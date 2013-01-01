« previous next »
TAR 33 (2nd Try!) Bitch, Moan, and Squeal HERE! (Spoilers)

georgiapeach

TAR 33 (2nd Try!) Bitch, Moan, and Squeal HERE! (Spoilers)
« on: Today at 01:13:58 AM »


Feel free to Bitch, Moan, And Squeal with joy here!

Actual SPOILERS or DISCUSSION ON SPOILERS go in those threads please!



This is the place for general enthusiasm (or not...)   :funny:

NOT FOR SPOILER DiSCUSSION!!
Re: TAR 33 (2nd Try!) Bitch, Moan, and Squeal HERE! (Spoilers)
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:14:40 AM »
I am squealing with JOY to have 33 BACK ON THE ROAD!!
Re: TAR 33 (2nd Try!) Bitch, Moan, and Squeal HERE! (Spoilers)
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:35:25 AM »
Hoping we get those first two legs aired regardless. Would be fun to see how different the team dynamics would be after all this time!
Re: TAR 33 (2nd Try!) Bitch, Moan, and Squeal HERE! (Spoilers)
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:15:06 AM »
I actually dont think words can describe the excitement I am feeling for TAR to be so close to going back to filming! Its been a long 19 months or so since TAR33 was first filmed and I just cant wait to discover what locations teams travel to and what tasks they complete!

Plus, Im sure Season 33 cant be much worse then Season 32! :lol: :funny: I actually do think we are going to be heading in a completely new direction and exciting direction for the franchise and, quite frankly, I cant wait to find out where we go!
Re: TAR 33 (2nd Try!) Bitch, Moan, and Squeal HERE! (Spoilers)
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:36:58 AM »
Quote from: BourkieBoy on Today at 02:15:06 AM
I actually don’t think words can describe the excitement I am feeling for TAR to be so close to going back to filming! It’s been a long 19 months or so since TAR33 was “first” filmed and I just can’t wait to discover what locations teams travel to and what tasks they complete!

Plus, I’m sure Season 33 can’t be much worse then Season 32! :lol: :funny: I actually do think we are going to be heading in a completely new direction and exciting direction for the franchise and, quite frankly, I can’t wait to find out where we go!
I'm wondering if Bertram and Elise stuck to their word from last season when they said they would seriously take a closer look at the loophole of teams assisting others DURING tasks which are specifically about arrangement, attention to detail, anything involving achieving an answer. Because if nothing changed, how would we know if this trend will continue? I find it an oversight that teammates aren't able to help each other during Roadblocks, but other racers can. I've always found that odd ever since it really got shown during the Brooke vs. metal strainer moment, but TAR32 definitely capitalized on it.
Re: TAR 33 (2nd Try!) Bitch, Moan, and Squeal HERE! (Spoilers)
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:41:53 AM »
Also, it's so invigorating to see pre-production powering itself back on! I'm excited for what's to come in the next few days/hours, and can't wait to see the route, new lodging situations, and twists that comes out of this. :conf:

"Make lemons out of lemonade!"
"Make lemonade out of lemons!" :lol: It's too early on the weekends.
Re: TAR 33 (2nd Try!) Bitch, Moan, and Squeal HERE! (Spoilers)
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:27:14 AM »
I'm so excited it looks like it's back!! And a private jet to boot!! As much as I love TAR being a show about teams running through crowded streets and asking for directions and having crazy cab rides, this also has the potential for a really interesting and challenging season if theres a lot of rural legs and self-navigation, which the show hardly does at all anymore. Here's hoping it's a great one!
Re: TAR 33 (2nd Try!) Bitch, Moan, and Squeal HERE! (Spoilers)
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:41:12 AM »
I'm so excited for the race to be back on even if I'm shocked it's so soon! Can't wait for the live sightings to begin! Although I do worry that if there is a COVID situation involving filming, that could be a bad sign for the future of TAR.
