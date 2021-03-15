« previous next »
Author Topic: The Bachelorette 18: Michelle Young  (Read 1696 times)

The Bachelorette 18: Michelle Young
« on: March 15, 2021, 10:09:53 PM »
Filming to take place this summer to air Fall 2021
Re: The Bachelorette 18: Michelle Young
« Reply #1 on: March 26, 2021, 11:44:28 PM »
ABC Press Release

This is for Michelle's season

Michelle Young, The Bachelorette season 18, premiering fall 2021

After joining the season as a late arrival, Michelle immediately stole The Bachelors attention, along with the hearts of millions of Americans who fell in love with her captivating smile and charming sense of humor. A former Division I basketball player from Minnesota, the 28-year-old kindergarten teacher now focuses on preparing her students to be the next generation of community leaders. Michelle has big dreams for the future and says she wants a man by her side that is supportive and driven to make the world a better place. She is looking for the Superman to her Superwoman and is ready to find a love with whom she can start a family of her own.

Source: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/shows/the-bachelorette/press-releases/
Re: The Bachelorette 18: Michelle Young
« Reply #2 on: July 15, 2021, 04:56:15 PM »
SEASON PREMIERE

Tuesday, October 19, 2021
Re: The Bachelorette 18: Michelle Young
« Reply #3 on: September 01, 2021, 01:22:00 AM »
"The Bachelorette" SEASON PREMIERE TUES OCT 19 8/7c on ABC

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rOnWRrEe8Io" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rOnWRrEe8Io</a>
Re: The Bachelorette 18: Michelle Young
« Reply #4 on: September 01, 2021, 01:23:00 AM »
Rumor has it Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will continue serving as hosts like in the previous season.
Re: The Bachelorette 18: Michelle Young
« Reply #5 on: September 27, 2021, 04:25:13 PM »
Meet Michelle's Men! - "The Bachelorette" Premieres TUESDAY OCT 19 10/9c


After joining Matt James season as a late arrival, Michelle Young immediately stole The Bachelors attention, along with the hearts of millions of Americans who fell in love with her captivating smile and charming sense of humor. Thirty captivating men arrive in Palm Springs hoping to find a teammate for life in Michelle when the 18th season of The Bachelorette premieres TUESDAY, OCT. 19 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gmIo1H3OcCo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gmIo1H3OcCo</a>
Re: The Bachelorette 18: Michelle Young
« Reply #6 on: September 28, 2021, 01:54:23 AM »
ABC Press Release

Thirty Bachelors Suit Up for a Lesson in Love From Michelle Young When The Bachelorette Premieres, Tuesday, Oct. 19, on ABC

Thirty captivating men arrive in Indian Wells hoping to find a teammate for life in Michelle Young when the 18th season of The Bachelorette premieres on TUESDAY, OCT. 19 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

The 30 men who will vie for Michelles heart are the following:
Alec, 29, an engineer from North Charleston, SC
Brandon J., 26, a traveling nurse recruiter from Portland, OR
Brandon K., 29, a brand manager from Austin, TX
Bryan, 31, an NFL player from Chicago, IL
Casey, 36, an advertising creative director from Miami Beach, FL
Chris G., 28, a motivational speaker from Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada
Chris S., 28, a commodities broker from West Hollywood, CA
Clayton, 28, a medical sales rep from Columbia, MO
Daniel, 26, a firefighter from Austin, TX
Edward, 27, a wellness coach from Los Angeles, CA
Garrett, 33, a tech CEO from Salt Lake City, UT
Jack, 30, a former Army officer from Philadelphia, PA
Jamie, 32, a biotech CEO from San Diego, CA
Joe, 28, a real estate developer from Minneapolis, MN
JoMarri, 26, a personal trainer from Fresno, CA
Leroy, 27, a biomedical Ph.D. student from Dallas, TX
LT, 38, a yoga guru from Bellevue, WA
Martin, 29, a personal trainer from Miami, FL
Mollique, 36, an academic administrator from San Diego, CA
Nayte, 27, a sales executive from Austin, TX
Olu, 27, an IT analyst from Newark, NJ
Pardeep, 30, a neuroscientist from Brooklyn, NY
Peter, 26, a pizzapreneur from Port St. Joe, FL
PJ, 30, a firefighter from Houston, TX
Rick, 32, a medical sales rep from Los Angeles, CA
Rodney, 29, a sales rep from Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Romeo, 32, a mathematician from New York City, NY
Ryan, 30, an environmental consultant from San Jose, CA
Spencer, 25, a financial crimes analyst from Cleveland, OH
Will, 28, an academic interventionist from Grand Rapids, MI

After joining Matt James season as a late arrival, Michelle immediately stole the bachelors attention, along with the hearts of millions of Americans who fell in love with her captivating smile and charming sense of humor. A former Division I basketball player from Minnesota, the 28-year-old fifth-grade teacher now focuses on preparing her students to be the next generation of community leaders. Michelle has big dreams for the future and says she wants a man by her side that is supportive and driven to make the world a better place. She is looking for the Superman to her Superwoman and is ready to find a love with whom she can start a family of her own.

