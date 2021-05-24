Quote from: gamerfan09 on September 01, 2021, 10:52:04 PM Quote from: BourkieBoy on September 01, 2021, 03:34:53 AM I DO NOT like the political correctness of this cast, just by reading these cast bios.



I have loved Survivor for the last 21 years, but I fear that the political correctness (if it's presented on screen), may be a massive turnoff factor for me



And what, pray tell, is the political correctness of this cast? I'd love to hear an elaboration.



From reading the cast bios, I am afraid that I am going to be lectured to the whole time (especially from Evvie, Genie & Liana). I disagree with the 50% BIPOC Requirement put in by CBS last November, because I dont believe that you should just be casted because youre of a certain skin colour. What happened to be being casted because of our personality, no how you identify or the colour of your skin? Also, after Season 13 of RHONY this year, I am not here to preached to. Forcing your way of live down my throat doesnt cut it for me



Let's be real. Once people are in the game, they talk about the game. We can't complain about the lack of a character-driven narrative the past 10 or so seasons AND then complain about the political beliefs that likely won't surface in any conceivable edit. That's hypocritical.The quote from Ricard in his interview with Parade alone justifies the requirement for me. He says, to summarize, that he figured he would be either "the gay" or "the latino," and expressed jubilation when he saw the cast, for he could be seen and play as himself. It's something every contestant should be able to do.We've seen contestants of color in NUMEROUS reality shows talk about having to play two games in one- the game of Survivor/Big Brother/etc and the game of trying to appeal to a subconscious whiteness. Players have changed the way they speak, act, and dress, to align with a certain community's unvoiced expectations. We've seen Howard and Candice break down over the horrible racism of BB15, the eagerness in S34 to characterize Michaela as "angry" and "lazy," Baleigh and Day talk about people like them never being "the house" in BB22, and numerous other examples in which players of color are subjected to subconscious or unconscious biases. The casting requirement is not a slight against white players, but an attempt to even the playing field for literally everybody else. America does not look like the cast of Survivor: Guatemala.It's also incredibly disingenuous to claim that people are being cast for their skin color and is downright offensive; for it subverts their value. While requirements may tilt the scales in favor of some groups, I promise you that there are so many people that apply that every single one of the players is cast for their personality and backstory.