We really want to make the Amazing Race again, but we wont film it in Australia again, weve done that, said McGarvey. Noting that the US version is currently in production internationally, she added, it is our strong ambition to film it outside Australia next year and our feeling is we will be able to do it.
On Facebook, Beau added that the season will visit Lebanon.
Quote from: Declive on Today at 05:49:42 PMOn Facebook, Beau added that the season will visit Lebanon.Quote please and a link?
The Amazing Race back in 2022. Filming commencing in the new year, and yep, overseas. Ive seen the route, its crazy. Casting will begin very soon. Follow The Amazing Race AU for casting dates and updates.Its gonna be the biggest season yet. So start working out who you are gonna to do it with, and Ill see you in Lebanon
The Amazing Race Australia heads back overseas?We hope so. Obviously, were talking to all our partners at the minute. We certainly would like to get amazing.I think theres a massive appetite for people to see the rest of the world and we would love to be able to bring them that. So were just working through all of that at the moment.We would love to get around the world or certainly, a bit of the world!It certainly wont be in the first half. Just realistically, its going to take a bit of time to pull it all together.
