41 General Discussion
For all discussion of the season EXCEPT Show Spoilers/Outcomes. (Which will come in another thread later!)


Have fun!


RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Re: 41 General Discussion
So excited to see what the "new" game will be all about! Think this is a good thing as the themes were boring IMO, I am a die hard survivor fan and I didnt even watch Ghost Island, EoE, or IoI because I hated the twists! As a strategy lover I absolutley love the shorter game as it forces them to strategize more and faster!

As for the franchise I like the idea of a new generation! Maybe do another season or 2 of returnees from before 40 and then I would completely move on from bringing back some first timers unless special circumstances!!

All in all I am so so so excited to see how the season will play out! Lets hope for a cast as diverse as BBCAN9 and hopefully a cast of 18 gamers!!!
Re: 41 General Discussion
I love them getting rid of themed titles. They were getting old and taking over the season.
I love the idea of more strategy but not at the expense of the 39 days aspect.

I would like them to get rid of the endless advantages, idols, fire tokens, nulifiers. Just have 2/3 hidden idols at each camp, and maybe an idol nulifier along the way.
I would like some focus to be on the survival aspect again, alongside the game-play, there was a good balance of this in the teen seasons, when there were idols and more strategy, but also still survival aspect.

I don't like 26 days. Too short. It's not even a month. I hope they return to 39 as soon as possible, and hope it was only changed due to COVID-19 and needing to turn around 2 seasons as soon as they could.
Re: 41 General Discussion
I think them moving to just numbered titles all but confirms Fiji as being permanent. Excited to see how the gameplay will evolve with a 1/3 shorter season. I wonder how the first 40 seasons feel about it being a shorter season?
Re: 41 General Discussion
Quote from: Kiwi Jay on May 24, 2021, 04:29:57 PM
I love them getting rid of themed titles. They were getting old and taking over the season.
I love the idea of more strategy but not at the expense of the 39 days aspect.

I would like them to get rid of the endless advantages, idols, fire tokens, nulifiers. Just have 2/3 hidden idols at each camp, and maybe an idol nulifier along the way.
I would like some focus to be on the survival aspect again, alongside the game-play, there was a good balance of this in the teen seasons, when there were idols and more strategy, but also still survival aspect.

I don't like 26 days. Too short. It's not even a month. I hope they return to 39 as soon as possible, and hope it was only changed due to COVID-19 and needing to turn around 2 seasons as soon as they could.

I thought it was for Covid too, but if it works nicely for them, why would they bring back the 39? They don't even put 39 on the title sequence anymore, so I suspect the days mentions will be kept to a minimum.
Re: 41 General Discussion
Quote from: Leafsfan on May 24, 2021, 05:13:53 PM
Quote from: Kiwi Jay on May 24, 2021, 04:29:57 PM
I love them getting rid of themed titles. They were getting old and taking over the season.
I love the idea of more strategy but not at the expense of the 39 days aspect.

I would like them to get rid of the endless advantages, idols, fire tokens, nulifiers. Just have 2/3 hidden idols at each camp, and maybe an idol nulifier along the way.
I would like some focus to be on the survival aspect again, alongside the game-play, there was a good balance of this in the teen seasons, when there were idols and more strategy, but also still survival aspect.

I don't like 26 days. Too short. It's not even a month. I hope they return to 39 as soon as possible, and hope it was only changed due to COVID-19 and needing to turn around 2 seasons as soon as they could.

I thought it was for Covid too, but if it works nicely for them, why would they bring back the 39? They don't even put 39 on the title sequence anymore, so I suspect the days mentions will be kept to a minimum.

The problem is why it would be a shorter 26-day season due to in fact players need to be quarantined for 14 days upon arrival in Fiji. When the pandemic is over, it will be back to a traditional 39-day game run.
Re: 41 General Discussion
Quote from: claude_24hrs on May 24, 2021, 07:06:15 PM
The problem is why it would be a shorter 26-day season due to in fact players need to be quarantined for 14 days upon arrival in Fiji. When the pandemic is over, it will be back to a traditional 39-day game run.

Yes, the reason why they went to 26 days was because of the longer quarantine due to Covid but as Leafs said, if production feels like they can do the show in 26 days going forward, there really isn't any incentive for them to go back to 39. The 26 day season is still going to be the same number of episodes/weeks on the fall/winter schedule (which is probably all CBS cares about) and they save money with a shorter production cycle.
Re: 41 General Discussion
I wonder if 26 days will have a noticeable effect on the social game of some players? For example someone like Fishbach would probably fluorish in this environment (more strategy, less down time) but someone that really relies on a social game like Cirie may be effected with not as much time connecting with people?
Re: 41 General Discussion
Season 41's official logo!



Re: 41 General Discussion
I have to say, I'm not a huge fan of the logo the season... for some reason it just feels fanmade?
Re: 41 General Discussion
Agreed. It's not bad, but for some reason it looks quite amateur (maybe it's the color scheme..?)

Quote from: Nuku on May 25, 2021, 01:06:58 PM
I wonder if 26 days will have a noticeable effect on the social game of some players? For example someone like Fishbach would probably fluorish in this environment (more strategy, less down time) but someone that really relies on a social game like Cirie may be effected with not as much time connecting with people?
I'm interested in that as well, but we'll need a few seasons before we can really judge.
Personally, the change from 39 to 26 days sounds great to me, we'll see if it translates well on TV. Less downtime, so perhaps we'll have more intense gameplay. Also less time for jurors to get over their loses, wonder where that'll go :P
Re: 41 General Discussion
Fingers crossed it is only a covid thing lol.
Re: 41 General Discussion
Re: 41 General Discussion
Also posted in MEDIA but here you go!
Re: 41 General Discussion
I DO NOT like the political correctness of this cast, just by reading these cast bios.

