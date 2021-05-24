« previous next »
Author Topic: 41 General Discussion  (Read 1499 times)

Offline georgiapeach

41 General Discussion
« on: May 24, 2021, 11:24:59 AM »
For all discussion of the season EXCEPT Show Spoilers/Outcomes. (Which will come in another thread later!)


Have fun!


Offline Nuku

Re: 41 General Discussion
« Reply #1 on: May 24, 2021, 11:40:51 AM »
So excited to see what the "new" game will be all about! Think this is a good thing as the themes were boring IMO, I am a die hard survivor fan and I didnt even watch Ghost Island, EoE, or IoI because I hated the twists! As a strategy lover I absolutley love the shorter game as it forces them to strategize more and faster!

As for the franchise I like the idea of a new generation! Maybe do another season or 2 of returnees from before 40 and then I would completely move on from bringing back some first timers unless special circumstances!!

All in all I am so so so excited to see how the season will play out! Lets hope for a cast as diverse as BBCAN9 and hopefully a cast of 18 gamers!!!
Offline Kiwi Jay

Re: 41 General Discussion
« Reply #2 on: May 24, 2021, 04:29:57 PM »
I love them getting rid of themed titles. They were getting old and taking over the season.
I love the idea of more strategy but not at the expense of the 39 days aspect.

I would like them to get rid of the endless advantages, idols, fire tokens, nulifiers. Just have 2/3 hidden idols at each camp, and maybe an idol nulifier along the way.
I would like some focus to be on the survival aspect again, alongside the game-play, there was a good balance of this in the teen seasons, when there were idols and more strategy, but also still survival aspect.

I don't like 26 days. Too short. It's not even a month. I hope they return to 39 as soon as possible, and hope it was only changed due to COVID-19 and needing to turn around 2 seasons as soon as they could.
Offline Leafsfan

Re: 41 General Discussion
« Reply #3 on: May 24, 2021, 05:13:05 PM »
I think them moving to just numbered titles all but confirms Fiji as being permanent. Excited to see how the gameplay will evolve with a 1/3 shorter season. I wonder how the first 40 seasons feel about it being a shorter season?
Re: 41 General Discussion
« Reply #4 on: May 24, 2021, 05:13:53 PM »
Quote from: Kiwi Jay on May 24, 2021, 04:29:57 PM
I love them getting rid of themed titles. They were getting old and taking over the season.
I love the idea of more strategy but not at the expense of the 39 days aspect.

I would like them to get rid of the endless advantages, idols, fire tokens, nulifiers. Just have 2/3 hidden idols at each camp, and maybe an idol nulifier along the way.
I would like some focus to be on the survival aspect again, alongside the game-play, there was a good balance of this in the teen seasons, when there were idols and more strategy, but also still survival aspect.

I don't like 26 days. Too short. It's not even a month. I hope they return to 39 as soon as possible, and hope it was only changed due to COVID-19 and needing to turn around 2 seasons as soon as they could.

I thought it was for Covid too, but if it works nicely for them, why would they bring back the 39? They don't even put 39 on the title sequence anymore, so I suspect the days mentions will be kept to a minimum.
Re: 41 General Discussion
« Reply #5 on: May 24, 2021, 07:06:15 PM »
Quote from: Leafsfan on May 24, 2021, 05:13:53 PM
Quote from: Kiwi Jay on May 24, 2021, 04:29:57 PM
I love them getting rid of themed titles. They were getting old and taking over the season.
I love the idea of more strategy but not at the expense of the 39 days aspect.

I would like them to get rid of the endless advantages, idols, fire tokens, nulifiers. Just have 2/3 hidden idols at each camp, and maybe an idol nulifier along the way.
I would like some focus to be on the survival aspect again, alongside the game-play, there was a good balance of this in the teen seasons, when there were idols and more strategy, but also still survival aspect.

I don't like 26 days. Too short. It's not even a month. I hope they return to 39 as soon as possible, and hope it was only changed due to COVID-19 and needing to turn around 2 seasons as soon as they could.

I thought it was for Covid too, but if it works nicely for them, why would they bring back the 39? They don't even put 39 on the title sequence anymore, so I suspect the days mentions will be kept to a minimum.

