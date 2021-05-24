I love them getting rid of themed titles. They were getting old and taking over the season.

I love the idea of more strategy but not at the expense of the 39 days aspect.



I would like them to get rid of the endless advantages, idols, fire tokens, nulifiers. Just have 2/3 hidden idols at each camp, and maybe an idol nulifier along the way.

I would like some focus to be on the survival aspect again, alongside the game-play, there was a good balance of this in the teen seasons, when there were idols and more strategy, but also still survival aspect.



I don't like 26 days. Too short. It's not even a month. I hope they return to 39 as soon as possible, and hope it was only changed due to COVID-19 and needing to turn around 2 seasons as soon as they could.