I have loved Survivor for the last 21 years, but I fear that the political correctness (if it's presented on screen), may be a massive turnoff factor for me
Re: 41 General Discussion
CBS decreed last year that all future reality competition programs on its air would be diverse. The only exception at this point would be season 33 of The Amazing Race, as its cast was set and would return once production can resume. But TAR has generally been quite diverse. The shows that have aired since that edict have had diverse casts. Big Brother and Tough as Nails for sure, and Love Island in some respects other than sexual orientation/gender identity. I do not see woke in this cast at all.
And in a sense, woke to me, is irrelevant.
Re: 41 General Discussion
JUST SO WE ARE ALL CLEAR:

Civil discussion about the cast is of course encouraged.
If race should become an issue ON THE SHOW that discussion is fair game.
Racist slurs or comments towards ANY contestant or fellow RFF members WILL NOT BE TOLERATED HERE.
DIVERSITY is a wonderful thing and I appreciate the changes that have been made in US TV recently. LOng overdue.
Looking forward to seeing the season!
If diversity is not for you, I highly suggest you stay away from US TV and this show. .

Re: 41 General Discussion
Quote from: BourkieBoy on September 01, 2021, 03:34:53 AM
I DO NOT like the political correctness of this cast, just by reading these cast bios.

I have loved Survivor for the last 21 years, but I fear that the political correctness (if it's presented on screen), may be a massive turnoff factor for me

And what, pray tell, is the political correctness of this cast? I'd love to hear an elaboration.
Re: 41 General Discussion
Quote from: gamerfan09 on September 01, 2021, 10:52:04 PM
Quote from: BourkieBoy on September 01, 2021, 03:34:53 AM
I DO NOT like the political correctness of this cast, just by reading these cast bios.

I have loved Survivor for the last 21 years, but I fear that the political correctness (if it's presented on screen), may be a massive turnoff factor for me

And what, pray tell, is the political correctness of this cast? I'd love to hear an elaboration.

From reading the cast bios, I am afraid that I am going to be lectured to the whole time (especially from Evvie, Genie & Liana). I disagree with the 50% BIPOC Requirement put in by CBS last November, because I dont believe that you should just be casted because youre of a certain skin colour. What happened to be being casted because of our personality, no how you identify or the colour of your skin? Also, after Season 13 of RHONY this year, I am not here to preached to. Forcing your way of live down my throat doesnt cut it for me
Re: 41 General Discussion
Oh yes. Genie with her one pet peeve is "preaching".

Quote
Pet Peeves: People who wear masks incorrectly by not covering their nose and mouth, or who don't wear them at all.
Re: 41 General Discussion
Loving the look of the cast. Enjoying the diversity and also loving the age diversity with five over 45. Am going to give all the twists a go, and then give my assessment directly to Mr Probst on social media as he said to do. I don't mind change, but it has to be worth it. So glad it's back.
Re: 41 General Discussion
Quote from: BourkieBoy on September 01, 2021, 11:05:33 PM
Quote from: gamerfan09 on September 01, 2021, 10:52:04 PM
Quote from: BourkieBoy on September 01, 2021, 03:34:53 AM
I DO NOT like the political correctness of this cast, just by reading these cast bios.

I have loved Survivor for the last 21 years, but I fear that the political correctness (if it's presented on screen), may be a massive turnoff factor for me

And what, pray tell, is the political correctness of this cast? I'd love to hear an elaboration.

From reading the cast bios, I am afraid that I am going to be lectured to the whole time (especially from Evvie, Genie & Liana). I disagree with the 50% BIPOC Requirement put in by CBS last November, because I dont believe that you should just be casted because youre of a certain skin colour. What happened to be being casted because of our personality, no how you identify or the colour of your skin? Also, after Season 13 of RHONY this year, I am not here to preached to. Forcing your way of live down my throat doesnt cut it for me
Let's be real. Once people are in the game, they talk about the game. We can't complain about the lack of a character-driven narrative the past 10 or so seasons AND then complain about the political beliefs that likely won't surface in any conceivable edit. That's hypocritical.

The quote from Ricard in his interview with Parade alone justifies the requirement for me. He says, to summarize, that he figured he would be either "the gay" or "the latino," and expressed jubilation when he saw the cast, for he could be seen and play as himself. It's something every contestant should be able to do.

We've seen contestants of color in NUMEROUS reality shows talk about having to play two games in one- the game of Survivor/Big Brother/etc and the game of trying to appeal to a subconscious whiteness. Players have changed the way they speak, act, and dress, to align with a certain community's unvoiced expectations. We've seen Howard and Candice break down over the horrible racism of BB15, the eagerness in S34 to characterize Michaela as "angry" and "lazy," Baleigh and Day talk about people like them never being "the house" in BB22, and numerous other examples in which players of color are subjected to subconscious or unconscious biases. The casting requirement is not a slight against white players, but an attempt to even the playing field for literally everybody else. America does not look like the cast of Survivor: Guatemala.

It's also incredibly disingenuous to claim that people are being cast for their skin color and is downright offensive; for it subverts their value. While requirements may tilt the scales in favor of some groups, I promise you that there are so many people that apply that every single one of the players is cast for their personality and backstory.
Re: 41 General Discussion
Tonights the NIGHT!!
Re: 41 General Discussion
With all the new variations on the game, this ought to be very unpredictable. It will be interesting to see how this plays out. If I had to make a instinctive guess
Show content
Im getting a spidery tingle about Xavier just as I did with Tommy in 39.
Re: 41 General Discussion
Hello everyone! I haven't watched this season and was wondering if there is anywhere I can watch it hahaha
