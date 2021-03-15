ABC Press Release
Thirty Bachelors Suit Up for a Lesson in Love From Michelle Young When The Bachelorette Premieres, Tuesday, Oct. 19, on ABC
Thirty captivating men arrive in Indian Wells hoping to find a teammate for life in Michelle Young when the 18th season of The Bachelorette premieres on TUESDAY, OCT. 19 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
The 30 men who will vie for Michelles heart are the following:
Alec, 29, an engineer from North Charleston, SC
Brandon J., 26, a traveling nurse recruiter from Portland, OR
Brandon K., 29, a brand manager from Austin, TX
Bryan, 31, an NFL player from Chicago, IL
Casey, 36, an advertising creative director from Miami Beach, FL
Chris G., 28, a motivational speaker from Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada
Chris S., 28, a commodities broker from West Hollywood, CA
Clayton, 28, a medical sales rep from Columbia, MO
Daniel, 26, a firefighter from Austin, TX
Edward, 27, a wellness coach from Los Angeles, CA
Garrett, 33, a tech CEO from Salt Lake City, UT
Jack, 30, a former Army officer from Philadelphia, PA
Jamie, 32, a biotech CEO from San Diego, CA
Joe, 28, a real estate developer from Minneapolis, MN
JoMarri, 26, a personal trainer from Fresno, CA
Leroy, 27, a biomedical Ph.D. student from Dallas, TX
LT, 38, a yoga guru from Bellevue, WA
Martin, 29, a personal trainer from Miami, FL
Mollique, 36, an academic administrator from San Diego, CA
Nayte, 27, a sales executive from Austin, TX
Olu, 27, an IT analyst from Newark, NJ
Pardeep, 30, a neuroscientist from Brooklyn, NY
Peter, 26, a pizzapreneur from Port St. Joe, FL
PJ, 30, a firefighter from Houston, TX
Rick, 32, a medical sales rep from Los Angeles, CA
Rodney, 29, a sales rep from Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Romeo, 32, a mathematician from New York City, NY
Ryan, 30, an environmental consultant from San Jose, CA
Spencer, 25, a financial crimes analyst from Cleveland, OH
Will, 28, an academic interventionist from Grand Rapids, MI
After joining Matt James season as a late arrival, Michelle immediately stole the bachelors attention, along with the hearts of millions of Americans who fell in love with her captivating smile and charming sense of humor. A former Division I basketball player from Minnesota, the 28-year-old fifth-grade teacher now focuses on preparing her students to be the next generation of community leaders. Michelle has big dreams for the future and says she wants a man by her side that is supportive and driven to make the world a better place. She is looking for the Superman to her Superwoman and is ready to find a love with whom she can start a family of her own.
Link: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/pressrelease/thirty-bachelors-suit-up-for-a-lesson-in-love-from-michelle-young-when-the-bachelorette-premieres-tuesday-oct-19-on-abc/