ABC Press Release
This is for Michelle's season
Michelle Young, The Bachelorette season 18, premiering fall 2021
After joining the season as a late arrival, Michelle immediately stole The Bachelors attention, along with the hearts of millions of Americans who fell in love with her captivating smile and charming sense of humor. A former Division I basketball player from Minnesota, the 28-year-old kindergarten teacher now focuses on preparing her students to be the next generation of community leaders. Michelle has big dreams for the future and says she wants a man by her side that is supportive and driven to make the world a better place. She is looking for the Superman to her Superwoman and is ready to find a love with whom she can start a family of her own.
Source: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/shows/the-bachelorette/press-releases/