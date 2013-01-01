So excited to see what the "new" game will be all about! Think this is a good thing as the themes were boring IMO, I am a die hard survivor fan and I didnt even watch Ghost Island, EoE, or IoI because I hated the twists! As a strategy lover I absolutley love the shorter game as it forces them to strategize more and faster!



As for the franchise I like the idea of a new generation! Maybe do another season or 2 of returnees from before 40 and then I would completely move on from bringing back some first timers unless special circumstances!!



All in all I am so so so excited to see how the season will play out! Lets hope for a cast as diverse as BBCAN9 and hopefully a cast of 18 gamers!!!