I actually dont think words can describe the excitement I am feeling for TAR to be so close to going back to filming! Its been a long 19 months or so since TAR33 was first filmed and I just cant wait to discover what locations teams travel to and what tasks they complete!Plus, Im sure Season 33 cant be much worse then Season 32!I actually do think we are going to be heading in a completely new direction and exciting direction for the franchise and, quite frankly, I cant wait to find out where we go!