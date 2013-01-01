« previous next »
TAR 33 (2nd Try!) Bitch, Moan, and Squeal HERE! (Spoilers)

TAR 33 (2nd Try!) Bitch, Moan, and Squeal HERE! (Spoilers)
Feel free to Bitch, Moan, And Squeal with joy here!

Actual SPOILERS or DISCUSSION ON SPOILERS go in those threads please!



This is the place for general enthusiasm (or not...)   :funny:

NOT FOR SPOILER DiSCUSSION!!
Re: TAR 33 (2nd Try!) Bitch, Moan, and Squeal HERE! (Spoilers)
I am squealing with JOY to have 33 BACK ON THE ROAD!!
Re: TAR 33 (2nd Try!) Bitch, Moan, and Squeal HERE! (Spoilers)
Hoping we get those first two legs aired regardless. Would be fun to see how different the team dynamics would be after all this time!
Re: TAR 33 (2nd Try!) Bitch, Moan, and Squeal HERE! (Spoilers)
I actually dont think words can describe the excitement I am feeling for TAR to be so close to going back to filming! Its been a long 19 months or so since TAR33 was first filmed and I just cant wait to discover what locations teams travel to and what tasks they complete!

Plus, Im sure Season 33 cant be much worse then Season 32! :lol: :funny: I actually do think we are going to be heading in a completely new direction and exciting direction for the franchise and, quite frankly, I cant wait to find out where we go!
