do it with, and Ill see you in Lebanon.

It's on his official Facebook page.
BourkieBoy

Re: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Reply #7 on: October 20, 2021, 07:10:10 PM
Quote
The Amazing Race Australia heads back overseas?

We hope so. Obviously, were talking to all our partners at the minute. We certainly would like to get amazing.

I think theres a massive appetite for people to see the rest of the world and we would love to be able to bring them that. So were just working through all of that at the moment.

We would love to get around the world or certainly, a bit of the world!

It certainly wont be in the first half. Just realistically, its going to take a bit of time to pull it all together.

https://tvtonight.com.au/2021/10/10-pins-hopes-on-strong-first-half-in-2022.html
Maanca

Re: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Reply #8 on: October 20, 2021, 08:36:48 PM
If he just gave away a country, Lebanon sounds interesting. No TAR's gone there. Australia 1 went to Israel.
OMGitsGARRET

Re: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Reply #9 on: October 20, 2021, 10:31:37 PM
H_E_L_L_O

Re: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Reply #10 on: October 20, 2021, 11:32:32 PM
I find it intriguing that he describes the route as crazy. I wonder what would constitute as crazy for TAR AU.
Maanca

Re: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Reply #11 on: October 21, 2021, 12:14:10 AM
Quote from: H_E_L_L_O on October 20, 2021, 11:32:32 PM
I find it intriguing that he describes the route as crazy. I wonder what would constitute as crazy for TAR AU.

Well, the third Australian season was the only route other than US season 5 to ever go to all 6 continents. They could do great things with the right budget. But after the previous seasons, I have a gut feeling this is more referring to their newfound affinity for unique twists.
H_E_L_L_O

Re: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 02:19:51 AM
The US is reopening its borders to fully vaccinated travelers (including those from countries with a travel ban) on November 8th as long as proof of full vaccination and a negative COVID test are presented before your flight.

Could we possibly get a US leg or legs this season?
redskevin88

Re: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 08:48:54 PM
Quote from: Maanca on October 20, 2021, 08:36:48 PM
If he just gave away a country, Lebanon sounds interesting. No TAR's gone there. Australia 1 went to Israel.

They might want to reconsider visiting Lebanon. The place is quite messed up at the moment.

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/how-bad-is-crisis-lebanon-2021-09-10/

https://www.marketplace.org/2021/09/16/what-happened-to-lebanons-economy/
H_E_L_L_O

Re: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Reply #14 on: Today at 06:20:42 PM
