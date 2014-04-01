One thing I think we should all try to do is to keep any criticisms about the route to a minimum. Its quite possible we could see three or four legs in a row in the same country, no new countries, etc.; the normal stuff we moan about normally in terms of the route.
We are all so grateful to be starting again, and I think its safe to say any route should be gratefully accepted! Production will probably have replacements, replacements of the replacements, and replacements of those replacements in the can in case a certain countrys COVID situation changes rapidly.
All that being said, lets be grateful for any route that comes our way!! <3
Yup, it's a normal thing to moan about in a pre-covid setting.
Given the circumstances, I wouldn't mind. I am more than grateful to have us back on the running.
Also, there are a ton of countries that offer many exciting locations, like Spain, Norway, New Zealand, Australia that are ideal for multiple legs. They can revisit some undervisited ones like Mauritius and spend like 2 legs there. Elise stated in one of her interviews, it's one of her favorite locations the Race has filmed, I still cannot fathom, why they haven't visited it again.
I'm curious and excited as to how the route will play out.