The problem is why it would be a shorter 26-day season due to in fact players need to be quarantined for 14 days upon arrival in Fiji. When the pandemic is over, it will be back to a traditional 39-day game run.
Re: 41 General Discussion
« Reply #6 on: May 25, 2021, 10:26:06 AM »
Quote from: claude_24hrs on May 24, 2021, 07:06:15 PM
The problem is why it would be a shorter 26-day season due to in fact players need to be quarantined for 14 days upon arrival in Fiji. When the pandemic is over, it will be back to a traditional 39-day game run.

Yes, the reason why they went to 26 days was because of the longer quarantine due to Covid but as Leafs said, if production feels like they can do the show in 26 days going forward, there really isn't any incentive for them to go back to 39. The 26 day season is still going to be the same number of episodes/weeks on the fall/winter schedule (which is probably all CBS cares about) and they save money with a shorter production cycle.
Re: 41 General Discussion
« Reply #7 on: May 25, 2021, 01:06:58 PM »
I wonder if 26 days will have a noticeable effect on the social game of some players? For example someone like Fishbach would probably fluorish in this environment (more strategy, less down time) but someone that really relies on a social game like Cirie may be effected with not as much time connecting with people?
Re: 41 General Discussion
« Reply #8 on: June 07, 2021, 08:14:41 PM »
Season 41's official logo!



Re: 41 General Discussion
« Reply #9 on: June 26, 2021, 09:58:19 AM »
I have to say, I'm not a huge fan of the logo the season... for some reason it just feels fanmade?
Re: 41 General Discussion
« Reply #10 on: June 30, 2021, 04:57:26 PM »
Agreed. It's not bad, but for some reason it looks quite amateur (maybe it's the color scheme..?)

Quote from: Nuku on May 25, 2021, 01:06:58 PM
I wonder if 26 days will have a noticeable effect on the social game of some players? For example someone like Fishbach would probably fluorish in this environment (more strategy, less down time) but someone that really relies on a social game like Cirie may be effected with not as much time connecting with people?
I'm interested in that as well, but we'll need a few seasons before we can really judge.
Personally, the change from 39 to 26 days sounds great to me, we'll see if it translates well on TV. Less downtime, so perhaps we'll have more intense gameplay. Also less time for jurors to get over their loses, wonder where that'll go :P
Re: 41 General Discussion
« Reply #11 on: July 01, 2021, 07:11:52 AM »
Fingers crossed it is only a covid thing lol.
Re: 41 General Discussion
« Reply #12 on: July 12, 2021, 01:07:14 PM »
Re: 41 General Discussion
« Reply #13 on: August 06, 2021, 10:18:33 PM »
Also posted in MEDIA but here you go!
Re: 41 General Discussion
« Reply #14 on: Today at 03:34:53 AM »
I DO NOT like the wokeness of this cast, just by reading these cast bios.

I have loved Survivor for the last 21 years, but I fear that the wokeness (if it's presented on screen), may be a massive turnoff factor for me
Re: 41 General Discussion
« Reply #15 on: Today at 04:00:54 AM »
CBS decreed last year that all future reality competition programs on its air would be diverse. The only exception at this point would be season 33 of The Amazing Race, as it cast was set and would return once production can resume. But TAR has generally been quite diverse. The shows that have aired since that edict have had diverse casts. Big Brother and Hard as Nails for sure, and Love Island in some respects other that sexual orientation/gender identity. I do not see woke in this cast at all.
And in a sense, woke to me, is irrelevant.
Re: 41 General Discussion
« Reply #16 on: Today at 06:16:11 AM »
Quote from: BourkieBoy on Today at 03:34:53 AM
I DO NOT like the wokeness of this cast, just by reading these cast bios.

I have loved Survivor for the last 21 years, but I fear that the wokeness (if it's presented on screen), may be a massive turnoff factor for me

Re: 41 General Discussion
« Reply #17 on: Today at 12:28:38 PM »
JUST SO WE ARE ALL CLEAR:

Civil discussion about the cast is of course encouraged.
If race should become an issue ON THE SHOW that discussion is fair game.
Racist slurs or comments towards ANY contestant or fellow RFF members WILL NOT BE TOLERATED HERE.
DIVERSITY is a wonderful thing and I appreciate the changes that have been made in US TV recently. LOng overdue.
Looking forward to seeing the season!
If diversity is not for you, I highly suggest you stay away from US TV and this show. .

