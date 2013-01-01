« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: 41 General Discussion  (Read 33 times)

0 Members and 6 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 52045
  • TAR Detective
41 General Discussion
« on: Today at 11:24:59 AM »
For all discussion of the season EXCEPT Show Spoilers/Outcomes. (Which will come in another thread later!)


Have fun!


Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline Nuku

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 57
Re: 41 General Discussion
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:40:51 AM »
So excited to see what the "new" game will be all about! Think this is a good thing as the themes were boring IMO, I am a die hard survivor fan and I didnt even watch Ghost Island, EoE, or IoI because I hated the twists! As a strategy lover I absolutley love the shorter game as it forces them to strategize more and faster!

As for the franchise I like the idea of a new generation! Maybe do another season or 2 of returnees from before 40 and then I would completely move on from bringing back some first timers unless special circumstances!!

All in all I am so so so excited to see how the season will play out! Lets hope for a cast as diverse as BBCAN9 and hopefully a cast of 18 gamers!!!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 