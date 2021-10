Thirty Bachelors Suit Up for a Lesson in Love From Michelle Young When ‘The Bachelorette’ Premieres, Tuesday, Oct. 19, on ABCThirty captivating men arrive in Indian Wells hoping to find a teammate for life in Michelle Young when the 18th season of “The Bachelorette” premieres on TUESDAY, OCT. 19 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.The 30 men who will vie for Michelle’s heart are the following:Alec, 29, an engineer from North Charleston, SCBrandon J., 26, a traveling nurse recruiter from Portland, ORBrandon K., 29, a brand manager from Austin, TXBryan, 31, an NFL player from Chicago, ILCasey, 36, an advertising creative director from Miami Beach, FLChris G., 28, a motivational speaker from Halifax, Nova Scotia, CanadaChris S., 28, a commodities broker from West Hollywood, CAClayton, 28, a medical sales rep from Columbia, MODaniel, 26, a firefighter from Austin, TXEdward, 27, a wellness coach from Los Angeles, CAGarrett, 33, a tech CEO from Salt Lake City, UTJack, 30, a former Army officer from Philadelphia, PAJamie, 32, a biotech CEO from San Diego, CAJoe, 28, a real estate developer from Minneapolis, MNJoMarri, 26, a personal trainer from Fresno, CALeroy, 27, a biomedical Ph.D. student from Dallas, TXLT, 38, a yoga guru from Bellevue, WAMartin, 29, a personal trainer from Miami, FLMollique, 36, an academic administrator from San Diego, CANayte, 27, a sales executive from Austin, TXOlu, 27, an IT analyst from Newark, NJPardeep, 30, a neuroscientist from Brooklyn, NYPeter, 26, a pizzapreneur from Port St. Joe, FLPJ, 30, a firefighter from Houston, TXRick, 32, a medical sales rep from Los Angeles, CARodney, 29, a sales rep from Rancho Cucamonga, CARomeo, 32, a mathematician from New York City, NYRyan, 30, an environmental consultant from San Jose, CASpencer, 25, a financial crimes analyst from Cleveland, OHWill, 28, an academic interventionist from Grand Rapids, MIAfter joining Matt James’ season as a late arrival, Michelle immediately stole the bachelor’s attention, along with the hearts of millions of Americans who fell in love with her captivating smile and charming sense of humor. A former Division I basketball player from Minnesota, the 28-year-old fifth-grade teacher now focuses on preparing her students to be the next generation of community leaders. Michelle has big dreams for the future and says she wants a man by her side that is supportive and driven to make the world a better place. She is looking for the Superman to her Superwoman and is ready to find a love with whom she can start a family of her own.Link: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/pressrelease/thirty-bachelors-suit-up-for-a-lesson-in-love-from-michelle-young-when-the-bachelorette-premieres-tuesday-oct-19-on-abc/