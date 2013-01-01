I actually don’t think words can describe the excitement I am feeling for TAR to be so close to going back to filming! It’s been a long 19 months or so since TAR33 was “first” filmed and I just can’t wait to discover what locations teams travel to and what tasks they complete!



Plus, I’m sure Season 33 can’t be much worse then Season 32! I actually do think we are going to be heading in a completely new direction and exciting direction for the franchise and, quite frankly, I can’t wait to find out where we go!



I'm wondering if Bertram and Elise stuck to their word from last season when they said they would seriously take a closer look at the loophole of teams assisting others DURING tasks which are specifically about arrangement, attention to detail, anything involving achieving an answer. Because if nothing changed, how would we know if this trend will continue? I find it an oversight that teammates aren't able to help each other during Roadblocks, but other racers can. I've always found that odd ever since it really got shown during the Brooke vs. metal strainer moment, but TAR32 definitely capitalized on it.