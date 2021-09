I actually donít think words can describe the excitement I am feeling for TAR to be so close to going back to filming! Itís been a long 19 months or so since TAR33 was ďfirstĒ filmed and I just canít wait to discover what locations teams travel to and what tasks they complete!Plus, Iím sure Season 33 canít be much worse then Season 32!I actually do think we are going to be heading in a completely new direction and exciting direction for the franchise and, quite frankly, I canít wait to find out where we go!