Link: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/pressrelease/thirty-bachelors-suit-up-for-a-lesson-in-love-from-michelle-young-when-the-bachelorette-premieres-tuesday-oct-19-on-abc/
Re: The Bachelorette 18: Michelle Young
« Reply #7 on: October 05, 2021, 10:06:05 PM »
"The Bachelorette" - Season Premiere TUESDAY OCT 19 8/7c on ABC

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hQoW-r2A7Vo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hQoW-r2A7Vo</a>
Re: The Bachelorette 18: Michelle Young
« Reply #8 on: October 05, 2021, 10:15:10 PM »
The Bachelorette" Fall 2021 Trailer

Michelle Young's season of "The Bachelorette" starts in just two weeks -- but you can get your first look at the exciting new season right here. Watch the season premiere of "The Bachelorette" Fall 2021 TUESDAY OCTOBER 19 8/7c on ABC. Stream on Hulu.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fHSPrazPg30" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fHSPrazPg30</a>
Re: The Bachelorette 18: Michelle Young
« Reply #9 on: October 22, 2021, 01:14:03 AM »
Re: The Bachelorette 18: Michelle Young
« Reply #10 on: October 22, 2021, 01:19:24 AM »
'The Bachelorette' Fall 2021 with Michelle Young - Season Preview - The Bachelorette

Michelle Young's season of 'The Bachelorette' has begun! There's plenty of excitement and drama on the way as Michelle tries to find her forever love in her remaining pool of suitors. But will she? Find out on 'The Bachelorette' Fall 2021 TUESDAYS 8/7c on ABC. Stream on Hulu.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/eqwkqnHNEC8" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/eqwkqnHNEC8</a>
Re: The Bachelorette 18: Michelle Young
« Reply #11 on: October 22, 2021, 07:47:33 PM »
ABC Press Release

1802  Michelle steps into the next phase of her journey with the 23 remaining men for a whirlwind week of firsts. On the seasons first group date, the guys get schooled by a trio of talented fifth graders, but when a pop quiz turns into a test of temperament, Michelle makes it clear shes not here for class clowns. Afterward, one lucky man gets the first one-on-one and takes his relationship with Michelle to new heights where they enjoy a surprise musical performance by Caroline Jones. Then, with the help of WNBA stars Dearica Hamby and Diamond DeShields, the second group date gives the men a chance to prove if theyve got what it takes to be a good teammate on  and off  the court. Later, with a rose ceremony looming, one suitor makes a bold decision that sends Michelle looking for answers. Will she discover the truth before handing out the final rose? Find out on The Bachelorette, airing TUESDAY, OCT. 26 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Source: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/pressrelease/the-bachelorette-1802-10-26/
Re: The Bachelorette 18: Michelle Young
« Reply #12 on: October 29, 2021, 04:03:53 AM »
Re: The Bachelorette 18: Michelle Young
« Reply #13 on: October 29, 2021, 04:05:06 AM »
ABC Press Release

1803  With her trust in the men shaken after last week, Michelle and her remaining suitors embark on a week full of dates set on rebuilding those bonds. First up, stars of the new movie sequel Top Gun: Maverick, Glen Powell and Jay Ellis, push the guys out of their comfort zone and into the danger zone, but the G-forces wont be the only thing making their heads spin. Later, one unsuspecting fella makes the most of his one-on-one time, baring it all in his attempt to woo Michelle. And a group date led by spoken-word poet Rudy Francisco has the men waxing poetic. At the end of the day though, its Michelle, who, moved by the vulnerability of her guys, steals the show with an emotional spoken-word poem of her own. Before the roses can be handed out, a level-headed guy shares with Michelle that the men in the house have always had her back, leading to a series of confrontations and a shocking conclusion that cant be missed on The Bachelorette, airing TUESDAY, NOV. 2 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Link: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/pressrelease/the-bachelorette-1803-11-2/
Re: The Bachelorette 18: Michelle Young
« Reply #14 on: November 04, 2021, 10:45:24 PM »
Re: The Bachelorette 18: Michelle Young
« Reply #15 on: November 04, 2021, 10:46:59 PM »
ABC Press Release

Michelle is putting her foot on the gas, moving forward in her journey to find love, starting off this week with an adrenaline-pumping joyride at the BMW Performance Center alongside one lucky guy. Later, the largest group of men this season assemble for a slumber party date of epic proportions hosted by WWE Superstars The Bella Twins. But while its all fun and games for the guys, their focus seems to be on anything but Michelle, leaving her feeling unseen in a way that feels all too familiar to her past and compels her to share her truth with the group. After an emotional evening, Michelle is ready to lift her spirits  literally  on a second one-on-one date that sees one jokester open up in an unexpected way and features a surprise performance by recording artist Andy Grammer. Just when the drama seems to have faded into the background, one man makes a bold move at the cocktail ceremony, turning the night on its head and forcing Michelle to make some tough decisions as she hands out her roses.

Link: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/shows/the-bachelorette/episodes/1804/
Re: The Bachelorette 18: Michelle Young
« Reply #16 on: November 10, 2021, 08:09:56 PM »
Re: The Bachelorette 18: Michelle Young
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 07:01:19 PM »
ABC Press Release

The Bachelorette is hitting the road! For the first time in almost two years, our leading lady and her men will leave their resort and this time theyll head somewhere particularly special to Michelleher hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Being close to home has its perks and so this week, one lucky guy will get to pull back the curtain on the places and things that made her who she is today, while another will get to meet some of the people who did. The remaining men will attempt to score major points when they take on real Viking challenges to showcase their strength and bravery. Its a week full of fun and games, but some men seem to have games of their own in mind. Will Michelle show the troublemakers the door?

Link: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/shows/the-bachelorette/episodes/1805/
