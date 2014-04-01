One thing I think we should all try to do is to keep any criticisms about the route to a minimum. Its quite possible we could see three or four legs in a row in the same country, no new countries, etc.; the normal stuff we moan about normally in terms of the route.



We are all so grateful to be starting again, and I think its safe to say any route should be gratefully accepted! Production will probably have replacements, replacements of the replacements, and replacements of those replacements in the can in case a certain countrys COVID situation changes rapidly.



All that being said, lets be grateful for any route that comes our way!! <3